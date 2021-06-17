Ubuntu: DeX/Ubuntu Touch and Mark Shuttleworth
Perhaps the best options for turning a smartphone into a computer are available to Samsung users. With the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Note 8 or later, you have the option of DeX. Launched from the notification bar, DeX is basically a desktop environment for Android.
[...]
The main feature of Ubuntu Touch is the convergence system. Like Samsung DeX, it is a desktop environment, which is activated when the smartphone is connected to an external monitor.
The operating system is preinstalled with many tools, including LibreOffice. Having a mobile phone that can be used as a laptop at all times is great for the productivity factor.
Previous rich lists from the Sunday Times tracked the 1,000 richest people in the UK, which also included other South Africans like SA-born property mogul, Sir Donald Gordon; Ubuntu developer Mark Shuttleworth; pharmaceutical boss Tony Tabatznik; businessman Vivian Imerman; and investment banker Richard Gnodde.
China's GSoC Alternative and KDE GSoC Project
Back in May we wrote about China launching an alternative to Google Summer of Code and Outreachy. This global open-source program hosted by the Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences is running "Summer 2021" for encouraging university-aged students regardless of gender or nationality to get involved in open-source development.
The Summer 2021 program pays out roughly $932 to $1865 USD per project depending upon complexity. Open-source community projects can participate as well to receive help if they are under an OSI-approved software license.
Of course the task I described in the last post looks and is quite monumental. That is why I laid some of the groundwork for my GSOC beforehand (in the actual German semester breaks). This work continued in the community bonding and first coding period and will therefore be described here.
But first I want to thank my mentor Jasem Mutlaq for his support, his patience with me and his nerves of steel. My mood levels were somewhat similar to a huge-amplitude sine wave those last weeks.
Now to the meat…
I began by studying the existing deep sky object implementation in KStars to identify what structure the new catalogs should have and what the smallest irreducible core of functionality was I could replace to make integration easier. I discovered that the catalogs were a mix of SQL databases and text files, somehow loaded at startup and then appended to some linked list. There was some deduplication implemented but like most DSO code it was oddly catalog specific. Especially the Messier, IC and NGC catalogs were often mentioned in the code. Also the explicit distinction between stars and DSOs made writing general code complicated but I found a consistent set of data fields shared by all catalog objects which all admitted sane defaults. It wasn't bad code or anything like that. Just the product of "organic groth" with many thing I wanted already present in some way but somewhat all over the place. I admit that I studied the code just enough to find out what exactly I had to replace and maybe I could have reused more of the existing code but I've picked this specific path in the multiverse, so let's get on with it. Just a shout out to all who did previous work on the DSO code among whom are, just to name a few, Jason Harris, Rishab Arora, Thomas Kabelmann and Akarsh Simha.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenSSL is an open-source toolkit for Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols, as well as a cryptography library. OpenSSL is used by many programs like Apache Web server, PHP, and many others providing support for various cryptographic algorithms.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of OpenSSL on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
The VIM editor provides a cool feature to highlight syntax based on whatever language you are programming in. This makes it easier to edit the code and visually understand the syntax of the code. However as a system admin or DevOps engineer you may find yourself editing many configuration files of various formats and on various remote machines and because of the systems you login to, the syntax highlighting makes the file unreadable in your session.
Therefore in this post, we will show how to disable syntax highlighting in the .vimrc configuration file. This way all files that you open will have plain text, without any color schemes, and you can quickly get to work.
I found myself frequently opening files and then disabling syntax highlighting dynamically, its more efficient to add the command to the .vimrc file on each machine you use.
In this article we’re going to cover how to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu from the official Ubuntu repository or by adding the PostgreSQL repository and installing the same.
PostgreSQL, also known as “Postgres”, is an advanced, enterprise class open source relational database management system (ORDBMS). It is developed by a worldwide team of volunteers and it is quite popular due to its stability and advanced features. PostgreSQL is not controlled by any corporation or other private entity and the source code is available free of charge.
Most Linux distributions such as Debian, CentOS, openSUSE, and Ubuntu have PostgreSQL integrated with their package management. In this tutorial we are going to show you how to install and use the version available by default with your version of Ubuntu as well as how to install it by adding the PostgreSQL repository and installing the same.
While working on ubuntu we have to use terminal at a great extent. When we have to deal with the system configuration in ubuntu we generally took the help of Ubuntu terminal. Ubuntu terminal is very useful while interacting with ubuntu system. sometimes we have to save our terminal sessions, so that we could see and understand all the activities during the process for future reference. In linux ‘script’ is the command to perform this action. With the help of script we can save our terminal logs in a file. So We can have a glance on our work after finishing it. ‘Scriptreplay’ is another command which would perform a full automatic replay of the terminal session. Here I will help you to learn , how to record the terminal session in ubuntu.
Also we can use the ‘History’ command for this purpose but it doesn’t save the output. While using the script command we can view the output of a command in history from the Log file.
We have heard about a lot of linux distributions in the industry. But each of the linux flavor has its own purpose and functionalities. To know more about it , let’s dive into its history. developed by mati ahroni and devon kearns, kali is the rewrite of backtrack. So Backtrack was the previous security testing distribution of kali which was based on knoppix. Kali got its name so because its basically a kernel auditing linux. In short its KA – kernel auditing Linux ‘KALI’. But We can use kali as a debian based linux distribution .we can use it for purposes such as digital forensics and penetration testing. So here I will show you ‘How to install Kali Linux on virtual Box’.
I want to tell you that kali linux has a set of pre installed tools in addition. So we can use these tools for security testing purposes. In fact, here I can point out some of the tools which play a very important role in security testing purposes.
CMake is an open-source, cross-platform family of tools designed to build, test and package software. CMake is used to control the software compilation process using simple platform and compiler independent configuration files, and generate native makefiles and workspaces that can be used in the compiler environment of your choice. The suite of CMake tools were created by Kitware in response to the need for a powerful, cross-platform build environment for open-source projects such as ITK and VTK.
Hearthstone is a free-to-play online digital card game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Hearthstone builds on existing lore from Warcraft and gives players a chance to battle each other using collectible cards.
Everyone has an opinion for the best way to manage containers, and there are many contenders depending on how much complexity you can handle and how much automation you require. One of my favorite ways to manage containers is docker-compose.
[...]
Now it’s time to use docker-compose with podman as a regular user and run a container as our regular user.
We can use librespeed for this example, and the LinuxServer librespeed container is a great way to deploy it. It’s a self-hosted speed test application that works well with desktops and mobile devices.
Android Leftovers
More KDE
