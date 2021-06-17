Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 11th of July 2021 10:22:31 PM
Misc
  • A New Look for the Health app

    This required the creation of a new view (homepage) along with the creation of 2 widgets (circular progress bar and arrow) drawn with cairo.

    The rationale for this design is to show important data at the top. Users can get more details (graphs and activity history) by clicking the buttons below.

  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play

    Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order running through Steam Play on Linux.

  • New X.Org Server Release While Maintaining Separate XWayland Being Discussed

    Last week marked a X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot being released. While that snapshot noted there will "most likely be no proper release", there is discussion now over creating such a X.Org-Server-Without-XWayland release.

    As Phoronix readers should know, since earlier this year there has been standalone XWayland releases that take the upstream XWayland code living within the xorg-server Git repository and from there creating new releases of that code for handling X11 clients on Wayland. These XWayland releases are standalone without any of the rest of the X.Org Server.

  • Yes Python Is My Favourite Programming Language

    Every so often someone asks me what my favourite programming language is and I know this will annoy some people but it's Python, it's such an easy language to work with, has such a powerful standard library has some amazing documentation that I don't know why you wouldn't like it.

  • Yes Python Is My Favourite Programming Language

    Every so often someone asks me what my favourite programming language is and I know this will annoy some people but it's Python, it's such an easy language to work with, has such a powerful standard library has some amazing documentation that I don't know why you wouldn't like it.

Devices: YubiKey 5 Nano amd Slim-height Advantech Device

  • Project: Setup ed25519 key with YubiKey 5 Nano

    I’ve been using USB security keys for SSH keys since 2015. I have switched from a generic brand to Yubikey about two years ago, mostly as part of gaining additional flexibility - both with types of keys (first USB keys only supported 1024, later 2048 byte sized RSA keys, I wanted 4096 and eventually decided I really like ed25519 ones) and available technologies. I have recently upgraded my Yubikey 5 Nano key to a newer version. Actually, the key model (device itself) is exactly the same, but firmware version is newer and now supports ed25519 keys.

  • Slim-height Tiger Lake signage player features four HDMI ports [Ed: Not good enough. They use back-doored hardware, put NSA malware on it, then say Linux might be OK. Avoid Advantech.]

    Advantech’s low-profile “DS-085” signage player features Intel’s 11th Gen Core CPUs and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 4x 4K HDMI, 2x GbE, 2x M.2, and up to 8x USB ports. Advantech bills the fanless, 19mm high DS-085 as “one of the world’s slimmest digital signage players” and “the world’s slimmest” signage player based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3. Both claims appear to be true. [...] The DS-085 defaults to Windows 10 and Linux is “supported by project,” says Advantech. Also available is Advantech’s WISE-PaaS/SignageCMS and WISE-DeviceOn software “to deliver ready-to-use edge visualization to applications in smart retail, digital menu boards, and self-ordering kiosks.”

Linux 5.12.16, 5.10.49, 5.4.131, 4.19.197, 4.14.239, 4.9.275, and 4.4.275

Haiku activity report - June 2021

Hello, it’s time for the June activity report! (yes, not much innovation in the tagline for these reports lately. I’m out of ideas, or maybe just lazy to find new ones). Before we dig into the report, two important announcements (in case you are not following the other news on the website, since both were already announced separately). The beta 3 release process is going well, and there are some “testing candidate” images available for testing. If you have some time to install one of these and see if everything is running fine on your hardware, that would be great! [...] If you are a Haiku developer or contributor, you can contact Haiku inc for your funding requests, it can be for buying some specific hardware, or negociating a paid contract if that allows you to spend more time working on Haiku or related things. You can also join our Liberapay team to collect a part of the donations sent to the team, and make your Lierapay profile more visible to donators if they want to target you directly. You need an invitation to join the team, please contact one of the existing team members so they can invite you. With that being said, let’s look at what happened in Haiku sourcecode this month! Of course with the release announcement, everyone has been scrambling to get their changes in at the last minute, so it has been a bit more busy than usual (this is only my arbitrary and subjective perception of things, with no statistics to back it). Read more Also: Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work

