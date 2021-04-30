today's howtos
-
offlineimap - unicode decode errors
My main system is currently running Ubuntu 21.04. For e-mail I'm relying on neomutt together with offlineimap, which both are amazing tools. Recently offlineimap was updated/moved to offlineimap3. Looking on my system, offlineimap reports itself as OfflineIMAP 7.3.0 and dpkg tells me it is version 0.0~git20210218.76c7a72+dfsg-1.
-
Solved: You Don’t Have Permission to Access on This Server
Many web server configurations face issues related to file permissions. It often renders the server inaccessible to visitors and manifests in the form of a 403 error. Usually, the error message is something like "Forbidden: you don't have permission to access / on this server". This error can also restrict access to other routes on the server such as /directory.
Similar issues can also occur due to problems in the Apache configuration file or even because of a corrupt .htaccess file. This guide provides step-by-step solutions to all of these problems. Try them one at a time, starting from the first solution.
-
Active Line in Text Editor Unreadable in Ubuntu 20.04 Dark Mode [Workaround]
For dark mode fans, you may found the color scheme in Gedit Text Editor is not so good! Focused line is not even readable due to the light text on light line background.
There’s already an upstream fix, though it’s not made into current Ubuntu releases. There are however workarounds and I’m going to show you how!
-
How To Install ISPConfig on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ISPConfig on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ISPConfig is a well-known open-source web hosting control panel that allows us to manage services through a web browser. We can easily add Apache virtual host or Nginx server blocks, create/edit/delete databases, configure cron jobs, create email accounts, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ISPConfig 3 open-source web hosting control panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 261 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Intel, Rust, and T-shirt
Android Leftovers
ExTiX LXQt Mini Build 210710 non-uefi especially made for older computers and VirtualBox/VMware with LXQt, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 5.13.1-exton
I’ve made a new updated “mini” version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Focal Fossa. The ISO file is of only 1000 MB, which is good if you want to run the system super fast from RAM. It should be enough with 2GB RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 2. The best thing with ExTiX 21.7 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu 20.04.2 system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! ExTiX 21.7 uses kernel 5.13.1-exton. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be supported until April 2025. Study all pre-installed packages in ExTiX 21.7.
No more open tickets left in GNOME Bugzilla
In May 2021, Bart proposed to wrap up the Bugzilla migration (very appreciated). In addition, in November 2020 and May 2021 I (had) sent emails to maintainers (listed in the DOAP files in each Git repository) of all remaining code bases with open tickets left, with instructions to file a migration request for importing tickets from Bugzilla to GitLab if wanted. Since this week there are finally no open tickets in GNOME Bugzilla left. All were either migrated to GNOME GitLab or mass-closed over the last weeks by Bart or me. When mass-closing, an explanatory comment was added (example) to allow contributors to understand why we closed their ticket. [...] This brings GNOME closer to making its Bugzilla instance read-only, converting to static content, shutting down legacy systems that create maintenance costs.
Recent comments
13 min 57 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago