Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux??
-
gnuWorldOrder_416
A quick overview of **gettext** followed by all the tools in the **gettext- tools** package.
-
This Week in Linux 159: Audacity Fiasco, Linux Mint 20.2, IBM, Red Hat, Ubuntu, Proxmox | TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a JAM PACKED episode for you with Distro News, App News, Gaming News, and even a bit of Drama. We’re going to check out the latest release of Linut Mint, Proxmox, and VzLinux plus we’ve got some Ubuntu news to talk about. We’re got some interest Tor and Tor Browser related news plus a cool script I found for running Windows apps in Proton. Then we’ve got some news about Jim Whitehurst stepping down as IBM President and the topic I know everyone is expecting me to cover which I will . . . is of course, Audacity. All that and so much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux??
Recently I installed Gentoo live on stream for the first time ever and doing so made me realize a lot of what I thought about this distro was actually kind of wrong, but wrong in a good way. While it's not the Linux distro for it seems like a good choice for certain kinds of people.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 450 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
EasyNAS 1.0
It’s finally here, the first version of EasyNAS, totally robust, based on OpenSUSE 15.3 all the great it had before plus many others. It’s now easier to update, more stable, can be customize to fit everybody’s need, more performance, more NAS.
Xfce: Supporting shared thumbnail repositories and video update
Support for Shared thumbnail repositories: For 15 years the #SHARED part of the freedesktop.org thumbnail specification has been ignored by the vast majority of Linux file managers. At last, the time has come for Thunar to be one of the first, if not the first, file managers that support shared thumbnail repositories. 'What are shared thumbnail repositories' I hear you ask. Let me explain. Imagine that you have a large external hard drive that contains family photos (something that most, if not all of us have). Connecting it in a new PC or as a different user would normally lead to thumbnailing for all the files that are visible in your file manager. That process is both slow and wasting space. That is the problem that shared thumbnail repositories solve. Instead of creating and storing thumbnail in the default location of the PC filesystem, thumbnails are stored locally in the USB/HDD/CD. It is a niche but potentially extremely useful feature. I've linked a video that showcases the stuff that I've talked about in these blogposts, with the exception of shared thumbnail repositories. Even though the code is complete and it works as it should there has been a problem with Tumbler while refactoring. Specifically, it looks like Tumbler doesn't use libxfce4util, where I placed some shared code to avoid duplication. Hopefully next time I'll be able to show them to you.
FreeBSD KDE Frameworks dependencies
Packaging software is a colossal waste of time. Take that however you will; I’ll write about some time-wasting I’ve undertaken this week to reduce time-wasting by others (mostly users of KDE Frameworks on FreeBSD) in future. Almost all KDE software uses CMake; in CMakeLists.txt in the source of each package / product the direct dependencies are known and expressed through find_package(). In the kdesrc-build configuration files and metadata there is dependency data, and yet each packaging system has to go out and re-discover and re-write the dependency information one more time (for good luck).
Recent comments
1 hour 28 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago