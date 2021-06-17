today's leftovers openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/27 Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, From the feeling, I probably have to say, the Summer holiday is upon us. Tumbleweed is still rolling of course: it’s not warm enough to have melted our rubber tires to make them sticky glue. During the last week, we have released 5 snapshots (0702, 0703, 0704, 0706, and 0707)

PCLinuxOS pidgin chat program updated to 2.14.6 Pidgin is a chat program which lets you log into accounts on multiple chat networks simultaneously. This means that you can be chatting with friends on XMPP and sitting in an IRC channel at the same time.

Spike in “Chain Gang” Destructive Attacks on ATMs Last summer, financial institutions throughout Texas started reporting a sudden increase in attacks involving well-orchestrated teams that would show up at night, use stolen trucks and heavy chains to rip Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) out of their foundations, and make off with the cash boxes inside. Now it appears the crime — known variously as “ATM smash-and-grab” or “chain gang” attacks — is rapidly increasing in other states.

‘Barely able to keep up’: America's cyberwarriors are spread thin by attacks [iophk: Windows TCO] But then ransomware exploded again. One of the most prolific ransomware gangs, REvil, conducted its boldest attacks yet over the Fourth of July weekend, on Kaseya, which services customers who in turn contract with thousands of businesses. Though the dust has yet to settle, researchers say the hack allowed REvil to infect more than 1,500 different organizations. The gang seems to have bitten off more than it can chew and has asked for a $70 million lump sum to unlock all infected computers. Jake Williams, the chief technology officer at the cybersecurity company Breachquest, said his company had drastically increased the number of ransomware cases it handled even before the Fourth of July spree.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers IBM emeritus IWB: The Transformation of Logistics in the Retail Industry In the spring of 2018, MIT launched the Work of the Future Task Force to understand the impact of our increasingly intelligent machines on the future of work, and how to best harness these technological innovations for social benefit. The MIT-wide task force released its findings and recommendations in a November, 2020 report, - Building Better Jobs in an Age of Intelligent Machines. In addition to the task force report, the Work of the Future initiative has published a number of working papers and research briefs on related topics. I’d like to now discuss one of those briefs, The Future of Work in Logistics by Arshia Mehta and Frank Levy, which explored the transformation of the retail industry since the advent of e-commerce in the 1990s. The brief is a very interesting case study of the evolution of the retail industry over the past few decades. “Twenty years ago, U.S. distribution networks were built to deliver products in bulk to retail stores,” wrote the authors. “Today, large parts of distribution networks are built to deliver individual items to home residences. The shift has been driven by technology, working through e-commerce, and recently reinforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.” e-commerce was one of the earliest applications on the Internet. Amazon and eBay started handling e-commerce transactions in the mid-1990s. Online sales grew slowly at first. In 2001 online shopping comprised 1% of all US retails sales, partly because the vast majority of users accessed the Internet over dial-up phones, and only 4% did so using the much more convenient broadband access. In those early days, online shopping was considered a novel application for leading edge Internet users.

A week with Fedora 34 on the Late 2016 Lenovo Yoga 900. I finally got my old computer out of the bedroom, since the new computer had to go back to Lenovo for an undetermined length of time due to a malfunctioning USB hub. Even at 5 years old, the Late 2016 Yoga 900 still going strong with Fedora 34, which I upgraded to last week. The upgrade process went off without any hitch, using the DNF system upgrade plug-in. This isn’t an official way to upgrade Fedora, but then again, what is? GNOME Software probably works, but I like to know what’s going on in the background so if something does glitch I know what went wrong. In Fedora 33, the default file system was changed to BtrFS. While I was skeptical initially, it turned out to be the right decision. While it did not use compress by default, it was a simple matter of editing /etc/fstab to tack on the ,compress=zstd switch on the / and /home mount options and then to compress both my / volume and /home subvolume. Just as easily as tacking on a sudo to the command I found at the Arch Linux wiki btrfs filesystem defragment -r -v -czstd / and then following up with btrfs filesystem defragment -r -v -czstd /home and waiting a few moments.

Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-27 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! The Nest With Fedora CfP closes next Friday! Registration is open now. I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

FSF Contributor's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) guide [Ed: IBM-led lobbying against FSF CLA] Today, we're happy to announce the publication of our Contributor's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) guide. The guide is meant to help contributors to Free Software Foundation (FSF) copyrighted packages better understand our copyright assignment program. Copyleft licenses like the GNU General Public License rely on copyright law in order to ensure that free software remains free. The tools that copyright law provides enable the copyright holder on a work to make sure that the work is always distributed in a way that enables users to run, edit, share, and contribute to their modifications of the work. When a license violator fails to live up to these standards, only the copyright holder is able to use the powers granted by copyright law in order to enforce the terms of the license on the code. For over thirty-five years, the FSF has handled license enforcement for many important GNU Project packages. In order to put us in the best position to do that enforcement work, we require contributors on FSF-copyrighted packages to assign their copyright to the FSF. Thousands of contributors have happily made such assignments over the years, but often have questions about the process or what assignment means. The FSF's Licensing & Compliance Lab created this FAQ so we could collect the answers to the most common questions in order to help contributors better understand the system and keep the program running smoothly.