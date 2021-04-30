For over one year now since Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) was first disclosed as a future feature with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids", Intel engineers have been posting AMX patches for enabling the new support for changes needed from the kernel to code compiler stacks. The Linux kernel support for AMX hasn't yet landed but has now been revised its seventh time for public review.

Sent out on Saturday by Intel was their latest set of 26 patches for supporting Advanced Matrix Extensions in the kernel. Kernel changes for AMX are needed around the software stack management with on-demand expansion of per-task context switch buffers using XSAVE, ensuring AMX isn't running simultaneously on SMT siblings, and a new system call is introduced so applications can request access to AMX usage. The system call (an arch_prctl flag) for requesting AMX access is done to signal the application is responsible for using an alternative signal stack and that the stack is large enough, which can be easily accomplished using the modern Glibc ABI. Trying to make use of AMX on Linux without proper permissions from the system call will result in the process exiting.