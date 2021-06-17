today's howtos
-
Chrome OS 91 broke Linux, here’s the workaround
Last week, numerous Chromebook users reported a CPU-crippling bug had arrived in the latest incremental update to version 91 of Chrome OS. Shortly thereafter, Google pumped the brakes on the update and paused the server which essentially reverted the most current version of Chrome OS to the previous 91.0.4472.114 that rolled out in mid-June. For users on the newer version that weren’t experiencing massive CPU usage, there was really nothing to do. The update should be working properly and reverting isn’t a necessity. For those who did roll back or perhaps never updated in the first place, an unforeseen side effect of the pause appeared in the form of a broken Linux container.
-
Create Multiboot USB Linux with Ventoy – Linux Hint
This tutorial explains how to create a multiboot USB in Linux in which you just need to copy any ISO you want to boot. After reading this tutorial you’ll know how to create within a minute a multiboot USB containing multiple operating systems such as different Linux distributions or Microsoft Windows.
-
Linux DU Command with Examples – Linux Hint
‘du’ stands for the disc usage in a system. It is used to identify the usage of space by the files present in the system that causes the disc storage space to run out of the provided space. The du command uses different options and flags to get used to the command and to know about the disk space left in your system.
If you want to have the summary of the usage of the disk storage of the current directory that is in use on your system, then you will use this keyword as a command on the terminal.
-
Convert xcf to jpg with Gimp – Linux Hint
This brief tutorial explains how to convert xcf files to jpg or any other image type using Gimp.
First, click on the File menu located on Gimp’s top left corner, as shown in the image below.
-
Display Contents Of A Text File On Command Line Linux – Linux Hint
In Linux, we constantly work with text files such as configuration files, source codes, web pages, and many others. Hence, it is essential to have a quick view of the contents of a text file in the command line before editing the file.
This quick guide aims to show you various approaches you can use to list the contents of a text file in the terminal.
-
How to install Siege on Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Siege is an open-source regression test and benchmark utility used to stress test a website URL with several simulated users accessing a website. Developers can check the performance of their code using Siege. It works by hitting a web server simultaneously with many concurrent users. These users put the webserver under stress for a configurable period or until a manual interrupts the user running the Siege program.
-
How to Check if SSH is Running on Linux – Linux Hint
SSH is a cryptographic network protocol that lets you control and modifies a remote computer over the internet. This protocol ensures security even through a vulnerable network. Most of the Linux distros use OpenSSH, an open-source project implementing the SSH protocol.
In this guide, we’ll demonstrate how to verify if SSH is running on Linux.
-
How to Find Hardware Details Ubuntu GUI? – Linux Hint
Everybody checks their computer’s hardware details from time to time. These details include information about RAM, processor, motherboard, GPU, and much more. Through this information, we can gauge how strong a computer is, what kind of drivers it needs, and its configuration. Hardware details are essential knowledge for a computer user; therefore, we will be discussing the best 5 GUI tools you can use to view them.
-
How to Check and Install CentOS Security Updates – Linux Hint
Checking for updates and installing them as soon as they are available is highly recommended as it makes your system more secure, stable, and less vulnerable to security threats.
When developers find any bugs in the system, they try to fix them as early as possible. Then, they give out the new fixed system as a security update. Security updates also have unique features.
This precise and to-the-point article will learn how to check for system security updates by two different methods: A) Manual Automatic.
Let’s first learn to install security updates manually.
-
How to do Firewall Configuration in CentOS 8 – Linux Hint
To get started with the Firewall configuration in any Operating system, we first need to understand what a Firewall is and what it does. So let’s learn about Firewall first.
What is a firewall?
A firewall, in simple words, is a system used for network security by monitoring, controlling, and filtering the network traffic(incoming or outgoing). We can set some security rules if we want to allow or block some specific traffic. So, for the security of the system, a well-configured firewall is essential.
-
How to Create Home Directory for a User on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint
Administrators on Linux have to be very careful when it comes to user management for security reasons. They have to assign different levels of Sudo privileges to other users. Sometimes, they may even have to create users without a home directory. Those users can have a home directory later in CentOS 8.
This post contains a detailed explanation of how to create a user with or without a home directory. Later, we will also learn how to create a home directory for a user which already exists. So let’s begin.
To run the commands mentioned in this article, you will have to have Sudo privileges or log in as a root user.
-
How to Add a Directory to PATH on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint
PATH is an environmental variable present in almost all major operating systems that define a set of directories where executable programs are located. Programs and scripts located in the directories specified in $PATH can be executed directly without specifying their path.
Executable programs like ls, find, and the file is located at different directories in an Operating system. When a person inputs a command, the system looks for an executable program (with the same name) in the directories specified in $PATH.
In this post, you will learn in detail how to add directories to $PATH in CentOS 8.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 227 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Devices: YubiKey 5 Nano amd Slim-height Advantech Device
Linux 5.12.16, 5.10.49, 5.4.131, 4.19.197, 4.14.239, 4.9.275, and 4.4.275
Haiku activity report - June 2021
Hello, it’s time for the June activity report! (yes, not much innovation in the tagline for these reports lately. I’m out of ideas, or maybe just lazy to find new ones). Before we dig into the report, two important announcements (in case you are not following the other news on the website, since both were already announced separately). The beta 3 release process is going well, and there are some “testing candidate” images available for testing. If you have some time to install one of these and see if everything is running fine on your hardware, that would be great! [...] If you are a Haiku developer or contributor, you can contact Haiku inc for your funding requests, it can be for buying some specific hardware, or negociating a paid contract if that allows you to spend more time working on Haiku or related things. You can also join our Liberapay team to collect a part of the donations sent to the team, and make your Lierapay profile more visible to donators if they want to target you directly. You need an invitation to join the team, please contact one of the existing team members so they can invite you. With that being said, let’s look at what happened in Haiku sourcecode this month! Of course with the release announcement, everyone has been scrambling to get their changes in at the last minute, so it has been a bit more busy than usual (this is only my arbitrary and subjective perception of things, with no statistics to back it). Also: Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
1 day 58 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago