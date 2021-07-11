today's leftovers
-
10 signs of an IT leader with a growth mindset
Organizational psychologist Carol Dweck made a name for herself measuring the impact of mindset on human performance. More than a decade ago, she synthesized her research on the subject in her book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. In that book, Dweck distinguished people with “fixed mindsets”, who believe that basic qualities like intelligence or talent are static, from those with “growth mindsets,” who believe that they can develop talents and capabilities over time through effort. Those who fall in the latter group, Dweck found, thrive on challenge; as a result, they are better at problem solving and adapting to change.
It’s no surprise, then, that her study of personality has grown in popularity among business leaders in recent years of continual and often dramatic shifts. Indeed, some companies like Microsoft, have institutionalized her work and built entire business strategies around it.
-
Teradata customers express terror as field-based hardware support outsourced to IBM on both sides of the pond
Sources fear Big Blue lacks knowledge to keep systems running smoothly
Teradata is outsourcing field-based support on both sides of the pond to IBM, much to the alarm of some customers who fear a loss of knowledge in keeping its trusted on-prem systems up and running.
The global data warehouse stalwart made its name with tightly integrated software and hardware systems sold as analytics "appliances", but in the last two years has shifted focus to its cloud platform following fierce competition from so-called cloud-native rivals including Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, and Google.
-
Linux Action News 197
Open Source's best hope for alternatives to Microsoft and Google gets a significant update this week, and we cover a plethora of new goodies coming to a Linux near you soon.
Plus, our take on the Audacity fork drama and the milestone reached this week that none of us have been looking forward to.
-
Josh Bressers: Episode 279 – The audacity of Audacity: When open source goes rogue
Josh and Kurt talk about the events happening to the Audacity audio editor. What happens if a popular open source application is acquired by an unknown entity? Can this happen to other open source projects? What can we do about it?
-
