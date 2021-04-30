Today GitLab Inc., a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, announced initial programming and speakers for GitLab Commit 2021: Innovate Together. This two-day virtual conference will showcase how software development, operations, and security professionals work together to drive innovation for their organizations. Attendees will experience virtual programming on four stages, ensuring that everyone can participate and get inspired to innovate together, no matter their location or time zone.

I've long wished for an AI to put me out of work programming. Or better, that I could collaborate with. Haskell's type checker is the closest I've seen to that but it doesn't understand what I want. I always imagined I'd support citizenship a full, general AI capable of that. I did not imagine that the first real attempt would be the product of a rent optimisation corporate AI, that throws all our hard work in a hopper, and deploys enough lawyers to muddy the question of whether that violates our copyrights.

Another smaller update to Proton Experimental has arrived, the special version of Proton where the latest enhancements come in before rolling out to the main Proton builds. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page.

today's howtos offlineimap - unicode decode errors My main system is currently running Ubuntu 21.04. For e-mail I'm relying on neomutt together with offlineimap, which both are amazing tools. Recently offlineimap was updated/moved to offlineimap3. Looking on my system, offlineimap reports itself as OfflineIMAP 7.3.0 and dpkg tells me it is version 0.0~git20210218.76c7a72+dfsg-1.

Solved: You Don’t Have Permission to Access on This Server Many web server configurations face issues related to file permissions. It often renders the server inaccessible to visitors and manifests in the form of a 403 error. Usually, the error message is something like "Forbidden: you don't have permission to access / on this server". This error can also restrict access to other routes on the server such as /directory. Similar issues can also occur due to problems in the Apache configuration file or even because of a corrupt .htaccess file. This guide provides step-by-step solutions to all of these problems. Try them one at a time, starting from the first solution.

Active Line in Text Editor Unreadable in Ubuntu 20.04 Dark Mode [Workaround] For dark mode fans, you may found the color scheme in Gedit Text Editor is not so good! Focused line is not even readable due to the light text on light line background. There’s already an upstream fix, though it’s not made into current Ubuntu releases. There are however workarounds and I’m going to show you how!

How To Install ISPConfig on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ISPConfig on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ISPConfig is a well-known open-source web hosting control panel that allows us to manage services through a web browser. We can easily add Apache virtual host or Nginx server blocks, create/edit/delete databases, configure cron jobs, create email accounts, and many more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ISPConfig 3 open-source web hosting control panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.