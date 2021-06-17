Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KPhotoAlbum 5.8.1 released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 11th of July 2021 12:57:54 PM Filed under
KDE

We're happy to annouce a new release of KPhotoAlbum, the KDE photo management software! It's version number is 5.8.1. The reason we skipped 5.8.0 is simply that i messed up the release, but the tag was already published – so I had to immediately tag another one Wink

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Stop paying for software! 7 free versions of popular programs everyone uses

We found some robust programs that work just like popular software everyone else uses. So if you have what they call “a designer taste and a drugstore wallet,” you can just use one of these free alternatives. Best of all, these free versions of popular programs work just like the official software, so no one will be able to tell the difference! Read more

Kernel: Linux 5.14 and USB Device

      
  • Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret - Phoronix

    The "memfd_secret" system call is being added to the Linux 5.14 kernel to provide the ability to create memory areas that are visible only in the context of the owning process and these "secret" memory regions are not mapped by other processes or the kernel page tables.  This work originated with the proposed secretmemfd work for secret memory on Linux and over the past year as memfd_secret has been gping through many rounds of review. The intended use-case for these secret memory areas are cases like OpenSSL private keys potentially being stored within these areas to reduce the possibility they are exposed in system memory and not able to be backed up by other hardware encryption methods with modern hardware. 

    •  
  • VirtIO-IOMMU Comes To x86 With Linux 5.14 - Phoronix

    The VirtIO-IOMMU driver now works on x86/x86_64 hardware with the Linux 5.14 kernel.  Added two years ago to the Linux kernel was the VirtIO-IOMMU driver (merged in Linux 5.3) with an original focus on AArch64 for hardware for paravirtual IOMMU after being worked on out-of-tree for years prior. Now with Linux 5.14 in 2021 the VirtIO-IOMMU code is adapted to work on x86 Intel/AMD hardware too. 

    •  
  • GNU Linux (Debian) cheap chinese mp3 player JIE LI CD002-1 gets registered as Audio (Output) Device instead as usb drive (usb stick mount) file access impossible

Security Patches, FreeBSD, and Lubuntu 20.10 End of Life

  • Security updates for Saturday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (gitlab, nodejs, openexr, php, php7, rabbitmq, ruby-addressable, and spice), Fedora (suricata), Gentoo (binutils, docker, runc, and tor), Mageia (avahi, botan2, connman, gstreamer1.0-plugins, htmldoc, jhead, libcroco, libebml, libosinfo, openexr, php, php-smarty, pjproject, and python), openSUSE (apache2, bind, bouncycastle, ceph, containerd, docker, runc, cryptctl, curl, dovecot23, firefox, graphviz, gstreamer-plugins-bad, java-1_8_0-openj9, java-1_8_0-openjdk, libass, libjpeg-turbo, libopenmpt, libqt5-qtwebengine, libu2f-host, libwebp, libX11, lua53, lz4, nginx, ovmf, postgresql10, postgresql12, python-urllib3, qemu, roundcubemail, solo, thunderbird, ucode-intel, wireshark, and xterm), and SUSE (permissions).

  • Fixing vulns in poudriere jails

    When a FreeBSD security alert comes out, or a package is marked as vulnerable, I try to get that fixed as soon as I can. Even if not using the feature. Sometimes a vuln can be leverages against something you are using. Patch it.

    When it comes to my poudriere jails, I don’t.

  • Lubuntu 20.10 End of Life and Current Support Statuses

    Lubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) was released October 22, 2020 and will reach End of Life on Thursday, July 22, 2021. This means that after that date there will be no further security updates or bugfixes released. We highly recommend that you update to 21.04 as soon as possible if you are still running 20.10. After July 22nd, the only supported releases of Lubuntu will be 20.04 (until April 2023) and 21.04 (until January 2022). All other releases of Lubuntu will be considered unsupported, and will no longer receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.

CentOS Forms A Group To Flip On Old, Deprecated Or Out-Of-Tree Kernel Modules

The CentOS Board of Directors has approved the formation of the CentOS Kmods special interest group for expanding the selection of kernel modules available to this distribution. As written about last month, the CentOS Kmods SIG was being sought for dealing with deprecated device support and enabling other out-of-tree kernel modules not otherwise enabled as part of kernel builds for CentOS or upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This SIG was approved at this month's board meeting. The approved CentOS Kmods SIG would focus on restoring support for deprecated devices where it just means build time changes or other kernel alterations compared to the CentOS Stream / RHEL kernel configuration, offering in-tree kernel modules not enabled for CentOS, and out-of-tree kernel modules too. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6