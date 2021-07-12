today's howtos
GitLab is a web-based tool which provides a Git repository manager and DevOps lifecycle tool. It is a feature rich tool that offers issue tracking, continuous integration, deployment pipeline.
GitLab comes with two distributions: the Enterprise Edition and the Community Edition. GitLab community edition is opensource. Enterprise edition comes with additional features.
In this tutorial we learn how to install GitLab Community Edition on Ubuntu 20.04.
Mounting disk in Linux is actually a process to access a partitioned and formatted hard disk in the system. Whatever data is stored in a hard disk can only be accessed or used after mounting that hard disk in Linux Operating System. As we know when a pen drive is inserted in the USB slot of Windows system, the pen drive will automatically be available for access in the windows home folder. This is only due to “plug and play” options installed in Windows operating system. But, in Linux, inserting or connecting a hard disk in the system, is not enough to access that disk. Before accessing it, the hard disk has to partitioned, formatted followed by mounting it in the system. However, the hard disk can be mounted with any of the single or multiple folder of Linux system. There is no restriction of mounting location of that hard disk. The following diagram is explained the basic difference between inserting a hard disk in Linux and Windows operating system.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Synfig Studio on Linux Lite 5.4.
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin': Mic'd Up on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a secure version of FTP protocol that uses Secure Shell (SSH) to transfer files. It is similar to SCP, but it has access to various SSH operations like changing file permission and ownership, downloading credential files, etc. which we don’t want to allow over SFTP protocol. By default, SFTP uses the standard SFTP so we need to configure the chroot jail environment for all the SFTP users. In simple terms, we can say it’s a jail environment that prevents users from changing directories.
Find a file in windows is very easy just go in search bar and search file by name. it is only possible, if your computer has graphical interface in Linux.
Searching files in Windows are easy, Just go to the search box and type your query (name of the file), and hit enter, you will get the result of all files with the name. it happens only in the graphical user interface.
The GUI (Graphical User Interface) is not available in the Linux operating system every time, but the command line interface is available always.
To find a file by name, size, type, etc in the graphical interface is quite easy, And it is not really so easy in CLI (Command Line Interface).
In this article, I am going to cover “How to find a file in Linux by using CLI mode.
Converseen is a free and open source software for batch image conversion. With this tool, you can convert multiple images to another format, resize, change their aspect ratio, rotate or flip them all at once.
This is a handy tool for someone like me who has to deal with multiple screenshots of different size but has to resize them all before uploading to the website.
Batch conversion tools help a lot in such cases. This could be done in the Linux command line with the wonderful ImageMagick but a GUI tool is a lot easier to use here. Actually, Converseen uses ImageMagick underneath the Qt-based GUI.
PiSugar S and PiSugar S Pro – Lower cost batteries for Raspberry Pi
PiSugar battery for the Raspberry Pi Zero was introduced around two years ago, followed the next year with a 5,000mAh PiSugar 2 battery for Raspberry Pi 3/4 which is currently sold for $49.99.
But the company has now designed lower-cost versions of the batteries with PiSugar S for Raspberry Pi Zero board, and PiSugar S Pro for Raspberry Pi 3/4 single board computers.
Today in Techrights
Review: siduction 21.1.1
siduction is a Debian-based distribution first released in 2011. What makes it unique is that it is one of the few Debian-based distros based off the Unstable branch (commonly known as Debian Sid, hence the name siduction). Although Debian is well known to be a very stable distro, some people look for more recent and up to date software that a rolling release distro would provide. Some common rolling release distros that are more well known are the Tumbleweed branch of openSUSE, Arch Linux, and Gentoo, and the never ending list of distros based off these. The reason siduction is such a powerful distro is that it is maintained by its community, therefore it is curated slightly more than Debian Sid. In my use case, Debian stable provides xorg-server version 1.20.4 but I require at least version 1.20.6 to properly use the NVIDIA card in my laptop with the new(ish) prime render offloading. xorg-server currently is at version 1.20.11 at the time of writing this, and siduction provides the most current version.
Installing
The siduction live USB boots to the desktop environment you chose on the download page - KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, LXDE, LXQt, Xfce, Xorg, and a no X version are available. For this review I used the KDE Plasma desktop environment because it is a very popular choice. I was actually quite disappointed there is no GNOME desktop version available for installation from siduction, although you could choose the Xorg version and install GNOME manually - but this would be not very beginner friendly. GNOME is easily one of the most popular desktop environments, far more popular than LXDE, Cinnamon, and LXQt, however I understand that these desktop environments have their own use cases such as low RAM usage, Qt environment, or GTK in the case of Xfce. I'm still shocked there is no GNOME version available from the downloads page.
