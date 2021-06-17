TenFourFox and Chromium Monoculture TenFourFox FPR32 SPR2 available TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 2 "32.2" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are no changes to the release notes and nothing particularly notable about the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.2 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual.

How big is chromium? Here’s a link to a commit for dsynth that gives an idea of how huge a debug build of chromium can be.

10 of the Best Chrome Themes to Beautify Your Browser

Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux?? gnuWorldOrder_416 A quick overview of **gettext** followed by all the tools in the **gettext- tools** package.

This Week in Linux 159: Audacity Fiasco, Linux Mint 20.2, IBM, Red Hat, Ubuntu, Proxmox | TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a JAM PACKED episode for you with Distro News, App News, Gaming News, and even a bit of Drama. We’re going to check out the latest release of Linut Mint, Proxmox, and VzLinux plus we’ve got some Ubuntu news to talk about. We’re got some interest Tor and Tor Browser related news plus a cool script I found for running Windows apps in Proton. Then we’ve got some news about Jim Whitehurst stepping down as IBM President and the topic I know everyone is expecting me to cover which I will . . . is of course, Audacity. All that and so much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux?? Recently I installed Gentoo live on stream for the first time ever and doing so made me realize a lot of what I thought about this distro was actually kind of wrong, but wrong in a good way. While it's not the Linux distro for it seems like a good choice for certain kinds of people.