today's free software leftovers
Predictions for open source and cloud over the months ahead
It’s no secret that public cloud has exponentially grown in recent years but what is particularly exciting to me is the acceleration of open source adoption too. Public cloud has freed enterprises of their ties to proprietary software, and they are adopting open source technologies in unprecedented numbers. In fact, a recent survey of enterprise developers conducted by Aiven found that 85% of enterprises reported they already used open source in their organization and over 90% of developers say that open source will be a part of their businesses in the future.
Collaboration and Cost Savings Drive Open Source Adoption in the UK
In the second phase of research into open source adoption, the non-profit Open UK has found that “97 percent of businesses of different sizes in all sectors of the UK economy use open source software technology.”
OpenBLAS 0.3.16 Brings Various CPU Fixes, More Optimizations - Phoronix
OpenBLAS as the popular open-source high performance BLAS/LAPACK implementation has seen a new release with more CPU/architecture specific work as well as some new common optimizations.
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 10.2
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 10.2!
PostgreSQL Weekly News - July 11, 2021
10 years at Mozilla
Yesterday (July 11, 2021) was the 10 year anniversary of starting at the Mozilla Corporation. My life has changed a ton in those years: in that time I ended a marriage, changed the city in which I live two times, and took up religion1. Mozilla has also changed pretty drastically in my time here, especially in the last year.
My IdeaPad Y50-70 now runs Linux, too - Nvidia, 4K, details
This would be the end of part one of my IdeaPad Y50-70 Linux saga. Overall, the experiment went well. But there were problems. Cardinally, HD/UHD scaling in Plasma before 5.20 is still rather meh, and I needed a lot of manual work to get things sorted. The desktop also had some rather rough edges, for no good reason. On the bright side, the hardware compatibility is top-notch, performance and responsiveness are more than reasonable for a seven-year old laptop with a 5,400rpm mechanical disk, and Kubuntu sure looks the part, plus you get a decent spread of good applications. But now we must up the game [sic]. I intend to test the gaming side of things as well, which will surely be rather interesting. Anyway, that would be all for now. Hopefully, this was an entertaining little exercise. GRUB and SDDM 4K scaling tutorials coming soon.
The 6 Best Linux Distros for Gaming
Linux has not had the best reputation for gaming, but that doesn’t mean you can’t game on it. In fact, there are several gaming-focused Linux distros that offer out-of-the-box support for gaming libraries and drivers for gaming-focused hardware, like graphic cards. Here are the six best Linux distros for gaming, including the features that make each distro the best and its shortcomings.
