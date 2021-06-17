today's howtos
-
Laura Arjona Reina: Android backups with rsync
A quick note to self to remind how I do backups of my Android device with rsync (and adb).
-
How To Play SuperTuxKart for 2 Players
Ubuntu computer can be used to play with your kids! SuperTuxKart is one game among games available that is very fun and amusing to be played with 2 players on 1 computer. You can play side by side only with existing keyboard even without additional joy sticks. Vroom, vroom, let's play!
-
How to update to Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” | FOSS Linux
f you are a Linux Mint enthusiast, then you probably know that the stable version of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” is officially out. However, regardless of the Linux Mint OS version you were using before, or you are still using, it is now possible to make an update or upgrade to Mint 20.2 “Uma.”
-
Linux Server Performance Monitoring with Netdata
Netdata is an open-source real-time Linux server performance monitoring tool with a beautiful web front-end. It allows you to monitor CPU, RAM usage, disk I/O, network traffic, Postfix, among many others. Written in the C programming language, netdata is super fast and resource-efficient.
-
How To Install OBS Studio on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OBS Studio on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) is free, open-source, cross-platform video recording and live streaming software. It contains features such as high performance for real-time video/audio capturing, various filters for video sources, an intuitive audio mixer with filters, a streamlined settings panel. OBS is available for Windows, Linux, and Mac.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of OBS Studio on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
Kernel: Linux 5.14 and USB Device
Security Patches, FreeBSD, and Lubuntu 20.10 End of Life
CentOS Forms A Group To Flip On Old, Deprecated Or Out-Of-Tree Kernel Modules
The CentOS Board of Directors has approved the formation of the CentOS Kmods special interest group for expanding the selection of kernel modules available to this distribution. As written about last month, the CentOS Kmods SIG was being sought for dealing with deprecated device support and enabling other out-of-tree kernel modules not otherwise enabled as part of kernel builds for CentOS or upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This SIG was approved at this month's board meeting. The approved CentOS Kmods SIG would focus on restoring support for deprecated devices where it just means build time changes or other kernel alterations compared to the CentOS Stream / RHEL kernel configuration, offering in-tree kernel modules not enabled for CentOS, and out-of-tree kernel modules too.
