Canonical Serving Microsoft... and a Little GNOME 'on the Side'
Canonical and Microsoft: Securing, strengthening, and simplifying your Linux Stack [Ed: Canonical was 'sold' to Microsoft for nothing]
Desktop Team Updates - Monday 12th July 2021 [Ed: This page will make desktop users vomit. It’s like Ubuntu development became just Microsoft Windows while IBM kills off whatever Red Hat was doing.]
Hi everyone, below you will find the updates from the Desktop team from the last week. If you’re interested in discussing a topic please start a thread in the Desktop area of Discourse.
Ubuntu Developer Still Pursuing Triple Buffering, Deep Color For GNOME
Triple buffering and deep color support are two of the features still being worked on for GNOME by Ubuntu maker Canonical.
Daniel Van Vugt of Canonical has been known for his upstream GNOME work since they switched back to using GNOME as their default desktop. One of the long ongoing efforts by Van Vugt for GNOME has been around deep color support so the desktop and applications will work better with today's deep color displays. Another effort by Van Vugt has been dynamic triple buffering support primarily for when the GPU is running behind in rendering elements for the desktop.
Arijit Kundu: Summer of 2021 with GNOME
GNOME Foundation is a vibrant worldwide community of amazing people involved in making GNOME, one of the most loved desktop environment. The community is not limited to the people delivering pieces of code. But also includes people helping with designs, translations, documentation, management, and much more.
GNOME is built by people, and we value your each & every contribution to help create such world-class free software.
Back in 2020, the Engagement team — the frontiers of GNOME came with the new initiative Faces of GNOME to celebrate all kinds of contributions with a motive of creating a much stronger community driven by passion.
Android Leftovers
Security Leftovers
My IdeaPad Y50-70 now runs Linux, too - Nvidia, 4K, details
This would be the end of part one of my IdeaPad Y50-70 Linux saga. Overall, the experiment went well. But there were problems. Cardinally, HD/UHD scaling in Plasma before 5.20 is still rather meh, and I needed a lot of manual work to get things sorted. The desktop also had some rather rough edges, for no good reason. On the bright side, the hardware compatibility is top-notch, performance and responsiveness are more than reasonable for a seven-year old laptop with a 5,400rpm mechanical disk, and Kubuntu sure looks the part, plus you get a decent spread of good applications. But now we must up the game [sic]. I intend to test the gaming side of things as well, which will surely be rather interesting. Anyway, that would be all for now. Hopefully, this was an entertaining little exercise. GRUB and SDDM 4K scaling tutorials coming soon.
The 6 Best Linux Distros for Gaming
Linux has not had the best reputation for gaming, but that doesn’t mean you can’t game on it. In fact, there are several gaming-focused Linux distros that offer out-of-the-box support for gaming libraries and drivers for gaming-focused hardware, like graphic cards. Here are the six best Linux distros for gaming, including the features that make each distro the best and its shortcomings.
