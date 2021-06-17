Best Linux Distros for 2021 Each Linux distribution has its own uniqueness and features. It becomes best when it continuously improves in quality, features, user experience and security. This tutorial is about the best Linux distributions for beginners and experienced users. Please also note that our description is not presented in any particular order. There is a likelihood that your preferred Linux distribution may not be captured in the description list since our description is based on the various user tastes fetched from various forums, and distribution ratings on the internet. Feel free to give us your views on the same.

Mozilla Firefox 90 Is Now Available for Download, Removes Built-In FTP Support The biggest change in the Mozilla Firefox 90 release is the deprecation of FTP (File Transfer Protocol) support. Firefox follows on the footsteps of Google Chrome/Chromium, and other web browsers, to no longer allow access to ftp:// links. Mozilla started deprecating FTP support since Firefox 88, but users where able to re-enable the feature by setting the network.ftp.enabled option from false to true in about:config. But starting with the Firefox 90 release, all FTP code is now gone forever and can’t be re-enabled, which means that you’ll have to use a special app to access your FTP sites.