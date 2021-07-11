Set up temperature sensors in your home with a Raspberry Pi
It's HOT! I suppose I can't complain too much about living in paradise, but when my wife and I moved to Hawaii last fall, I didn't really think too much about the weather. Don't get me wrong, the weather is lovely pretty much all the time, and we keep our windows open 24/7, but that means it is pretty warm in the house right now in the middle of summer.
So, where does all this humble bragging intersect with open source? Well, we're planning to get a whole-house fan—one of those big ones that suck all the air out of your house and force it into the attic, pushing all the hot air out of the attic in the process. I am sure this will make the house way cooler, but the geek in me wants to know just how much cooler.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 496 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
23 min 50 sec ago
4 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 47 min ago