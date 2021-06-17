Improving Our Commitment to Tux Machines Readers
Tux Machines is now self-hosting IRC
Tux Machines is probably one of the largest (in terms of # of pages) GNU/Linux sites out there. But the IRC channel is relatively new (compared to the site).
THE 'IRC wars' of May (and to some degree June as well) left us in a precarious situation and over at Techrights we have set up our own IRC network. In June we set up a
#tuxmachines channel in this new network. It has a two-way bridge set up with Freenode, so either network would be valid for following our updates.
We've accordingly updated the IRC page and the corresponding archives. We welcome people to join us in IRC. It's a substitute to RSS feeds or social (control) media. It's now hosted by us, so from a privacy perspective the readers are far better off. It's definitely an upgrade, a well overdue one. █
Packaging software is a colossal waste of time. Take that however you will; I'll write about some time-wasting I've undertaken this week to reduce time-wasting by others (mostly users of KDE Frameworks on FreeBSD) in future. Almost all KDE software uses CMake; in CMakeLists.txt in the source of each package / product the direct dependencies are known and expressed through find_package(). In the kdesrc-build configuration files and metadata there is dependency data, and yet each packaging system has to go out and re-discover and re-write the dependency information one more time (for good luck).
