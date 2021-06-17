Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 12th of July 2021 02:55:25 PM Filed under
Hardware
  • Build Your Own Content Filter with a Raspberry Pi

    You can improve your network security by programming a Raspberry Pi to block malware, pop-ups, tracking scripts, and more, writes Scott Gilbertson in Wired.

    This article provides instructions for setting up a DIY packet inspector using a Raspberry Pi, the free Pi-hole program, a computer, and a home network router.

  • Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Geometry Shaders - Phoronix

    Mesa's V3DV Vulkan driver for newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics IP that is most notably used by the newer Raspberry Pi single board computers now has support for geometry shaders as its latest feature.

    V3DV continues maturing quite well for open-source Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Igalia in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation continue leading much of this V3DV open-source driver effort.

  • NodeMCU ESP32-C3 WiFi & BLE IoT boards show up for about $4

    ESP32-C3 RISC-V IoT processor with 2.4 WiFI and Bluetooth LE 5.0 was unveiled in December 2020, and Espressif Systems’ own ESP32-C3-DevKitM-1 board has been available in limited quantities as an “engineering sample”.

    But now I’ve noticed third-party NodeMCU ESP32-C3 boards are being sold on Aliexpress for around $4 with ESP32-C3S_Kit and ESP-C3-01M-Kit both based on AI Thinker ESP32-C3 modules announced a few months ago.

»

More in Tux Machines

5 Things Pop!_OS Linux Does Better Than Windows 11

Last month it was raining Windows 11 content all over the internet. Judging by the pre-release and post-release reactions on social media, the release was a rollercoaster for fans. While Windows 11 brings many things to the table and improves on many aspects, many people were disappointed with their PC not supporting it because their hardware is old. But, open-source always has an answer. The main goal of open-source software is to solve problems and not to create more of them. Pop!_OS is one of the prime examples of how good the open-source software community is. The new Pop!_OS 21.04, which was released recently, brings tons of new productivity-focused features and is one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros in the community. Here are some things that it does better than Windows 11 and why it can be a perfect replacement for Windows 11 on your PC. Read more

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V

  • Build Your Own Content Filter with a Raspberry Pi

    You can improve your network security by programming a Raspberry Pi to block malware, pop-ups, tracking scripts, and more, writes Scott Gilbertson in Wired. This article provides instructions for setting up a DIY packet inspector using a Raspberry Pi, the free Pi-hole program, a computer, and a home network router.

  • Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Geometry Shaders - Phoronix

    Mesa's V3DV Vulkan driver for newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics IP that is most notably used by the newer Raspberry Pi single board computers now has support for geometry shaders as its latest feature. V3DV continues maturing quite well for open-source Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Igalia in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation continue leading much of this V3DV open-source driver effort.

  • NodeMCU ESP32-C3 WiFi & BLE IoT boards show up for about $4

    ESP32-C3 RISC-V IoT processor with 2.4 WiFI and Bluetooth LE 5.0 was unveiled in December 2020, and Espressif Systems’ own ESP32-C3-DevKitM-1 board has been available in limited quantities as an “engineering sample”. But now I’ve noticed third-party NodeMCU ESP32-C3 boards are being sold on Aliexpress for around $4 with ESP32-C3S_Kit and ESP-C3-01M-Kit both based on AI Thinker ESP32-C3 modules announced a few months ago.

digiKam 7.3 Open-Source Photo Management App Released with ExifTool Support, More

Coming about three months after digiKam 7.2, the digiKam 7.3 release is here to introduces official support for the famous ExifTool utility for handling file metadata instead of Exiv2. digiKam now features an ExifTool metadata viewer in the metadata sidebar, which can be accessed from everywhere within the app. Another new feature in this release is the addition of a new tool that can be used to export your photos to the iNaturalist social network service for biologists, citizen scientists, and naturalists. Read more

today's howtos

  • What is XML?

    Reading the sample XML, you might find there's an intuitive quality to the format. You can probably understand the data in this document whether you're familiar with the subject matter or not. This is partly because XML is considered verbose. It uses lots of tags, the tags can have long and descriptive names, and the data is ordered in a hierarchical manner that helps explain the data's relationships. You probably understand from this sample that the Fedora distribution and the Slackware distribution are two different and unrelated instances of Linux because each one is "contained" inside its own independent tag.

  • How to Work with Case Statement in Bash Scripts

    In this article, we will take a look at bash case statements and how to use them in bash scripts. The case statement is a bash built and is used to simplify conditional logic in bash scripts.

  • How To Create SFTP User for a Web Server Document Root

    SFTP (SSH/Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a network transmission standard used to transfer, access, and manage files over a remote network. It contains SSH (Secure Shell), making it a lot more secure than the FTP protocol. Files are transferred through a single control channel in SFTP. It requires authentication and runs on port 22. In SFTP, the SSH shell provides encryption that helps protect usernames, passwords, and other personal data transferred through SFTP. In this how-to guide, we will learn to create SFTP users for web server document root.

  • Use Docker Compose with Podman to Orchestrate Containers on Fedora - Fedora Magazine

    Docker Compose is an open-source tool used by developers for orchestrating containers locally or in production.

  • 6 steps to automating code pushes with Ansible Automation Platform | Enable Sysadmin

    Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) is an enterprise solution by Red Hat to make Ansible easier to use. It comes bundled with a lot of components to help you automate your processes across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). It provides you with various features such as Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), workflows, third-party integration via an API, notifications, shared SSH key credentials, and more. It also integrates well with LDAP and comes with pre-configured logging.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6