How to install Openldap on RockyLinux or Centos 8 Step by step - Unixcop
The project is to copy the LDAP reference source code. OpenLDAP is the abbreviation of Lightweight Directory Access Protocol.LDAP is a vendor-neutral application protocol that lets you assess and maintain distributed directory information services over an ISP.There are many different ways to provide a directory.For example, using LDAP helps you to provide a central place to store usernames and passwords.
So, many various applications and services could connect to the LDAP server to validate users. LDAP servers are widely used in Organizations to store the User name and password in a Centralized Server against which the User can authenticate further to programs and services present on the network. Furthermore, we will be using Symas OpenLDAP packages for the standard software maintenance commands native to your operating system.Symas OpenLDAP is the principal contributor in writing 90% of OpenLDAP code.
How to disable SELinux on CentOS/RHEL 8 – TecAdmin
SELinux (Security-Enhanced Linux) is a Linux kernel security module that provides enhanced security for Linux systems. SELinux provides a mechanism for supporting access control security policies. This specifies how the processes communicate with each other and interact with the files.
It’s not a good practice to disable SELinux on a system, especially on production servers. For developer systems, you can disable it only if facing issues due to its policies.
In this how-to-guide, you will learn to disable SELinux on a CentOS 8 or RHEL 8 Linux system.
How to Remap Keyboard / Gamepad in Ubuntu Easily with This Tool | UbuntuHandbook
Want to remap your keyboard or gamepad keys in Ubuntu Linux? It’s easy to do this via Key Mapper.
Key Mapper is a free and open-source tool written in Python 3. With it, you can change the mapping for input devices, including mouse, keyboard, and gamepad.
It works on both X11 and Wayland, and supports for mapping to combined buttons (e.g., Control+A) and programmable macros.
Real Time Linux Server monitoring with GLANCES
Glances is an open source real time Linux server monitoring system that aims at providing as much as information possible in as minimum as space possible. Glances is like top command but more refined with many more features & much more real time information of your Linux system.
Glances provide information regarding memory, CPU, Disk IO , file system, Uptime, processes, interfaces, alerts & many other system information.
One of the best features of Glances is that it can work in server/client mode. We can perform remote monitoring of the systems using a Web interface or through terminal/CLI & we can also export stats to a file.
Android Leftovers
Security Leftovers
My IdeaPad Y50-70 now runs Linux, too - Nvidia, 4K, details
This would be the end of part one of my IdeaPad Y50-70 Linux saga. Overall, the experiment went well. But there were problems. Cardinally, HD/UHD scaling in Plasma before 5.20 is still rather meh, and I needed a lot of manual work to get things sorted. The desktop also had some rather rough edges, for no good reason. On the bright side, the hardware compatibility is top-notch, performance and responsiveness are more than reasonable for a seven-year old laptop with a 5,400rpm mechanical disk, and Kubuntu sure looks the part, plus you get a decent spread of good applications. But now we must up the game [sic]. I intend to test the gaming side of things as well, which will surely be rather interesting. Anyway, that would be all for now. Hopefully, this was an entertaining little exercise. GRUB and SDDM 4K scaling tutorials coming soon.
The 6 Best Linux Distros for Gaming
Linux has not had the best reputation for gaming, but that doesn’t mean you can’t game on it. In fact, there are several gaming-focused Linux distros that offer out-of-the-box support for gaming libraries and drivers for gaming-focused hardware, like graphic cards. Here are the six best Linux distros for gaming, including the features that make each distro the best and its shortcomings.
