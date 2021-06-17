Box64 Emulator Released for Arm64 Linux
Box86, the popular x86 emulator, has just received a huge upgrade. This comes in the form of Box64, the ARM64 equivalent.
If you did not know, Box64_86 lets you run 64-bit or 32-bit Linux programs on ARM systems. In other words, it makes it possible for you to access desktop Linux programs on your Raspberry Pi or Raspberry Pi alternatives.
Fortunately, now we have Box86 and Box64 to the rescue no matter what type of ARM system you’ve got.
