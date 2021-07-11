Language Selection

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 11th, 2021

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 12th of July 2021 09:35:49 AM Filed under
News

This week has been great on distro releases, we got the final release of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” and Solus 4.3, as well as a new release of the educational oriented Escuelas Linux. In addition, we got a new release of the Nextcloud Hub, KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop, KDE Frameworks software suite, and Tor Browser.

Linux Weekly Roundup #138

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 12th of July 2021 10:35:53 AM.
  • Linux Weekly Roundup #138

    We had another wonderful week in the world of Linux releases with ArcoLinux 21.07.3, Linux Mint 20.2, Endless OS 3.9.5, Bluestar Linux 5.12.15, Solus 4.3, and Robolinux 12.07.

  • Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing [Ed: Phoronix is doing promotional Microsoft puff pieces again]

    CBL-Mariner is security-focused, makes use of RPMs with DNF / Tiny DNF for package management, various installation types, and more. But again it's not aiming to be a general purpose Linux distribution but one that various Microsoft engineering teams can use for their different varying use-cases.

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Get Started with the Terminal – Part 9

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. The desktop environment with its bundle of programs sharing a common graphical user interface (GUI) remains a firm favorite with users. That’s unsurprising as a good desktop environment makes computing fun and simple. The graphical desktop environment has become so ingrained in almost everyone’s computer activities that it might seem the shell would fade away. Yet there’s still an important role to play for the shell and accompanying terminal-based software. What’s a shell? What’s a terminal? The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. On Ubuntu, the default shell is bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell). The terminal is really a program called a terminal emulator. This is software that lets you interact with the shell. Read more

Set up temperature sensors in your home with a Raspberry Pi

It's HOT! I suppose I can't complain too much about living in paradise, but when my wife and I moved to Hawaii last fall, I didn't really think too much about the weather. Don't get me wrong, the weather is lovely pretty much all the time, and we keep our windows open 24/7, but that means it is pretty warm in the house right now in the middle of summer. So, where does all this humble bragging intersect with open source? Well, we're planning to get a whole-house fan—one of those big ones that suck all the air out of your house and force it into the attic, pushing all the hot air out of the attic in the process. I am sure this will make the house way cooler, but the geek in me wants to know just how much cooler. Read more

Process_Reap Syscall Proposed For Linux To More Quickly Reclaim Memory Under Pressure

While there are the likes of OOMD / systemd-oomd gaining acceptance as a daemon for Linux systems to deal with killing off processes and other behavior under system memory (RAM) pressure, there still is an issue of the time it takes until the memory is reclaimed by those dying processes. Google engineers at the end of June proposed "process_reap" as a new system call to help in that memory recovery. The proposed process_reap system call is designed to reclaim memory of a dying process from the context of the caller. Using process_reap should allow the memory to be freed faster with the CPU affinity and priority of the caller. Process_reap can only be used on processes that are dying via SIGKILL such as when triggered via out-of-memory / memory pressure daemons. Read more

