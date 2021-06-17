Xfce: Supporting shared thumbnail repositories and video update Support for Shared thumbnail repositories: For 15 years the #SHARED part of the freedesktop.org thumbnail specification has been ignored by the vast majority of Linux file managers. At last, the time has come for Thunar to be one of the first, if not the first, file managers that support shared thumbnail repositories. 'What are shared thumbnail repositories' I hear you ask. Let me explain. Imagine that you have a large external hard drive that contains family photos (something that most, if not all of us have). Connecting it in a new PC or as a different user would normally lead to thumbnailing for all the files that are visible in your file manager. That process is both slow and wasting space. That is the problem that shared thumbnail repositories solve. Instead of creating and storing thumbnail in the default location of the PC filesystem, thumbnails are stored locally in the USB/HDD/CD. It is a niche but potentially extremely useful feature. I've linked a video that showcases the stuff that I've talked about in these blogposts, with the exception of shared thumbnail repositories. Even though the code is complete and it works as it should there has been a problem with Tumbler while refactoring. Specifically, it looks like Tumbler doesn't use libxfce4util, where I placed some shared code to avoid duplication. Hopefully next time I'll be able to show them to you.

FreeBSD KDE Frameworks dependencies Packaging software is a colossal waste of time. Take that however you will; I’ll write about some time-wasting I’ve undertaken this week to reduce time-wasting by others (mostly users of KDE Frameworks on FreeBSD) in future. Almost all KDE software uses CMake; in CMakeLists.txt in the source of each package / product the direct dependencies are known and expressed through find_package(). In the kdesrc-build configuration files and metadata there is dependency data, and yet each packaging system has to go out and re-discover and re-write the dependency information one more time (for good luck).