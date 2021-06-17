Devices With GNU/Linux, Arduino, and More
Human-to-computer interfaces are nothing new, but they are often difficult to set up or use in more hobby-oriented applications. The team of Ezra Boley and Finn Kuusisto is setting out to change this with their FANTM EMG Arduino Uno shield. It uses a series of conductive pads that pick up electrical signals from a user’s muscles and feeds that data through a set of filters. Once read by the Arduino’s analog input pin, the values are stored within a buffer for later processing.
A new mini PC no bigger than a smartphone has been unveiled in the form of the LattePanda Alpha powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y, Dual-Core, 1.10-3.40 GHz supported by Intel UHD Graphics 615 and equipped with 8 GB of memory. The mini PC can run both Windows 10 Microsoft operating system and Linux and is equipped with an integrated Arduino Coprocessor ATMEL 32U4. Other features include connectivity via dual band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 together with a Gigabit Ethernet port, USB 3.0 x3, USB Type-C x1 ports and dual M.2 PCIe slots.
The few microcontroller boards that get Ethernet, are often limited to 10 Mbps or 100 Mbps, but the LP-AM243 LaunchPad development kit comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports controlled by the newly announced 800 MHz Texas Instruments Sitara AM243x Cortex-R5F microcontroller with industrial communication and security features.
Proprietary Software and Security, Digital Restrictions (DRM)
It is unclear why the group's online footprint, including its blog and payment-processing infrastructure, have gone offline, but its absence has prompted questions about whether the U.S. took action just days after President Joe Biden promised consequences for a string of cyberattacks. But ransomware gangs have also been known to voluntarily disband, only to return under a different name.
The group, REvil, is one of the most prolific cybercriminal organizations in the world. It hacked more than 360 U.S. targets in 2021 alone, part of an extortion spree that locks up victims' computers, leading to demands of payment in exchange for a decryptor program and a promise to not leak sensitive files.
“It’s too early too tell, but I’ve never seen ALL of their infrastructure offline like this,” said Allan Liska, senior threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future Inc., in a text message. “I can’t find any of their infrastructure online. Their extortion page is gone, all of their payment portals are offline, as is their chat function.” Liska said the websites went offline around 1 a.m. Eastern time.
Beleaguered IT management firm Kaseya says sixty per cent of its SaaS services have been successfully restored.
An update to the firm’s advisory regarding the attack on its VSA product, time-stamped 10:00PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on July 11th, states: “The restoration of services is progressing according to plan, with 60% of our SaaS customers live and servers coming online for the rest of our customers in the coming hours.”
Google has pulled the latest version of Chrome OS 91. Before, reports have been emerging that some Chromebook owners are experiencing significant performance regressions on Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.147, the latest stable release. However, in the process of pausing the update on devices, Google has introduced another problem — you can no longer install Linux on what has now become the latest release again, version 91.0.4472.114.
After pulling the problematic update to version 91.0.4472.147, Google is now pointing to v91.0.4472.114 as the most recent stable release. However, it looks like the Linux installer app hasn't received the memo regarding the pulled update yet. As reported by Chrome Unboxed, the Linux installer checks if you're running the latest version of the OS before it runs, and it looks like Google's servers still claim that version x.114 isn't the latest anymore, prompting users to update their Chromebooks. Since version x.147 is no longer available, that's not possible — x.114 is simply the latest release now. Hence, you can't install Linux on the current release of Chrome OS 91 right now.
The Linux vulnerability landscape is becoming increasingly complex, in part due to a seemingly never-ending number of new vulnerabilities that are constantly surfacing.
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (xstream), Debian (linuxptp), Fedora (glibc and krb5), Gentoo (pillow and thrift), Mageia (ffmpeg and libsolv), openSUSE (kernel and qemu), SUSE (kernel), and Ubuntu (php5, php7.0).
Any review of the stories we've done on DRM in video games will reveal two main categories as far as themes for those posts. The first is that DRM is laughably ineffective. DRM is an arms race that only ever has one winner: those who seek to circumvent it. Even the once-vaunted Denuvo DRM, thought, for some time, to be undefeatable, has now been reduced to being an industry joke. The other theme is how DRM has awful effects on paying customers and absolutely zero negative effects on those who commit copyright infringement. So, what is DRM? A useless platform used by video games with only one real impact: annoying paying customers.
today's howtos
Written in PHP, Akaunting is a feature-rich and open-source online accounting software that allows users to manage finances and keep track of all the invoices, payments, and expenses, to mention just but a few of the financial-related tasks.
It’s an ideal online accounting platform for small businesses that do not have the financial wherewithal to procure pricey accounting software. Akaunting provides an elegant and intuitive UI will all the features and controls needed to stay abreast of your cashflows and transactions.
Evince is a document viewer for multiple document formats. The goal of evince is to replace the multiple document viewers that exist on the GNOME Desktop with a single simple application.
Evince is specifically designed to support the file following formats: PDF, Postscript, djvu, tiff, dvi, XPS, SyncTex support with gedit, comics books (cbr,cbz,cb7 and cbt). For a comprehensive list of formats supported, see Supported Document Formats.
Podman is a daemonless container engine for developing, managing, and running OCI Containers on your Linux System. In this article, we will introduce podman and how to use it with a small application build using nodejs. The app will be very simple and clean.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Plex is a streaming media server that lets you organize your video, music, and photo collections and stream your media to your computer, phone, tablet, or TV at any time and from anywhere. By having Plex Media Server on your network you can play your favorite collections from any device such as PC, Laptop, Smartphone (Android or iOS), PS4, and some other supported devices. In some countries, you can also integrate and play your online Televisions on Plex.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Plex Media Server on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).
Rust is an open-source and nowadays very popular programming language developed by Graydon Hoare in 2006. It is extremely fast, prevents segfaults, and guarantees thread and memory safety. It supports zero-cost abstractions, threads without data races, move semantics, efficient C bindings, minimal runtime, and pattern matching. It is very similar to C++ and can run on several platforms.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the Rust programming language on Ubuntu 20.04.
phpBB is an opensource bulletin board package written in PHP. It can be used to to create forums, start topics and share ideas in a wholesome and organized manner. PHPBB, which is short for PHP Bulletin Board. It is mobile friendly and responsive.
It is easy to install phpBB on most web servers such as Apache and Nginx and also easy to administer and use.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install phpBB with Apache on Ubuntu 20.04.
For many people, fast broadband connection and unlimited data are a reality. For others, they are not. If you have several Linux hosts in your (home) environment, and you’re using snaps, each of these systems will separately communicate with the Snap Store and periodically download necessary updates. This can be costly in terms of inbound data.
A solution to this problem is to cache snap downloads – grab the snaps once and then reuse as many times as needed. There are two principal ways to achieve this. One, you can manually download the needed snaps on a single host and then distribute them across your internal network using a custom mechanism. The downside of this approach is that you will need to maintain your own regimen of updates. Two, you can set up a snap proxy server. In this guide, we’ll show you how to accomplish this.
If you just want to clean unstaged changes on Git in your current working directory execute the following ‘Git discard all changes’ command ’:
git checkout — .
Thanks to energy efficiency and whisper-quiet operation, the Raspberry Pi is used in many IoT projects. This inevitably makes it a target for hackers and botnets. That is why you need to secure the small computer.
Many small computers are permanently online in order to fulfill their tasks as VPN gateways, in home automation or as servers for various other purposes. This means that they are constantly exposed to attack attempts. Basically nothing can be changed about this, but you should make it difficult for attackers to access your computer. Port sharing and DynDNS are also quickly set up for the Raspberry Pi so that it can be accessed from the Internet. If unwanted gaps open up, the Pi can be misused as a stepping stone onto the internal network and can damage the connected hardware.
It is always the configuration of the overall system that determines security. Before you start hardening special components such as SSH access, you should tackle the supposedly simple things, take a look at user authorizations and passwords and keep your system up to date. In this article, we will outline some tips and tricks to secure your Pi.
