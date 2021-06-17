Haiku activity report - June 2021 Hello, it’s time for the June activity report! (yes, not much innovation in the tagline for these reports lately. I’m out of ideas, or maybe just lazy to find new ones). Before we dig into the report, two important announcements (in case you are not following the other news on the website, since both were already announced separately). The beta 3 release process is going well, and there are some “testing candidate” images available for testing. If you have some time to install one of these and see if everything is running fine on your hardware, that would be great! [...] If you are a Haiku developer or contributor, you can contact Haiku inc for your funding requests, it can be for buying some specific hardware, or negociating a paid contract if that allows you to spend more time working on Haiku or related things. You can also join our Liberapay team to collect a part of the donations sent to the team, and make your Lierapay profile more visible to donators if they want to target you directly. You need an invitation to join the team, please contact one of the existing team members so they can invite you. With that being said, let’s look at what happened in Haiku sourcecode this month! Of course with the release announcement, everyone has been scrambling to get their changes in at the last minute, so it has been a bit more busy than usual (this is only my arbitrary and subjective perception of things, with no statistics to back it). Also: Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work