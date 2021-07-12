today's howtos How to Install GitLab on Ubuntu 20.04 GitLab is a web-based tool which provides a Git repository manager and DevOps lifecycle tool. It is a feature rich tool that offers issue tracking, continuous integration, deployment pipeline. GitLab comes with two distributions: the Enterprise Edition and the Community Edition. GitLab community edition is opensource. Enterprise edition comes with additional features. In this tutorial we learn how to install GitLab Community Edition on Ubuntu 20.04.

Use of fstab option for Mounting Disk in Linux Permanent Complete Guide Mounting disk in Linux is actually a process to access a partitioned and formatted hard disk in the system. Whatever data is stored in a hard disk can only be accessed or used after mounting that hard disk in Linux Operating System. As we know when a pen drive is inserted in the USB slot of Windows system, the pen drive will automatically be available for access in the windows home folder. This is only due to “plug and play” options installed in Windows operating system. But, in Linux, inserting or connecting a hard disk in the system, is not enough to access that disk. Before accessing it, the hard disk has to partitioned, formatted followed by mounting it in the system. However, the hard disk can be mounted with any of the single or multiple folder of Linux system. There is no restriction of mounting location of that hard disk. The following diagram is explained the basic difference between inserting a hard disk in Linux and Windows operating system.

How to install Synfig Studio on Linux Lite 5.4 In this video, we are looking at how to install Synfig Studio on Linux Lite 5.4.

How to install Friday Night Funkin': Mic'd Up on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin': Mic'd Up on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Setup Chroot SFTP Server in Linux SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a secure version of FTP protocol that uses Secure Shell (SSH) to transfer files. It is similar to SCP, but it has access to various SSH operations like changing file permission and ownership, downloading credential files, etc. which we don’t want to allow over SFTP protocol. By default, SFTP uses the standard SFTP so we need to configure the chroot jail environment for all the SFTP users. In simple terms, we can say it’s a jail environment that prevents users from changing directories.

How to Find a File in Linux in All Directories complete Guide for Beginner Find a file in windows is very easy just go in search bar and search file by name. it is only possible, if your computer has graphical interface in Linux. Searching files in Windows are easy, Just go to the search box and type your query (name of the file), and hit enter, you will get the result of all files with the name. it happens only in the graphical user interface. The GUI (Graphical User Interface) is not available in the Linux operating system every time, but the command line interface is available always. To find a file by name, size, type, etc in the graphical interface is quite easy, And it is not really so easy in CLI (Command Line Interface). In this article, I am going to cover “How to find a file in Linux by using CLI mode.

Converseen for Batch Processing Images on Linux - It's FOSS Converseen is a free and open source software for batch image conversion. With this tool, you can convert multiple images to another format, resize, change their aspect ratio, rotate or flip them all at once. This is a handy tool for someone like me who has to deal with multiple screenshots of different size but has to resize them all before uploading to the website. Batch conversion tools help a lot in such cases. This could be done in the Linux command line with the wonderful ImageMagick but a GUI tool is a lot easier to use here. Actually, Converseen uses ImageMagick underneath the Qt-based GUI.

PiSugar S and PiSugar S Pro – Lower cost batteries for Raspberry Pi PiSugar battery for the Raspberry Pi Zero was introduced around two years ago, followed the next year with a 5,000mAh PiSugar 2 battery for Raspberry Pi 3/4 which is currently sold for $49.99. But the company has now designed lower-cost versions of the batteries with PiSugar S for Raspberry Pi Zero board, and PiSugar S Pro for Raspberry Pi 3/4 single board computers.