Programming Leftovers
How Did You Become a Software Engineer? Mary Brians Shares Her Insights
Announcing Arti, a pure-Rust Tor implementation (Tor blog)
The Tor project, which provides tools for internet privacy and anonymity, has announced a rewrite of the Tor protocols in Rust, called Arti. It is not ready for prime time, yet, but based on a grant from Zcash Open Major Grants (ZOMG), significant work is ongoing; the plan is "to try bring Arti to a production-quality client implementation over the next year and a half". The C implementation is not going away anytime soon, but the idea is that Arti will eventually supplant it.
Perl Weekly Challenge 120: Swap Odd/Even Bits and Clock Angle
Dirk Eddelbuettel: drat 0.2.1: Small Tweak
A new minor release of drat arrived on CRAN overnight. This is a minor update relative to the 0.2.0 release in April. This release will now create an empty file index.html in the top-level (when initRepo() is called), and check for presence of such a file when adding files to a repo (via insertPackage()). This helps to avoid getting ‘404’ results when (perfectly valid) drat repos are checking by accessing the top-level URL, as for example CRAN does when testing if an Additional_repositoiries is reachable. The ‘step-by-step’ vignette had already suggested creating one by hand, this is now done programmatically (and one is present in the repo suggsted to fork from too).
drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code. See below for a few custom reference examples.
Timezones of Countries and Country Subdivisions
While this ultimately is just a small table with a few hundred entries, it’s actually rather complicated to get to.
The official IANA zonetab has at least some data on countries, but for the country subdivisions we need more. The most detailed data in this regard is the IANA timezone boundaries dataset, which contains high resolution geographic areas for each timezone, generated from OSM.
Inspired by that I built a similar dataset for countries and country subdivisions boundaries some time ago. What we are looking for now is the intersection of those two.
Not something one would want to implement manually, but fortunately QGIS provides the right tools for this already. We use that in form of a Python script that can run inside QGIS, download and unpack the needed data files, preprocess them for our use, compute the data we need from then and then generate C++ code from that.
[...]
Feedback for this is very welcome, on the implementation but also regarding use-cases and requirements you have in your application. Check the corresponding Phabricator task and the Gitlab branch for this, or find me in the #kde-devel channel on Matrix, the weekly KF6 meetings or the kde-frameworks-devel mailing list.
Why are app developers porting to Apple Silicon and not to Linux?
Today we're going to address something that is regularly pointed out to me in the comments: why would third party application developers go through all the trouble of porting their apps to Apple Silicon, which is a whole new architecture, and not do a port for Linux, which runs mostly on x86 CPUs, same as what Macs and Windows computers generally run up to that point
If you've mastered Python 101, you're probably better at programming than OpenAI's prototype Codex
The artificial intelligence lab revealed the shortcomings and limitations of non-production builds of its Codex model in a pre-print paper this week. It should be noted a distinct production variant of the system powers GitHub Copilot; the preliminary models discussed in the paper are smaller and are only trained on Python whereas Copilot was trained on more data and supports code-completion for a range of programming languages.
Still, GitHub Copilot suffers from similar problems as the prototypes of Codex. Namely, the code generated is unlikely to be correct and useful for developers in its first attempt, and it tends to come up with responses that at first glance appear sensible but may be wrong. Programmers should carefully check the auto-written code for any mistakes.
Kernel: Intel and USB
today's howtos
KDE Frameworks 5.84 Released with Expandable Tooltips, Performance Improvements
KDE Frameworks 5.84 introduces a new user interface feature called expandable tooltips, which adds a “Press Shift for more” label to the tooltips in KDE apps that use the KXMLGui and Kirigami frameworks to display the longer text of that tooltip. This is a replacement of the “What’s This?” feature. This release also improves the clearing of global shortcuts for Plasma applets, improves the performance of SVG lookups in the Plasma desktop for a more responsive experience using less resources, fixes the most common crash in the Plasma calendar, and improves the appearance of tooltip shadows in the Plasma desktop.
GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
