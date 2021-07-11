Programming Leftovers
So, the last decision is: get rid of writer-images. Convert them into drawing objects ,but also implement the writer-images services/attributes to drawing-images. Since there are lots of things to do and we have only 5 week left after the first evaluations week, I prefer to work on this issue after GSoC with a huge free time. Also, I want to work on other bugs too, not only one.
Last week’s MR turned into this week’s MR, and it just kept growing and growing and growing. I know I’m a mentor’s nightmare and I’m sorry Carl, I know it was a lot of changes to review…
The good news is that it was all worth it, because there have been lots of changes this week — small and big. Even better, you’ll finally be able to find the changes I went through in last week’s post on Kalendar’s master branch.
Let’s dive into the new stuff!
Editing the event editor
If you’ve been following these posts, you will have seen the event editor: an overlay sheet that lets you edit the details about an event down to a tee. Well, that overlay sheet is no more. It made sense when we had a few fields to fill, but as the capabilities of the event editor started to grow, it pretty quickly started to feel pretty cramped.
On the desktop, we now use the incredible power of windows to create a detached event editor window. So now you not only have plenty of space to punch in your next visit to your grandma’s, but you can also move it around and resize it. How revolutionary.
Fortunately, we can look at the Gtk4 bindings for help, I found layout_manager.rs to be a useful example – one gotcha to watch out for is vfuncs, especially signals, as they don’t necessarily have a default implementation
Unfortunatly gtk-rs doesn’t have any magic for generating introspection data (yet?) so we follow rsvg’s example and manually build C-ABI wrappers along with a hand-written header to use with g-ir-scanner – handle.rs is a useful resource when doing this.
Citizens across the country can now participate in solving India-specific problems of societal interest using IoT Sensor Board through a national hackathon called 'SAMVEDAN 2021 - Sensing Solutions for Bharat', a statement said on Saturday.
Registrations for the competition commenced on July 1 and are open to all Indian nationals residing in India, it said.
It is being organised jointly by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation (IITM-PTF) and Sony India Software Centre, and is based on the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's SPRESENSE Board, which participants can use for this challenge.
IITM-PTF is a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) for Sensor, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems (SNACS) area supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS).
“We are very pleased to be able to contribute to India's problems and challenges by using Sony's leading-edge technology, India's excellent software engineering resources, and the ecosystem involving the public and private sectors."
Kernel: Linux 5.14 and USB Device
The "memfd_secret" system call is being added to the Linux 5.14 kernel to provide the ability to create memory areas that are visible only in the context of the owning process and these "secret" memory regions are not mapped by other processes or the kernel page tables.
This work originated with the proposed secretmemfd work for secret memory on Linux and over the past year as memfd_secret has been gping through many rounds of review. The intended use-case for these secret memory areas are cases like OpenSSL private keys potentially being stored within these areas to reduce the possibility they are exposed in system memory and not able to be backed up by other hardware encryption methods with modern hardware.
The VirtIO-IOMMU driver now works on x86/x86_64 hardware with the Linux 5.14 kernel.
Added two years ago to the Linux kernel was the VirtIO-IOMMU driver (merged in Linux 5.3) with an original focus on AArch64 for hardware for paravirtual IOMMU after being worked on out-of-tree for years prior. Now with Linux 5.14 in 2021 the VirtIO-IOMMU code is adapted to work on x86 Intel/AMD hardware too.
Security Patches, FreeBSD, and Lubuntu 20.10 End of Life
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (gitlab, nodejs, openexr, php, php7, rabbitmq, ruby-addressable, and spice), Fedora (suricata), Gentoo (binutils, docker, runc, and tor), Mageia (avahi, botan2, connman, gstreamer1.0-plugins, htmldoc, jhead, libcroco, libebml, libosinfo, openexr, php, php-smarty, pjproject, and python), openSUSE (apache2, bind, bouncycastle, ceph, containerd, docker, runc, cryptctl, curl, dovecot23, firefox, graphviz, gstreamer-plugins-bad, java-1_8_0-openj9, java-1_8_0-openjdk, libass, libjpeg-turbo, libopenmpt, libqt5-qtwebengine, libu2f-host, libwebp, libX11, lua53, lz4, nginx, ovmf, postgresql10, postgresql12, python-urllib3, qemu, roundcubemail, solo, thunderbird, ucode-intel, wireshark, and xterm), and SUSE (permissions).
When a FreeBSD security alert comes out, or a package is marked as vulnerable, I try to get that fixed as soon as I can. Even if not using the feature. Sometimes a vuln can be leverages against something you are using. Patch it.
When it comes to my poudriere jails, I don’t.
Lubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) was released October 22, 2020 and will reach End of Life on Thursday, July 22, 2021. This means that after that date there will be no further security updates or bugfixes released. We highly recommend that you update to 21.04 as soon as possible if you are still running 20.10.
After July 22nd, the only supported releases of Lubuntu will be 20.04 (until April 2023) and 21.04 (until January 2022). All other releases of Lubuntu will be considered unsupported, and will no longer receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.
