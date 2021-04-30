today's leftovers
Shortwave
Shortwave is an internet radio player that provides access to a station database with over 25,000 stations.
Proton Experimental adds VKD3D-Proton 2.4 and some more fixes | GamingOnLinux
Another smaller update to Proton Experimental has arrived, the special version of Proton where the latest enhancements come in before rolling out to the main Proton builds. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page.
Microsoft defends intrusive dialog in Visual Studio Code that asks if you really trust the code you've been working on [Ed: What Microsoft calls "open source" is usually just malware and the licence suggests that it is also proprietary software, but this publisher is still run by Microsoft operatives (worse than apologists) like Microsoft Tim]
'All the subtlety of a GDPR cookie banner and the charm of Clippy'
Kernel: Intel, Rust, and T-shirt
Android Leftovers
ExTiX LXQt Mini Build 210710 non-uefi especially made for older computers and VirtualBox/VMware with LXQt, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 5.13.1-exton
I’ve made a new updated “mini” version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Focal Fossa. The ISO file is of only 1000 MB, which is good if you want to run the system super fast from RAM. It should be enough with 2GB RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 2. The best thing with ExTiX 21.7 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu 20.04.2 system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! ExTiX 21.7 uses kernel 5.13.1-exton. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be supported until April 2025. Study all pre-installed packages in ExTiX 21.7.
No more open tickets left in GNOME Bugzilla
In May 2021, Bart proposed to wrap up the Bugzilla migration (very appreciated). In addition, in November 2020 and May 2021 I (had) sent emails to maintainers (listed in the DOAP files in each Git repository) of all remaining code bases with open tickets left, with instructions to file a migration request for importing tickets from Bugzilla to GitLab if wanted. Since this week there are finally no open tickets in GNOME Bugzilla left. All were either migrated to GNOME GitLab or mass-closed over the last weeks by Bart or me. When mass-closing, an explanatory comment was added (example) to allow contributors to understand why we closed their ticket. [...] This brings GNOME closer to making its Bugzilla instance read-only, converting to static content, shutting down legacy systems that create maintenance costs.
