Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

TenFourFox and Chromium Monoculture

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 11th of July 2021 10:30:43 AM Filed under
Google
Moz/FF
Web
  • TenFourFox FPR32 SPR2 available

    TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 2 "32.2" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are no changes to the release notes and nothing particularly notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.2 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual.

  • How big is chromium?

    Here’s a link to a commit for dsynth that gives an idea of how huge a debug build of chromium can be.

  • 10 of the Best Chrome Themes to Beautify Your Browser
»

More in Tux Machines

TenFourFox and Chromium Monoculture

  • TenFourFox FPR32 SPR2 available

    TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 2 "32.2" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are no changes to the release notes and nothing particularly notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.2 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual.

  • How big is chromium?

    Here’s a link to a commit for dsynth that gives an idea of how huge a debug build of chromium can be.

  • 10 of the Best Chrome Themes to Beautify Your Browser

Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux??

  • gnuWorldOrder_416

    A quick overview of **gettext** followed by all the tools in the **gettext- tools** package.

  • This Week in Linux 159: Audacity Fiasco, Linux Mint 20.2, IBM, Red Hat, Ubuntu, Proxmox | TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a JAM PACKED episode for you with Distro News, App News, Gaming News, and even a bit of Drama. We’re going to check out the latest release of Linut Mint, Proxmox, and VzLinux plus we’ve got some Ubuntu news to talk about. We’re got some interest Tor and Tor Browser related news plus a cool script I found for running Windows apps in Proton. Then we’ve got some news about Jim Whitehurst stepping down as IBM President and the topic I know everyone is expecting me to cover which I will . . . is of course, Audacity. All that and so much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux??

    Recently I installed Gentoo live on stream for the first time ever and doing so made me realize a lot of what I thought about this distro was actually kind of wrong, but wrong in a good way. While it's not the Linux distro for it seems like a good choice for certain kinds of people.

Explore waterways with this open source nautical navigation tool

If you're traveling by boat down your local waterway or sailing around the world, you can bring great navigation software with you and maintain your commitment to open source software. OpenCPN is free and open source software developed by sailors. It serves as the primary navigation interface for vessels with full-time helm-visible navigational suites. The software is written in C and released under a GPLv2 license. Read more

Improving Our Commitment to Tux Machines Readers

Tux Machines is now self-hosting IRC

Tux Machines IRC
Tux Machines is probably one of the largest (in terms of # of pages) GNU/Linux sites out there. But the IRC channel is relatively new (compared to the site).

THE 'IRC wars' of May (and to some degree June as well) left us in a precarious situation and over at Techrights we have set up our own IRC network. In June we set up a #tuxmachines channel in this new network. It has a two-way bridge set up with Freenode, so either network would be valid for following our updates. We've accordingly updated the IRC page and the corresponding archives. We welcome people to join us in IRC. It's a substitute to RSS feeds or social (control) media. It's now hosted by us, so from a privacy perspective the readers are far better off. It's definitely an upgrade, a well overdue one.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6