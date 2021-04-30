Kernel: Intel, Rust, and T-shirt
Intel Posts Newest Advanced Matrix Extensions Patches For Linux (AMX Patches v7)
For over one year now since Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) was first disclosed as a future feature with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids", Intel engineers have been posting AMX patches for enabling the new support for changes needed from the kernel to code compiler stacks. The Linux kernel support for AMX hasn't yet landed but has now been revised its seventh time for public review.
Sent out on Saturday by Intel was their latest set of 26 patches for supporting Advanced Matrix Extensions in the kernel. Kernel changes for AMX are needed around the software stack management with on-demand expansion of per-task context switch buffers using XSAVE, ensuring AMX isn't running simultaneously on SMT siblings, and a new system call is introduced so applications can request access to AMX usage. The system call (an arch_prctl flag) for requesting AMX access is done to signal the application is responsible for using an alternative signal stack and that the stack is large enough, which can be easily accomplished using the modern Glibc ABI. Trying to make use of AMX on Linux without proper permissions from the system call will result in the process exiting.
Experimental Rust Support Patches Submitted to Linux Kernel Mailing List [Ed: Linus Torvalds is no longer in charge of Linux; monopolies now dictate him.]
T-shirt design contest celebrates 30 years of Linux [Ed: GNU/Linux is turning 38.]
The Linux Foundation has launched a T-shirt design contest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Linux. The LF also announced an Open 3D Foundation for creating an Open 3D Engine plus an Open Voice Network for open, AI-enabled voice assistance.
Linux is turning 30 on Aug. 25 and the Linux Foundation is celebrating with a T-shirt contest (no, not that kind). Designers are invited to submit a design for a T-shirt by Aug. 6 that will commemorate the event. The winning design will be used for the official T-shirt at the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference, which returns to a live format this year. The LF also announced two new initiatives designed to advance open source 3D gaming and open voice AI technology (see farther below).
Android Leftovers
ExTiX LXQt Mini Build 210710 non-uefi especially made for older computers and VirtualBox/VMware with LXQt, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 5.13.1-exton
I’ve made a new updated “mini” version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Focal Fossa. The ISO file is of only 1000 MB, which is good if you want to run the system super fast from RAM. It should be enough with 2GB RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 2. The best thing with ExTiX 21.7 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu 20.04.2 system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! ExTiX 21.7 uses kernel 5.13.1-exton. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be supported until April 2025. Study all pre-installed packages in ExTiX 21.7.
No more open tickets left in GNOME Bugzilla
In May 2021, Bart proposed to wrap up the Bugzilla migration (very appreciated). In addition, in November 2020 and May 2021 I (had) sent emails to maintainers (listed in the DOAP files in each Git repository) of all remaining code bases with open tickets left, with instructions to file a migration request for importing tickets from Bugzilla to GitLab if wanted. Since this week there are finally no open tickets in GNOME Bugzilla left. All were either migrated to GNOME GitLab or mass-closed over the last weeks by Bart or me. When mass-closing, an explanatory comment was added (example) to allow contributors to understand why we closed their ticket. [...] This brings GNOME closer to making its Bugzilla instance read-only, converting to static content, shutting down legacy systems that create maintenance costs.
