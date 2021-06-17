Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
The Baldcorder is James Lewis’ tricorder-like device for measuring light levels and temperature
As part of element14’s Build Inside the Box Challenge, James Lewis (AKA Bald Engineer) decided to make his own DIY tricoder from Star Trek. In the series, a tricoder is a ubiquitous scanning tool that can perform various scans of the environment through its onboard sensors, as well as record and analyze them later — all in a handheld format. Lewis’ design incorporates a MKR Zero as the microcontroller, a phototransistor to detect light levels, and an analog temperature sensor to sense ambient temperatures.
The enclosure itself was based on a tricorder toy and recreated in Fusion 360. It features a hinge mechanism for easy opening and closing, as well as handling the wiring harness that connects both halves of the device. Once it was 3D-printed, Lewis moved onto the electronics.
-
Power Your Raspberry Pi With These Low-Cost Battery Add-ons
PiSugar Kitchen has released two new low-cost battery add-ons, the PiSugar S and PiSugar S Pro, that promise to power a Raspberry Pi for several hours on a charge.
-
Ethernet was slower only in one direction on one device
A few months ago, when I was testing 10 Gigabit networking on the Raspberry Pi, I noticed something funny when I was doing iperf3 speed tests between devices connected through my MikroTik CRS305 10G switch.
-
25 Gigabit Linux internet router PC build
An alternative to many specialized devices, including routers, is to use a PC with an expansion card. An internet router’s job is to configure a network connection and forward network packets. So, in our case, we’ll build a PC and install some network expansion cards!
-
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: 'It's time to recognize the right to repair'
Wozniak, who co-founded Apple 45 years ago with Steve Jobs, said that enabling others to retool their devices also has commercial value. He pointed to the success of the Apple II computer, which he said was "modifiable and extendable to the maximum" and the "only source" of profit for Apple during its first years.
"It was not ... successful on pure luck," he added. "There were a lot of good things about that being so open that everyone could join the party."
-
President Joe Biden’s latest executive order is a huge win for right to repair
The order is a significant win for the right to repair advocates who have long championed a consumer’s choice to have their technology fixed either by third parties or on their own, rather than solely by the manufacturer. Right to repair argues that anyone should have access to the OEM parts, manuals, and software needed to perform those repairs. Major gadget makers have lobbied to prevent this kind of repair accessibility, but the right to repair movement has been picking up momentum in recent years.
=
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 518 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
TenFourFox and Chromium Monoculture
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, Gentoo Is No Harder Than Arch Linux??
Explore waterways with this open source nautical navigation tool
If you're traveling by boat down your local waterway or sailing around the world, you can bring great navigation software with you and maintain your commitment to open source software. OpenCPN is free and open source software developed by sailors. It serves as the primary navigation interface for vessels with full-time helm-visible navigational suites. The software is written in C and released under a GPLv2 license.
Improving Our Commitment to Tux Machines ReadersTux Machines is now self-hosting IRC
#tuxmachines channel in this new network. It has a two-way bridge set up with Freenode, so either network would be valid for following our updates.
We've accordingly updated the IRC page and the corresponding archives. We welcome people to join us in IRC. It's a substitute to RSS feeds or social (control) media. It's now hosted by us, so from a privacy perspective the readers are far better off. It's definitely an upgrade, a well overdue one. █
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 15 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago