  • Why Bash and GNU Readline's "bracketed paste" mode is not for us

                         

                           

    Our pragmatic reason is that we are almost always pasting from our own instructions, which we obviously trust. In addition, we do this sort of pasting quite a bit. Since our own source text is trusted, an extra step to accept them is both annoying and almost certainly ineffective at avoiding mistakes. Since we know the source is trusted, we're extremely unlikely to pause, look at what we're about to hit Return on, and realize we've pasted the wrong thing, especially since we do this all the time.

  • best of .bashrc

                         

                           

    Or, actually, .bash_aliases - but that's not as fun to say

                           

    On this page I've gathered some selected bits and pieces from my .bash_aliases file. Apart from the selection of hacks and scripts available on this site, these are the homemade contraptions I use most frequently when farting around with my computer.

  • Remove An Item From A List In Python Using Clear, Pop, Remove And Del

    In this notebook, I will go over different ways of removing items from Python list.

  • TWC 120: Task #1, Swap Odd/Even bits & Task #2, Clock Angle

    I was just going to use a variation on last week's "Nybble Swap" task for this, but then I foolishly thought, "No, I've read Hacker's Delight I should twiddle bits!"

    Okay, now that I told you about my first mistake, let me tell you, the bit twiddling was fun once it started working but I do have a little regret that it's straightforward bit-twiddling: I created a bit mask to pick out alternating bits, then just did the shifting and OR-ing you would expect to switch the even/odd bits. I can't help but wonder if there isn't some clever one-liner in Hacker's Delight. I can't claim to have remembered it even once though: I skimmed the book.
    But I didn't use arrays and array indexing tricks, like I did on the nybble-swap, so I did learn something and that something is this: Once you start using bigint, you have to start thinking in a paranoid way like you do in python, "This assignment will just create a pointer, I need to make a copy." Since I'm the type who hits Waiting reflexively when at a lull in VIM, this isn't too outrageous for my sensibilities ... until I had to make a copy of the number 2 in a my declaration. That seemed a little much.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 11th, 2021

This week has been great on distro releases, we got the final release of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” and Solus 4.3, as well as a new release of the educational oriented Escuelas Linux. In addition, we got a new release of the Nextcloud Hub, KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop, KDE Frameworks software suite, and Tor Browser. Read more

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Get Started with the Terminal – Part 9

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. The desktop environment with its bundle of programs sharing a common graphical user interface (GUI) remains a firm favorite with users. That’s unsurprising as a good desktop environment makes computing fun and simple. The graphical desktop environment has become so ingrained in almost everyone’s computer activities that it might seem the shell would fade away. Yet there’s still an important role to play for the shell and accompanying terminal-based software. What’s a shell? What’s a terminal? The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. On Ubuntu, the default shell is bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell). The terminal is really a program called a terminal emulator. This is software that lets you interact with the shell. Read more

Set up temperature sensors in your home with a Raspberry Pi

It's HOT! I suppose I can't complain too much about living in paradise, but when my wife and I moved to Hawaii last fall, I didn't really think too much about the weather. Don't get me wrong, the weather is lovely pretty much all the time, and we keep our windows open 24/7, but that means it is pretty warm in the house right now in the middle of summer. So, where does all this humble bragging intersect with open source? Well, we're planning to get a whole-house fan—one of those big ones that suck all the air out of your house and force it into the attic, pushing all the hot air out of the attic in the process. I am sure this will make the house way cooler, but the geek in me wants to know just how much cooler. Read more

Process_Reap Syscall Proposed For Linux To More Quickly Reclaim Memory Under Pressure

While there are the likes of OOMD / systemd-oomd gaining acceptance as a daemon for Linux systems to deal with killing off processes and other behavior under system memory (RAM) pressure, there still is an issue of the time it takes until the memory is reclaimed by those dying processes. Google engineers at the end of June proposed "process_reap" as a new system call to help in that memory recovery. The proposed process_reap system call is designed to reclaim memory of a dying process from the context of the caller. Using process_reap should allow the memory to be freed faster with the CPU affinity and priority of the caller. Process_reap can only be used on processes that are dying via SIGKILL such as when triggered via out-of-memory / memory pressure daemons. Read more

