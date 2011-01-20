While most GNU/Linux distributions are struggling to upgrade their kernels to Linux 5.13, which already got its first point release and it's marked as "stable" on the kernel.org website, the kernel developers are busy again with the next major release, Linux kernel 5.14. The first Release Candidate (RC) is now ready for public testing, as announced by Linus Torvalds, who says that it includes about 13k commits from approximately 1650 developers. Once again, there are big changes for AMD GPU hardware, and all IDE support is now based on libata.

PATH is an environmental variable present in almost all major operating systems that define a set of directories where executable programs are located. Programs and scripts located in the directories specified in $PATH can be executed directly without specifying their path. Executable programs like ls, find, and the file is located at different directories in an Operating system. When a person inputs a command, the system looks for an executable program (with the same name) in the directories specified in $PATH. In this post, you will learn in detail how to add directories to $PATH in CentOS 8.

Administrators on Linux have to be very careful when it comes to user management for security reasons. They have to assign different levels of Sudo privileges to other users. Sometimes, they may even have to create users without a home directory. Those users can have a home directory later in CentOS 8. This post contains a detailed explanation of how to create a user with or without a home directory. Later, we will also learn how to create a home directory for a user which already exists. So let’s begin. To run the commands mentioned in this article, you will have to have Sudo privileges or log in as a root user.

To get started with the Firewall configuration in any Operating system, we first need to understand what a Firewall is and what it does. So let’s learn about Firewall first. What is a firewall? A firewall, in simple words, is a system used for network security by monitoring, controlling, and filtering the network traffic(incoming or outgoing). We can set some security rules if we want to allow or block some specific traffic. So, for the security of the system, a well-configured firewall is essential.

Checking for updates and installing them as soon as they are available is highly recommended as it makes your system more secure, stable, and less vulnerable to security threats. When developers find any bugs in the system, they try to fix them as early as possible. Then, they give out the new fixed system as a security update. Security updates also have unique features. This precise and to-the-point article will learn how to check for system security updates by two different methods: A) Manual B) Automatic. Let’s first learn to install security updates manually.

Everybody checks their computer’s hardware details from time to time. These details include information about RAM, processor, motherboard, GPU, and much more. Through this information, we can gauge how strong a computer is, what kind of drivers it needs, and its configuration. Hardware details are essential knowledge for a computer user; therefore, we will be discussing the best 5 GUI tools you can use to view them.

SSH is a cryptographic network protocol that lets you control and modifies a remote computer over the internet. This protocol ensures security even through a vulnerable network. Most of the Linux distros use OpenSSH, an open-source project implementing the SSH protocol. In this guide, we’ll demonstrate how to verify if SSH is running on Linux.

Siege is an open-source regression test and benchmark utility used to stress test a website URL with several simulated users accessing a website. Developers can check the performance of their code using Siege. It works by hitting a web server simultaneously with many concurrent users. These users put the webserver under stress for a configurable period or until a manual interrupts the user running the Siege program.

In Linux, we constantly work with text files such as configuration files, source codes, web pages, and many others. Hence, it is essential to have a quick view of the contents of a text file in the command line before editing the file. This quick guide aims to show you various approaches you can use to list the contents of a text file in the terminal.

This brief tutorial explains how to convert xcf files to jpg or any other image type using Gimp. First, click on the File menu located on Gimp’s top left corner, as shown in the image below.

‘du’ stands for the disc usage in a system. It is used to identify the usage of space by the files present in the system that causes the disc storage space to run out of the provided space. The du command uses different options and flags to get used to the command and to know about the disk space left in your system. If you want to have the summary of the usage of the disk storage of the current directory that is in use on your system, then you will use this keyword as a command on the terminal.

This tutorial explains how to create a multiboot USB in Linux in which you just need to copy any ISO you want to boot. After reading this tutorial you’ll know how to create within a minute a multiboot USB containing multiple operating systems such as different Linux distributions or Microsoft Windows.

Last week, numerous Chromebook users reported a CPU-crippling bug had arrived in the latest incremental update to version 91 of Chrome OS. Shortly thereafter, Google pumped the brakes on the update and paused the server which essentially reverted the most current version of Chrome OS to the previous 91.0.4472.114 that rolled out in mid-June. For users on the newer version that weren’t experiencing massive CPU usage, there was really nothing to do. The update should be working properly and reverting isn’t a necessity. For those who did roll back or perhaps never updated in the first place, an unforeseen side effect of the pause appeared in the form of a broken Linux container.

today's leftovers A New Look for the Health app This required the creation of a new view (homepage) along with the creation of 2 widgets (circular progress bar and arrow) drawn with cairo. The rationale for this design is to show important data at the top. Users can get more details (graphs and activity history) by clicking the buttons below.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order running through Steam Play on Linux.

New X.Org Server Release While Maintaining Separate XWayland Being Discussed Last week marked a X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot being released. While that snapshot noted there will "most likely be no proper release", there is discussion now over creating such a X.Org-Server-Without-XWayland release. As Phoronix readers should know, since earlier this year there has been standalone XWayland releases that take the upstream XWayland code living within the xorg-server Git repository and from there creating new releases of that code for handling X11 clients on Wayland. These XWayland releases are standalone without any of the rest of the X.Org Server.

Yes Python Is My Favourite Programming Language Every so often someone asks me what my favourite programming language is and I know this will annoy some people but it's Python, it's such an easy language to work with, has such a powerful standard library has some amazing documentation that I don't know why you wouldn't like it.

