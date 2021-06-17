TenFourFox and Chromium Monoculture
TenFourFox FPR32 SPR2 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 2 "32.2" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are no changes to the release notes and nothing particularly notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.2 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual.
How big is chromium?
Here’s a link to a commit for dsynth that gives an idea of how huge a debug build of chromium can be.
10 of the Best Chrome Themes to Beautify Your Browser
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux??
Explore waterways with this open source nautical navigation tool
If you're traveling by boat down your local waterway or sailing around the world, you can bring great navigation software with you and maintain your commitment to open source software. OpenCPN is free and open source software developed by sailors. It serves as the primary navigation interface for vessels with full-time helm-visible navigational suites. The software is written in C and released under a GPLv2 license.
Improving Our Commitment to Tux Machines ReadersTux Machines is now self-hosting IRC
#tuxmachines channel in this new network. It has a two-way bridge set up with Freenode, so either network would be valid for following our updates.
We've accordingly updated the IRC page and the corresponding archives. We welcome people to join us in IRC. It's a substitute to RSS feeds or social (control) media. It's now hosted by us, so from a privacy perspective the readers are far better off. It's definitely an upgrade, a well overdue one. █
