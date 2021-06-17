Language Selection

  • Introduction To Ansible Automation Platform - OSTechNix

    Are you a beginner to Ansible? This guide will give a brief introduction to Ansible, and other important factors of Ansible automation platform including Ansible architecture, inventory, modules and playbooks.

    If you are someone who is trying to understand what ansible is and what are its core features, then this article is for you.

  • How to Install and Use Kontact in Ubuntu - Unixcop

    Kontakt is a free, open-source Linux-based Email application that is developed by the KDE project, which can be used on GNOME desktop as well to replace e.g. Thunderbird. It works as a Personal Information Manager (PIM). Kontact has modules to provide email, calendar, contacts, and notes functions. Users can easily handle their emails and other relevant tasks in a way better method by using Kontact. In this article, we will show you how to install Kontact on Ubuntu 21.04 desktop by either using Flatpak or the Ubuntu repository.

  • How to Install MediaWiki with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04

    MediaWiki is an open-source wiki software written in PHP. It allows you to create your own self-hosted wiki website on the server. It is one of the most popular wiki platforms due to its simplicity and customizability. Currently, it is used by many companies to manage their wiki pages. It provides a versatile and free tool for publishing content on the internet.

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MediaWiki with Nginx web server and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How To Install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Thinkorswim is an online trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade to allow users to trade in various stock, options, futures, and equities.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Deploy a Kubernetes Cluster using Ansible - buildVirtual

    In this article we will take a look at how to deploy a Kubernetes cluster on Ubuntu 18.04 using Ansible Playbooks. I have found Ansible to be a fantastic tool for getting a Kubernetes cluster up and running quickly in my development environment, and now use the Ansible playbooks detailed in this article when I need to stand up a Kubernetes cluster quickly and easily.

    For the purposes of this article, we will use Ansible to deploy a small Kubernetes cluster – with one master node, used to manage the cluster, and two worker nodes, which will be used to run our container applications. To achieve this, we will use four Ansible playbooks.

  • SUSE Manager and Ansible: Making Automation Easier and More Powerful

    SUSE Manager is a single, powerful tool that makes it possible for your IT operations team to manage the complete lifecycle of RPM- and DEB-based Linux systems. With a feature-rich, web-based interface, you can use SUSE Manager to administer, deploy, configure, and audit all of your Linux systems, no matter if they are running on bare metal or within a virtual environ-ment.

    SUSE Manager includes several deployment, orchestration, and automation tools that not only make the job of the administrator easier but also give them even more power to work faster. With SUSE Manager in place, you can minimize staffing costs and maximize efficiency.

5 Things Pop!_OS Linux Does Better Than Windows 11

Last month it was raining Windows 11 content all over the internet. Judging by the pre-release and post-release reactions on social media, the release was a rollercoaster for fans. While Windows 11 brings many things to the table and improves on many aspects, many people were disappointed with their PC not supporting it because their hardware is old. But, open-source always has an answer. The main goal of open-source software is to solve problems and not to create more of them. Pop!_OS is one of the prime examples of how good the open-source software community is. The new Pop!_OS 21.04, which was released recently, brings tons of new productivity-focused features and is one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros in the community. Here are some things that it does better than Windows 11 and why it can be a perfect replacement for Windows 11 on your PC. Read more

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V

  • Build Your Own Content Filter with a Raspberry Pi

    You can improve your network security by programming a Raspberry Pi to block malware, pop-ups, tracking scripts, and more, writes Scott Gilbertson in Wired. This article provides instructions for setting up a DIY packet inspector using a Raspberry Pi, the free Pi-hole program, a computer, and a home network router.

  • Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Geometry Shaders - Phoronix

    Mesa's V3DV Vulkan driver for newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics IP that is most notably used by the newer Raspberry Pi single board computers now has support for geometry shaders as its latest feature. V3DV continues maturing quite well for open-source Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Igalia in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation continue leading much of this V3DV open-source driver effort.

  • NodeMCU ESP32-C3 WiFi & BLE IoT boards show up for about $4

    ESP32-C3 RISC-V IoT processor with 2.4 WiFI and Bluetooth LE 5.0 was unveiled in December 2020, and Espressif Systems’ own ESP32-C3-DevKitM-1 board has been available in limited quantities as an “engineering sample”. But now I’ve noticed third-party NodeMCU ESP32-C3 boards are being sold on Aliexpress for around $4 with ESP32-C3S_Kit and ESP-C3-01M-Kit both based on AI Thinker ESP32-C3 modules announced a few months ago.

digiKam 7.3 Open-Source Photo Management App Released with ExifTool Support, More

Coming about three months after digiKam 7.2, the digiKam 7.3 release is here to introduces official support for the famous ExifTool utility for handling file metadata instead of Exiv2. digiKam now features an ExifTool metadata viewer in the metadata sidebar, which can be accessed from everywhere within the app. Another new feature in this release is the addition of a new tool that can be used to export your photos to the iNaturalist social network service for biologists, citizen scientists, and naturalists. Read more

  • What is XML?

    Reading the sample XML, you might find there's an intuitive quality to the format. You can probably understand the data in this document whether you're familiar with the subject matter or not. This is partly because XML is considered verbose. It uses lots of tags, the tags can have long and descriptive names, and the data is ordered in a hierarchical manner that helps explain the data's relationships. You probably understand from this sample that the Fedora distribution and the Slackware distribution are two different and unrelated instances of Linux because each one is "contained" inside its own independent tag.

  • How to Work with Case Statement in Bash Scripts

    In this article, we will take a look at bash case statements and how to use them in bash scripts. The case statement is a bash built and is used to simplify conditional logic in bash scripts.

  • How To Create SFTP User for a Web Server Document Root

    SFTP (SSH/Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a network transmission standard used to transfer, access, and manage files over a remote network. It contains SSH (Secure Shell), making it a lot more secure than the FTP protocol. Files are transferred through a single control channel in SFTP. It requires authentication and runs on port 22. In SFTP, the SSH shell provides encryption that helps protect usernames, passwords, and other personal data transferred through SFTP. In this how-to guide, we will learn to create SFTP users for web server document root.

  • Use Docker Compose with Podman to Orchestrate Containers on Fedora - Fedora Magazine

    Docker Compose is an open-source tool used by developers for orchestrating containers locally or in production.

  • 6 steps to automating code pushes with Ansible Automation Platform | Enable Sysadmin

    Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) is an enterprise solution by Red Hat to make Ansible easier to use. It comes bundled with a lot of components to help you automate your processes across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). It provides you with various features such as Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), workflows, third-party integration via an API, notifications, shared SSH key credentials, and more. It also integrates well with LDAP and comes with pre-configured logging.

