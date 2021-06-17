Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 10th of July 2021 12:11:32 PM Filed under
Development
  • How Did You Become a Software Engineer? Mary Brians Shares Her Insights
  • Announcing Arti, a pure-Rust Tor implementation (Tor blog)

    The Tor project, which provides tools for internet privacy and anonymity, has announced a rewrite of the Tor protocols in Rust, called Arti. It is not ready for prime time, yet, but based on a grant from Zcash Open Major Grants (ZOMG), significant work is ongoing; the plan is "to try bring Arti to a production-quality client implementation over the next year and a half". The C implementation is not going away anytime soon, but the idea is that Arti will eventually supplant it.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 120: Swap Odd/Even Bits and Clock Angle
  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: drat 0.2.1: Small Tweak

    A new minor release of drat arrived on CRAN overnight. This is a minor update relative to the 0.2.0 release in April. This release will now create an empty file index.html in the top-level (when initRepo() is called), and check for presence of such a file when adding files to a repo (via insertPackage()). This helps to avoid getting ‘404’ results when (perfectly valid) drat repos are checking by accessing the top-level URL, as for example CRAN does when testing if an Additional_repositoiries is reachable. The ‘step-by-step’ vignette had already suggested creating one by hand, this is now done programmatically (and one is present in the repo suggsted to fork from too).

    drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code. See below for a few custom reference examples.

  • Timezones of Countries and Country Subdivisions

    While this ultimately is just a small table with a few hundred entries, it’s actually rather complicated to get to.

    The official IANA zonetab has at least some data on countries, but for the country subdivisions we need more. The most detailed data in this regard is the IANA timezone boundaries dataset, which contains high resolution geographic areas for each timezone, generated from OSM.

    Inspired by that I built a similar dataset for countries and country subdivisions boundaries some time ago. What we are looking for now is the intersection of those two.

    Not something one would want to implement manually, but fortunately QGIS provides the right tools for this already. We use that in form of a Python script that can run inside QGIS, download and unpack the needed data files, preprocess them for our use, compute the data we need from then and then generate C++ code from that.

    [...]

    Feedback for this is very welcome, on the implementation but also regarding use-cases and requirements you have in your application. Check the corresponding Phabricator task and the Gitlab branch for this, or find me in the #kde-devel channel on Matrix, the weekly KF6 meetings or the kde-frameworks-devel mailing list.

  • Why are app developers porting to Apple Silicon and not to Linux? [Ed: Stuff they port is likely worthless proprietary software that GNU/Linux users won't run anyway]

    Today we're going to address something that is regularly pointed out to me in the comments: why would third party application developers go through all the trouble of porting their apps to Apple Silicon, which is a whole new architecture, and not do a port for Linux, which runs mostly on x86 CPUs, same as what Macs and Windows computers generally run up to that point

  • If you've mastered Python 101, you're probably better at programming than OpenAI's prototype Codex [Ed: "Hey hi" hype is still mostly garbage and marketing (paid-for media to sell proprietary software and keyloggers for IDEs)]

    The artificial intelligence lab revealed the shortcomings and limitations of non-production builds of its Codex model in a pre-print paper this week. It should be noted a distinct production variant of the system powers GitHub Copilot; the preliminary models discussed in the paper are smaller and are only trained on Python whereas Copilot was trained on more data and supports code-completion for a range of programming languages.

    Still, GitHub Copilot suffers from similar problems as the prototypes of Codex. Namely, the code generated is unlikely to be correct and useful for developers in its first attempt, and it tends to come up with responses that at first glance appear sensible but may be wrong. Programmers should carefully check the auto-written code for any mistakes.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Intel and USB

  • Intel Working On Implementing GuC Firmware Based Power Management For Linux - Phoronix

    Going back to 2017 was work on firmware-based power management for Intel graphics with its GuC implementation. That work didn't advance with the time but now with Intel renewing their work around GuC and with future hardware may mandate this binary-only firmware, they are again revisiting the GuC power management. Intel has been working to transition to GuC firmware-based scheduling as an option for Gen11/Icelake graphics and newer. At this time they don't appear to be looking to forcing GuC by default for existing hardware but that may change for upcoming/future Intel graphics hardware. The open-source driver work around GuC has been ongoing for years. The GuC microcontroller has been around since Skylake for being able to offload some functionality from the kernel graphics driver to this microcontroller. The one area where GuC is being used currently within the kernel is around its "HuC" for HEVC/H.265 authentication with their media driver.

  • USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14

    Linux 5.14 has re-landed support for improvements to lower the latency of its USB audio driver. Recently there was work by Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE to reduce the latency of the USB audio driver during audio playback. The improvements have been successfully tested with PulseAudio, JACK, PipeWire, and other user-space software.

today's howtos

  • How To Install OpenSSL on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSL on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenSSL is a robust, commercial-grade, full-featured Open Source Toolkit for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol formerly known as the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol. The protocol implementation is based on a full-strength general-purpose cryptographic library, which can also be used stand-alone. OpenSSL is used by many programs like Apache Web server, PHP, and many others providing support for various cryptographic algorithms such as ciphers (AES, Blowfish, DES, IDEA, etc.), and cryptographic hash functions (MD5, MD4, SHA-1, SHA-2, etc.) This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenSSL on a CentOS 8.

  • Chattr Command in Linux with Examples – TecAdmin

    The “chattr”, short for change attribute, is a command-line utility in Linux used to change attributes of a file e.g a, i. This command is primarily used to make various files immutable and undeletable for regular users. File management is a complicated process in Linux as it is a multi-user operating system. The administrators can change the attributes of a file using the “chattr” command so it cannot be accessed and changed by anyone except the superuser. This saves the important files from accidental deletion. In this write-up, we will focus on how to modify the attributes of a file by using the “chattr” command. We will also learn about different flags that can be used along with the “chattr” command.

  • How to Dual Boot Fedora and Windows - It's FOSS

    Dual booting Linux and Windows is one of the popular ways to enjoy the full potential of the two operating systems. You have both Linux and Windows installed on the same system and you can choose which one to use after starting your system.

  • Linux Hardware Database - How To Submit Your Computer Info

    Want to see how popular GNU/Linux is? See Linux-Hardware.org, you can find chart showing how many this operating system installed in the world with percentages of distros. Today, it held 100,000 computer hardware collected in this database by contributors world wide and still counting! This article covers using this website as your simple research and hardware buyer reference as well as how to contribute your Ubuntu computer information to this website so everyone can read and benefit from it. Users of OS other than Ubuntu can also practice this tutorial to contribute. Let's start.

  • How to Install Logwatch on Ubuntu 20.04

    Logwatch is a system log analyzer and send that report to email. It generates a summarized log report which contains sshd - authentication failures, sudo - sessions opened, vsftp failures, postfix, failed logins, disk space and more. Logwatch can also print the report on the console. This report can be scheduled to run at specific date and time using cron. In this tutorial we learn how to install Logwatch on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How To Format Shell Programs Using Shfmt In Linux - OSTechNix

    In this guide, we will be discussing what is Shfmt, how to install Shfmt in Linux, and finally how to format shell programs using Shfmt in Linux.

KDE Frameworks 5.84 Released with Expandable Tooltips, Performance Improvements

KDE Frameworks 5.84 introduces a new user interface feature called expandable tooltips, which adds a “Press Shift for more” label to the tooltips in KDE apps that use the KXMLGui and Kirigami frameworks to display the longer text of that tooltip. This is a replacement of the “What’s This?” feature. This release also improves the clearing of global shortcuts for Plasma applets, improves the performance of SVG lookups in the Plasma desktop for a more responsive experience using less resources, fixes the most common crash in the Plasma calendar, and improves the appearance of tooltip shadows in the Plasma desktop. Read more

GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding

               
  • Raspberry Pi: Remote VNC and RDP access to a Linux computer using RemoteIoT

    If users don’t mind entering commands, the command line is a great way to manage remote Linux computers, but sometimes users need to be able to view the GUI. If users do not have a long cable, one of the best methods is to use the VNC protocol (Virtual Network Computing) or RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol).

  • New Raspberry Pi 400 layouts
  • Inside a 20-Watt Traveling Wave Tube Amplifier from Apollo
                     
                       

    The communication system on Apollo was very complex, as shown in the diagram below. The amplifier, highlighted in yellow, was just one component of this system (which I'm not going to try to explain here). Most communication went over the "Unified S-Band", which sent voice, data, telemetry, TV, control, and ranging through one unified system. In comparison, the Gemini missions used separate systems for different purposes. (S-band refers to the microwave frequency band used by this system.)

  • Getting faster 10 Gbps Ethernet on the Raspberry Pi
                     
                       

    If you read the title of this blog post and are thinking, "10 Gbps on a Pi? You're nuts!," well, check out my video on using the ASUS XG-C100C 10G NIC on the Raspberry Pi CM4. Back? Good.

                       

    To be clear: it's impossible to route 10 gigabits of total network throughput through any Raspberry Pi on the market today.

                       

    But it is possible to connect to a 10 gigabit network at 10GBase-T speeds using a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and an appropriate PCI Express 10G NIC. And on my Pi PCI Express site, I documented exactly how I got an ASUS XG-C100C working on the Raspberry Pi. All it takes is a quick recompile of the kernel, and away it goes!

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6