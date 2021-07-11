Language Selection

today's leftovers

Monday 12th of July 2021
Misc

  • 10 signs of an IT leader with a growth mindset

    Organizational psychologist Carol Dweck made a name for herself measuring the impact of mindset on human performance. More than a decade ago, she synthesized her research on the subject in her book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. In that book, Dweck distinguished people with “fixed mindsets”, who believe that basic qualities like intelligence or talent are static, from those with “growth mindsets,” who believe that they can develop talents and capabilities over time through effort. Those who fall in the latter group, Dweck found, thrive on challenge; as a result, they are better at problem solving and adapting to change.

    It’s no surprise, then, that her study of personality has grown in popularity among business leaders in recent years of continual and often dramatic shifts. Indeed, some companies like Microsoft, have institutionalized her work and built entire business strategies around it.

  • Teradata customers express terror as field-based hardware support outsourced to IBM on both sides of the pond

    Sources fear Big Blue lacks knowledge to keep systems running smoothly

    Teradata is outsourcing field-based support on both sides of the pond to IBM, much to the alarm of some customers who fear a loss of knowledge in keeping its trusted on-prem systems up and running.

    The global data warehouse stalwart made its name with tightly integrated software and hardware systems sold as analytics "appliances", but in the last two years has shifted focus to its cloud platform following fierce competition from so-called cloud-native rivals including Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

  • Linux Action News 197

    Open Source's best hope for alternatives to Microsoft and Google gets a significant update this week, and we cover a plethora of new goodies coming to a Linux near you soon.

    Plus, our take on the Audacity fork drama and the milestone reached this week that none of us have been looking forward to.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 279 – The audacity of Audacity: When open source goes rogue

    Josh and Kurt talk about the events happening to the Audacity audio editor. What happens if a popular open source application is acquired by an unknown entity? Can this happen to other open source projects? What can we do about it?

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 11th, 2021

This week has been great on distro releases, we got the final release of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” and Solus 4.3, as well as a new release of the educational oriented Escuelas Linux. In addition, we got a new release of the Nextcloud Hub, KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop, KDE Frameworks software suite, and Tor Browser. Read more

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Get Started with the Terminal – Part 9

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. The desktop environment with its bundle of programs sharing a common graphical user interface (GUI) remains a firm favorite with users. That’s unsurprising as a good desktop environment makes computing fun and simple. The graphical desktop environment has become so ingrained in almost everyone’s computer activities that it might seem the shell would fade away. Yet there’s still an important role to play for the shell and accompanying terminal-based software. What’s a shell? What’s a terminal? The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. On Ubuntu, the default shell is bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell). The terminal is really a program called a terminal emulator. This is software that lets you interact with the shell. Read more

Set up temperature sensors in your home with a Raspberry Pi

It's HOT! I suppose I can't complain too much about living in paradise, but when my wife and I moved to Hawaii last fall, I didn't really think too much about the weather. Don't get me wrong, the weather is lovely pretty much all the time, and we keep our windows open 24/7, but that means it is pretty warm in the house right now in the middle of summer. So, where does all this humble bragging intersect with open source? Well, we're planning to get a whole-house fan—one of those big ones that suck all the air out of your house and force it into the attic, pushing all the hot air out of the attic in the process. I am sure this will make the house way cooler, but the geek in me wants to know just how much cooler. Read more

Process_Reap Syscall Proposed For Linux To More Quickly Reclaim Memory Under Pressure

While there are the likes of OOMD / systemd-oomd gaining acceptance as a daemon for Linux systems to deal with killing off processes and other behavior under system memory (RAM) pressure, there still is an issue of the time it takes until the memory is reclaimed by those dying processes. Google engineers at the end of June proposed "process_reap" as a new system call to help in that memory recovery. The proposed process_reap system call is designed to reclaim memory of a dying process from the context of the caller. Using process_reap should allow the memory to be freed faster with the CPU affinity and priority of the caller. Process_reap can only be used on processes that are dying via SIGKILL such as when triggered via out-of-memory / memory pressure daemons. Read more

