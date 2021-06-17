Android Leftovers
The Google Pixel 6 could get five years of Android software updates | Android Central
Yes, the Google Pixel 6 will be Android's iPhone - PhoneArena
Chrome in Android test shows alternative Google search results at the top of the page - Computer - News
Chrome for Android may soon display search links in a bar at the top - gHacks Tech News
Motorola Moto G9, G9 Power, & G9 Play Android 11 update rolling out
Poco Android 11 update status & release date
The Ulefone Power Armor 13 will combine a rugged build, Android 11 and a 13,200mAh battery - NotebookCheck.net News
Poll: What new Wear OS smartwatch are you looking forward to? | Android Central
Oppo monthly Android OS release schedules (timelines) are commendable
DroidKit lets Android users recover data, fix system issues, bypass FRP...
Clever Android app will reveal a vital hidden secret about your phone | Express.co.uk
What is BlueStacks? How to use Android games and apps on your PC or Mac in 2021 | NewsPatrolling.com
How to install Google Photos on Android TV (and why you shouldn't)
Android TV accelerates in STBs and smart TVs as global pay-TV market declines | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
I wish my Apple friends would stop Android-shaming me | Android Central
The 4 Best Room Planning Apps for Android
11 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (7/5/21 - 7/11/21)
$350K Stolen From 93K Victims of Fake Crypto Mining Android Apps (Report)
Flashback: thanking Android Jelly Bean for the buttery interface and multimedia improvements - GSMArena.com news
Camera comparison of flagship smartphones: Which current Android smartphone has the best camera? - NotebookCheck.net Reviews
KPhotoAlbum 5.8.1 released
We're happy to annouce a new release of KPhotoAlbum, the KDE photo management software! It's version number is 5.8.1. The reason we skipped 5.8.0 is simply that i messed up the release, but the tag was already published – so I had to immediately tag another one ;-)
Free Software's Relevance in 2021
I think that free software is vitally important to public society, and that copyleft software is still a useful way to ensure its continued existence. But that software needs to be more powerful for users and more attractive for developers, otherwise it will never reach critical mass. Instead, it will be routed around.
Programming Leftovers
Stop paying for software! 7 free versions of popular programs everyone uses
We found some robust programs that work just like popular software everyone else uses. So if you have what they call “a designer taste and a drugstore wallet,” you can just use one of these free alternatives. Best of all, these free versions of popular programs work just like the official software, so no one will be able to tell the difference!
