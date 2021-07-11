Low-scale GNU/Linux
Using IceWM and a Raspberry Pi as my main PC, sharing my theme, config and some tips and tricks.
KDE is my desktop environment of choice. KDE5 is rock-solid, configurable in any way possible and works great. It treats you like a responsible adult instead of a child like GNOME does these days, and after XFCE switched to GTK3, the RAM usage is on-par, more often than not a bare KDE install (Debian or Arch) uses around 300MB ram. This is with Baloo (search indexer) and Akonadi (PIM database backend) disabled. Great default behaviour, low resource usage and enourmous configurability, so why is this post then titled 'IceWM'? At home I'm using a small ARM device (Raspberry Pi 4 with an SSD) as my main computer, and there resources are limited. KDE runs fine, but you notice that it is a bit slower than on my work computer. IceWM on the other hand, uses less than 30 MB of RAM and even less CPU. The program that gives you a desktop background, icewmbg, uses double the RAM of IceWM itself! IceWM, next to Awesome, is one of my favorite window managers, very configurable and provides all I need. This PC doesn't have multiple screens, which would be a bit more of a hassle than with KDE. After switching, the machine feels a lot faster. It's the small details in which I notice it, like text input, a few seconds of lag here and there. This post shows my IceWM config including some options explained, my IceWM theme and a few tips and tricks to configure the rest of the desktop.
The Old Computer Challenge: day 1
It's not that easy! My reliance on web services is hurting here, I found a website providing weather forecast working in w3m.
I easily focus on a task because switching to something else is painful (screen redrawing takes some times, HDD is noisy), I found a blog from a reader linking to other blogs, I enjoyed reading them all while I'm pretty sure I would usually just make a bookmark in firefox and switch to a 10-tabs opening to see what's new on some websites.
There's Something About LoRa
The beauty of the LoRa protocol is its range. Practical range for LoRa devices is usually listed at somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 km, with achievable range put somewhere between 15 and 20 km. However, there are a number of factors that can increase or decrease that distance. Things that will play heavily into the performance you get with your LoRaWAN or LoRa peer-to-peer project include things like transmission power mode, network and node-gateway positioning, antenna performance, and probably the most important factor of all - the surrounding environment, or the presence of physical obstructions. LoRaWAN is designed primarily for use outdoors, or in extremely large structures. In an urban setting, you might be lucky to get any more than 2-3 km. In a rural setting, however, range increases dramatically. LoRa’s range is heavily dependent on line-of-sight, so the more wide open your spaces, the better. Here at SFE HQ, we have a great line-of-sight out to the foothills, and we’ve gotten results a bit over 19 km. Of course, we’re using a fairly impressive antenna.
