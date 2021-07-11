Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Low-scale GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 12th of July 2021 10:52:08 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Using IceWM and a Raspberry Pi as my main PC, sharing my theme, config and some tips and tricks.

    KDE is my desktop environment of choice. KDE5 is rock-solid, configurable in any way possible and works great. It treats you like a responsible adult instead of a child like GNOME does these days, and after XFCE switched to GTK3, the RAM usage is on-par, more often than not a bare KDE install (Debian or Arch) uses around 300MB ram. This is with Baloo (search indexer) and Akonadi (PIM database backend) disabled. Great default behaviour, low resource usage and enourmous configurability, so why is this post then titled 'IceWM'? At home I'm using a small ARM device (Raspberry Pi 4 with an SSD) as my main computer, and there resources are limited. KDE runs fine, but you notice that it is a bit slower than on my work computer. IceWM on the other hand, uses less than 30 MB of RAM and even less CPU. The program that gives you a desktop background, icewmbg, uses double the RAM of IceWM itself! IceWM, next to Awesome, is one of my favorite window managers, very configurable and provides all I need. This PC doesn't have multiple screens, which would be a bit more of a hassle than with KDE. After switching, the machine feels a lot faster. It's the small details in which I notice it, like text input, a few seconds of lag here and there. This post shows my IceWM config including some options explained, my IceWM theme and a few tips and tricks to configure the rest of the desktop.

  • The Old Computer Challenge: day 1

    It's not that easy! My reliance on web services is hurting here, I found a website providing weather forecast working in w3m.

    I easily focus on a task because switching to something else is painful (screen redrawing takes some times, HDD is noisy), I found a blog from a reader linking to other blogs, I enjoyed reading them all while I'm pretty sure I would usually just make a bookmark in firefox and switch to a 10-tabs opening to see what's new on some websites.

  • There's Something About LoRa

    The beauty of the LoRa protocol is its range. Practical range for LoRa devices is usually listed at somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 km, with achievable range put somewhere between 15 and 20 km. However, there are a number of factors that can increase or decrease that distance. Things that will play heavily into the performance you get with your LoRaWAN or LoRa peer-to-peer project include things like transmission power mode, network and node-gateway positioning, antenna performance, and probably the most important factor of all - the surrounding environment, or the presence of physical obstructions. LoRaWAN is designed primarily for use outdoors, or in extremely large structures. In an urban setting, you might be lucky to get any more than 2-3 km. In a rural setting, however, range increases dramatically. LoRa’s range is heavily dependent on line-of-sight, so the more wide open your spaces, the better. Here at SFE HQ, we have a great line-of-sight out to the foothills, and we’ve gotten results a bit over 19 km. Of course, we’re using a fairly impressive antenna.

»

More in Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 11th, 2021

This week has been great on distro releases, we got the final release of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” and Solus 4.3, as well as a new release of the educational oriented Escuelas Linux. In addition, we got a new release of the Nextcloud Hub, KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop, KDE Frameworks software suite, and Tor Browser. Read more

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Get Started with the Terminal – Part 9

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. The desktop environment with its bundle of programs sharing a common graphical user interface (GUI) remains a firm favorite with users. That’s unsurprising as a good desktop environment makes computing fun and simple. The graphical desktop environment has become so ingrained in almost everyone’s computer activities that it might seem the shell would fade away. Yet there’s still an important role to play for the shell and accompanying terminal-based software. What’s a shell? What’s a terminal? The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. On Ubuntu, the default shell is bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell). The terminal is really a program called a terminal emulator. This is software that lets you interact with the shell. Read more

Set up temperature sensors in your home with a Raspberry Pi

It's HOT! I suppose I can't complain too much about living in paradise, but when my wife and I moved to Hawaii last fall, I didn't really think too much about the weather. Don't get me wrong, the weather is lovely pretty much all the time, and we keep our windows open 24/7, but that means it is pretty warm in the house right now in the middle of summer. So, where does all this humble bragging intersect with open source? Well, we're planning to get a whole-house fan—one of those big ones that suck all the air out of your house and force it into the attic, pushing all the hot air out of the attic in the process. I am sure this will make the house way cooler, but the geek in me wants to know just how much cooler. Read more

Process_Reap Syscall Proposed For Linux To More Quickly Reclaim Memory Under Pressure

While there are the likes of OOMD / systemd-oomd gaining acceptance as a daemon for Linux systems to deal with killing off processes and other behavior under system memory (RAM) pressure, there still is an issue of the time it takes until the memory is reclaimed by those dying processes. Google engineers at the end of June proposed "process_reap" as a new system call to help in that memory recovery. The proposed process_reap system call is designed to reclaim memory of a dying process from the context of the caller. Using process_reap should allow the memory to be freed faster with the CPU affinity and priority of the caller. Process_reap can only be used on processes that are dying via SIGKILL such as when triggered via out-of-memory / memory pressure daemons. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6