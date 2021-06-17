Any review of the stories we've done on DRM in video games will reveal two main categories as far as themes for those posts. The first is that DRM is laughably ineffective. DRM is an arms race that only ever has one winner: those who seek to circumvent it. Even the once-vaunted Denuvo DRM, thought, for some time, to be undefeatable, has now been reduced to being an industry joke. The other theme is how DRM has awful effects on paying customers and absolutely zero negative effects on those who commit copyright infringement. So, what is DRM? A useless platform used by video games with only one real impact: annoying paying customers.

Google has pulled the latest version of Chrome OS 91. Before, reports have been emerging that some Chromebook owners are experiencing significant performance regressions on Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.147, the latest stable release. However, in the process of pausing the update on devices, Google has introduced another problem — you can no longer install Linux on what has now become the latest release again, version 91.0.4472.114. After pulling the problematic update to version 91.0.4472.147, Google is now pointing to v91.0.4472.114 as the most recent stable release. However, it looks like the Linux installer app hasn't received the memo regarding the pulled update yet. As reported by Chrome Unboxed, the Linux installer checks if you're running the latest version of the OS before it runs, and it looks like Google's servers still claim that version x.114 isn't the latest anymore, prompting users to update their Chromebooks. Since version x.147 is no longer available, that's not possible — x.114 is simply the latest release now. Hence, you can't install Linux on the current release of Chrome OS 91 right now.

Beleaguered IT management firm Kaseya says sixty per cent of its SaaS services have been successfully restored. An update to the firm’s advisory regarding the attack on its VSA product, time-stamped 10:00PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on July 11th, states: “The restoration of services is progressing according to plan, with 60% of our SaaS customers live and servers coming online for the rest of our customers in the coming hours.”

“It’s too early too tell, but I’ve never seen ALL of their infrastructure offline like this,” said Allan Liska, senior threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future Inc., in a text message. “I can’t find any of their infrastructure online. Their extortion page is gone, all of their payment portals are offline, as is their chat function.” Liska said the websites went offline around 1 a.m. Eastern time.

The group, REvil, is one of the most prolific cybercriminal organizations in the world. It hacked more than 360 U.S. targets in 2021 alone, part of an extortion spree that locks up victims' computers, leading to demands of payment in exchange for a decryptor program and a promise to not leak sensitive files.

It is unclear why the group's online footprint, including its blog and payment-processing infrastructure, have gone offline, but its absence has prompted questions about whether the U.S. took action just days after President Joe Biden promised consequences for a string of cyberattacks. But ransomware gangs have also been known to voluntarily disband, only to return under a different name.

The few microcontroller boards that get Ethernet, are often limited to 10 Mbps or 100 Mbps, but the LP-AM243 LaunchPad development kit comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports controlled by the newly announced 800 MHz Texas Instruments Sitara AM243x Cortex-R5F microcontroller with industrial communication and security features.

A new mini PC no bigger than a smartphone has been unveiled in the form of the LattePanda Alpha powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y, Dual-Core, 1.10-3.40 GHz supported by Intel UHD Graphics 615 and equipped with 8 GB of memory. The mini PC can run both Windows 10 Microsoft operating system and Linux and is equipped with an integrated Arduino Coprocessor ATMEL 32U4. Other features include connectivity via dual band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 together with a Gigabit Ethernet port, USB 3.0 x3, USB Type-C x1 ports and dual M.2 PCIe slots.

Human-to-computer interfaces are nothing new, but they are often difficult to set up or use in more hobby-oriented applications. The team of Ezra Boley and Finn Kuusisto is setting out to change this with their FANTM EMG Arduino Uno shield. It uses a series of conductive pads that pick up electrical signals from a user’s muscles and feeds that data through a set of filters. Once read by the Arduino’s analog input pin, the values are stored within a buffer for later processing.