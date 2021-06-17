Free Software's Relevance in 2021
I think that free software is vitally important to public society, and that copyleft software is still a useful way to ensure its continued existence. But that software needs to be more powerful for users and more attractive for developers, otherwise it will never reach critical mass. Instead, it will be routed around.
Stop paying for software! 7 free versions of popular programs everyone uses
We found some robust programs that work just like popular software everyone else uses. So if you have what they call “a designer taste and a drugstore wallet,” you can just use one of these free alternatives. Best of all, these free versions of popular programs work just like the official software, so no one will be able to tell the difference!
Kernel: Linux 5.14 and USB Device
Security Patches, FreeBSD, and Lubuntu 20.10 End of Life
CentOS Forms A Group To Flip On Old, Deprecated Or Out-Of-Tree Kernel Modules
The CentOS Board of Directors has approved the formation of the CentOS Kmods special interest group for expanding the selection of kernel modules available to this distribution. As written about last month, the CentOS Kmods SIG was being sought for dealing with deprecated device support and enabling other out-of-tree kernel modules not otherwise enabled as part of kernel builds for CentOS or upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This SIG was approved at this month's board meeting. The approved CentOS Kmods SIG would focus on restoring support for deprecated devices where it just means build time changes or other kernel alterations compared to the CentOS Stream / RHEL kernel configuration, offering in-tree kernel modules not enabled for CentOS, and out-of-tree kernel modules too.
