Programming Leftovers
Why Bash and GNU Readline's "bracketed paste" mode is not for us
Our pragmatic reason is that we are almost always pasting from our own instructions, which we obviously trust. In addition, we do this sort of pasting quite a bit. Since our own source text is trusted, an extra step to accept them is both annoying and almost certainly ineffective at avoiding mistakes. Since we know the source is trusted, we're extremely unlikely to pause, look at what we're about to hit Return on, and realize we've pasted the wrong thing, especially since we do this all the time.
best of .bashrc
Or, actually, .bash_aliases - but that's not as fun to say
On this page I've gathered some selected bits and pieces from my .bash_aliases file. Apart from the selection of hacks and scripts available on this site, these are the homemade contraptions I use most frequently when farting around with my computer.
Remove An Item From A List In Python Using Clear, Pop, Remove And Del
In this notebook, I will go over different ways of removing items from Python list.
TWC 120: Task #1, Swap Odd/Even bits & Task #2, Clock Angle
I was just going to use a variation on last week's "Nybble Swap" task for this, but then I foolishly thought, "No, I've read Hacker's Delight I should twiddle bits!"
Okay, now that I told you about my first mistake, let me tell you, the bit twiddling was fun once it started working but I do have a little regret that it's straightforward bit-twiddling: I created a bit mask to pick out alternating bits, then just did the shifting and OR-ing you would expect to switch the even/odd bits. I can't help but wonder if there isn't some clever one-liner in Hacker's Delight. I can't claim to have remembered it even once though: I skimmed the book.
But I didn't use arrays and array indexing tricks, like I did on the nybble-swap, so I did learn something and that something is this: Once you start using bigint, you have to start thinking in a paranoid way like you do in python, "This assignment will just create a pointer, I need to make a copy." Since I'm the type who hits reflexively when at a lull in VIM, this isn't too outrageous for my sensibilities ... until I had to make a copy of the number 2 in a my declaration. That seemed a little much.
