today's leftovers
A New Look for the Health app
This required the creation of a new view (homepage) along with the creation of 2 widgets (circular progress bar and arrow) drawn with cairo.
The rationale for this design is to show important data at the top. Users can get more details (graphs and activity history) by clicking the buttons below.
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order running through Steam Play on Linux.
New X.Org Server Release While Maintaining Separate XWayland Being Discussed
Last week marked a X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot being released. While that snapshot noted there will "most likely be no proper release", there is discussion now over creating such a X.Org-Server-Without-XWayland release.
As Phoronix readers should know, since earlier this year there has been standalone XWayland releases that take the upstream XWayland code living within the xorg-server Git repository and from there creating new releases of that code for handling X11 clients on Wayland. These XWayland releases are standalone without any of the rest of the X.Org Server.
Yes Python Is My Favourite Programming Language
Every so often someone asks me what my favourite programming language is and I know this will annoy some people but it's Python, it's such an easy language to work with, has such a powerful standard library has some amazing documentation that I don't know why you wouldn't like it.
Devices: YubiKey 5 Nano amd Slim-height Advantech Device
Linux 5.12.16, 5.10.49, 5.4.131, 4.19.197, 4.14.239, 4.9.275, and 4.4.275
Haiku activity report - June 2021
Hello, it’s time for the June activity report! (yes, not much innovation in the tagline for these reports lately. I’m out of ideas, or maybe just lazy to find new ones). Before we dig into the report, two important announcements (in case you are not following the other news on the website, since both were already announced separately). The beta 3 release process is going well, and there are some “testing candidate” images available for testing. If you have some time to install one of these and see if everything is running fine on your hardware, that would be great! [...] If you are a Haiku developer or contributor, you can contact Haiku inc for your funding requests, it can be for buying some specific hardware, or negociating a paid contract if that allows you to spend more time working on Haiku or related things. You can also join our Liberapay team to collect a part of the donations sent to the team, and make your Lierapay profile more visible to donators if they want to target you directly. You need an invitation to join the team, please contact one of the existing team members so they can invite you. With that being said, let’s look at what happened in Haiku sourcecode this month! Of course with the release announcement, everyone has been scrambling to get their changes in at the last minute, so it has been a bit more busy than usual (this is only my arbitrary and subjective perception of things, with no statistics to back it). Also: Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work
