today's howtos
What is XML?
Reading the sample XML, you might find there's an intuitive quality to the format. You can probably understand the data in this document whether you're familiar with the subject matter or not. This is partly because XML is considered verbose. It uses lots of tags, the tags can have long and descriptive names, and the data is ordered in a hierarchical manner that helps explain the data's relationships. You probably understand from this sample that the Fedora distribution and the Slackware distribution are two different and unrelated instances of Linux because each one is "contained" inside its own independent
tag.
How to Work with Case Statement in Bash Scripts
In this article, we will take a look at bash case statements and how to use them in bash scripts. The case statement is a bash built and is used to simplify conditional logic in bash scripts.
How To Create SFTP User for a Web Server Document Root
SFTP (SSH/Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a network transmission standard used to transfer, access, and manage files over a remote network. It contains SSH (Secure Shell), making it a lot more secure than the FTP protocol.
Files are transferred through a single control channel in SFTP. It requires authentication and runs on port 22. In SFTP, the SSH shell provides encryption that helps protect usernames, passwords, and other personal data transferred through SFTP.
In this how-to guide, we will learn to create SFTP users for web server document root.
Use Docker Compose with Podman to Orchestrate Containers on Fedora - Fedora Magazine
Docker Compose is an open-source tool used by developers for orchestrating containers locally or in production.
6 steps to automating code pushes with Ansible Automation Platform | Enable Sysadmin
Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) is an enterprise solution by Red Hat to make Ansible easier to use. It comes bundled with a lot of components to help you automate your processes across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). It provides you with various features such as Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), workflows, third-party integration via an API, notifications, shared SSH key credentials, and more. It also integrates well with LDAP and comes with pre-configured logging.
Best Linux Distros for 2021
Each Linux distribution has its own uniqueness and features. It becomes best when it continuously improves in quality, features, user experience and security. This tutorial is about the best Linux distributions for beginners and experienced users. Please also note that our description is not presented in any particular order. There is a likelihood that your preferred Linux distribution may not be captured in the description list since our description is based on the various user tastes fetched from various forums, and distribution ratings on the internet. Feel free to give us your views on the same.
Mozilla Firefox 90 Is Now Available for Download, Removes Built-In FTP Support
The biggest change in the Mozilla Firefox 90 release is the deprecation of FTP (File Transfer Protocol) support. Firefox follows on the footsteps of Google Chrome/Chromium, and other web browsers, to no longer allow access to ftp:// links. Mozilla started deprecating FTP support since Firefox 88, but users where able to re-enable the feature by setting the network.ftp.enabled option from false to true in about:config. But starting with the Firefox 90 release, all FTP code is now gone forever and can’t be re-enabled, which means that you’ll have to use a special app to access your FTP sites.
Android Leftovers
5 Popular Free and Open Source EMR Software
Health institutes over the world are using EMR systems to carry on their critical daily tasks. There are lots of choices out there, but of course, many of them come with a heavy price to pay since they are proprietary. Nonetheless, there are many good open source EMR software that meet international standards and can be trusted with your patient data. If you are managing a hosptial infrastructure or a clinical unit, then you do not need to pay for premium licenses for mainstream EMR systems. Instead, you can use these open source EMR systems to get larger benefits.
