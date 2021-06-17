today's howtos
Introduction To Ansible Automation Platform - OSTechNix
Are you a beginner to Ansible? This guide will give a brief introduction to Ansible, and other important factors of Ansible automation platform including Ansible architecture, inventory, modules and playbooks.
If you are someone who is trying to understand what ansible is and what are its core features, then this article is for you.
How to Install and Use Kontact in Ubuntu - Unixcop
Kontakt is a free, open-source Linux-based Email application that is developed by the KDE project, which can be used on GNOME desktop as well to replace e.g. Thunderbird. It works as a Personal Information Manager (PIM). Kontact has modules to provide email, calendar, contacts, and notes functions. Users can easily handle their emails and other relevant tasks in a way better method by using Kontact. In this article, we will show you how to install Kontact on Ubuntu 21.04 desktop by either using Flatpak or the Ubuntu repository.
How to Install MediaWiki with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04
MediaWiki is an open-source wiki software written in PHP. It allows you to create your own self-hosted wiki website on the server. It is one of the most popular wiki platforms due to its simplicity and customizability. Currently, it is used by many companies to manage their wiki pages. It provides a versatile and free tool for publishing content on the internet.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MediaWiki with Nginx web server and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.
How To Install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Thinkorswim is an online trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade to allow users to trade in various stock, options, futures, and equities.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Deploy a Kubernetes Cluster using Ansible - buildVirtual
In this article we will take a look at how to deploy a Kubernetes cluster on Ubuntu 18.04 using Ansible Playbooks. I have found Ansible to be a fantastic tool for getting a Kubernetes cluster up and running quickly in my development environment, and now use the Ansible playbooks detailed in this article when I need to stand up a Kubernetes cluster quickly and easily.
For the purposes of this article, we will use Ansible to deploy a small Kubernetes cluster – with one master node, used to manage the cluster, and two worker nodes, which will be used to run our container applications. To achieve this, we will use four Ansible playbooks.
SUSE Manager and Ansible: Making Automation Easier and More Powerful
SUSE Manager is a single, powerful tool that makes it possible for your IT operations team to manage the complete lifecycle of RPM- and DEB-based Linux systems. With a feature-rich, web-based interface, you can use SUSE Manager to administer, deploy, configure, and audit all of your Linux systems, no matter if they are running on bare metal or within a virtual environ-ment.
SUSE Manager includes several deployment, orchestration, and automation tools that not only make the job of the administrator easier but also give them even more power to work faster. With SUSE Manager in place, you can minimize staffing costs and maximize efficiency.
5 Things Pop!_OS Linux Does Better Than Windows 11
Last month it was raining Windows 11 content all over the internet. Judging by the pre-release and post-release reactions on social media, the release was a rollercoaster for fans. While Windows 11 brings many things to the table and improves on many aspects, many people were disappointed with their PC not supporting it because their hardware is old. But, open-source always has an answer. The main goal of open-source software is to solve problems and not to create more of them. Pop!_OS is one of the prime examples of how good the open-source software community is. The new Pop!_OS 21.04, which was released recently, brings tons of new productivity-focused features and is one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros in the community. Here are some things that it does better than Windows 11 and why it can be a perfect replacement for Windows 11 on your PC.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
digiKam 7.3 Open-Source Photo Management App Released with ExifTool Support, More
Coming about three months after digiKam 7.2, the digiKam 7.3 release is here to introduces official support for the famous ExifTool utility for handling file metadata instead of Exiv2. digiKam now features an ExifTool metadata viewer in the metadata sidebar, which can be accessed from everywhere within the app. Another new feature in this release is the addition of a new tool that can be used to export your photos to the iNaturalist social network service for biologists, citizen scientists, and naturalists.
