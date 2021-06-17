Language Selection

Mozilla Firefox 90 Is Now Available for Download, Removes Built-In FTP Support

The biggest change in the Mozilla Firefox 90 release is the deprecation of FTP (File Transfer Protocol) support. Firefox follows on the footsteps of Google Chrome/Chromium, and other web browsers, to no longer allow access to ftp:// links.

Mozilla started deprecating FTP support since Firefox 88, but users where able to re-enable the feature by setting the network.ftp.enabled option from false to true in about:config. But starting with the Firefox 90 release, all FTP code is now gone forever and can’t be re-enabled, which means that you’ll have to use a special app to access your FTP sites.

Mozilla Security Blog: Firefox 90 supports Fetch Metadata...

  • Mozilla Security Blog: Firefox 90 supports Fetch Metadata Request Headers

    We are pleased to announce that Firefox 90 will support Fetch Metadata Request Headers which allows web applications to protect themselves and their users against various cross-origin threats like (a) cross-site request forgery (CSRF), (Cool cross-site leaks (XS-Leaks), and (c) speculative cross-site execution side channel (Spectre) attacks.

    Cross-site attacks on Web Applications

    The fundamental security problem underlying cross-site attacks is that the web in its open nature does not allow web application servers to easily distinguish between requests originating from its own application or originating from a malicious (cross-site) application, potentially opened in a different browser tab.

Best Linux Distros for 2021

Each Linux distribution has its own uniqueness and features. It becomes best when it continuously improves in quality, features, user experience and security. This tutorial is about the best Linux distributions for beginners and experienced users. Please also note that our description is not presented in any particular order. There is a likelihood that your preferred Linux distribution may not be captured in the description list since our description is based on the various user tastes fetched from various forums, and distribution ratings on the internet. Feel free to give us your views on the same. Read more

5 Popular Free and Open Source EMR Software

Health institutes over the world are using EMR systems to carry on their critical daily tasks. There are lots of choices out there, but of course, many of them come with a heavy price to pay since they are proprietary. Nonetheless, there are many good open source EMR software that meet international standards and can be trusted with your patient data. If you are managing a hosptial infrastructure or a clinical unit, then you do not need to pay for premium licenses for mainstream EMR systems. Instead, you can use these open source EMR systems to get larger benefits. Read more

