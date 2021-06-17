Solus 4.3 Released with Linux Kernel 5.13, KDE Plasma 5.22, and GNOME 40.2
Coming more than five months after Solus 4.2, the Solus 4.3 release is the third installment in the Solus 4 “Fortitude” series, introducing updated internals for better hardware support, as well as updated desktop environments and apps for an improved Solus desktop experience.
Highlights of Solus 4.3 include the latest Linux 5.13 kernel series, the Mesa 21.1.3 graphics stack, BlueZ 5.60 Bluetooth stack, FFmpeg 4.4 and GStreamer 1.18.4 multimedia frameworks, dav1d 0.9.0 AV1 decoder, PulseAudio 14.2 sound system, LibreOffice 7.1.4 office suite, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.11 email client, and Mozilla Firefox 89.0.2 web browser.
