today's leftovers
Patching XFSTESTS file system regression testing suite for FUSE support
Hello everyone! I’ve been working as a student software developer for Google Summer of Code at KDE (KIO-FUSE) since past couple months and thought it’d be nice to share the progress made. This particular blog is supposed to give readers a rough overview of what FUSE, KIO-FUSE, XFSTESTS are, why we’re trying to integrate them, how far we’ve managed to come, and more important, to announce that it is finally possible to test FUSE file systems using XFSTESTS without ugly hacks!
Repairing Akonadi on FreeBSD
Akonadi (the server) crashes on startup in a MySQL function; if you restart it a couple of times quickly-enough, it stops auto-restarting and the sad-faced DrKonqi goes away from the task bar.
I wrote about the problem previously with the somewhat derpy suggestion “use an older libmysql”. That’s a workaround, but any accidental upgrade (like I did saturday morning) will pull in the latest MySQL 5.7.34 libraries and start the problem all over again. (It actually took me until saturday afternoon or so to realise that I had this problem and that I had already described it – derp on me).
Avoiding the “Frankencloud” as you accelerate transformation [Ed: Or just avoid hype and buzzwords like clown computing altogether]
We’re all now well aware that COVID-19 disrupted operations across industries and forced many companies to put a long list of projects on hold. But today it’s clear that digital transformation initiatives were often not on that list.
In fact, a new Harvard Business Review study revealed that ninety percent of survey respondents say COVID-19 has accelerated the timing of their organization’s modernization efforts. But just because digital efforts are growing in importance and executives are feeling more confident that their strategies are working, it’s not all smooth sailing. In fact, nearly 30% report the complexity of the current IT environment as the biggest technology challenge to transformation.
A friendly business model – i. e. how we license EuroLinux and EuroMan [Ed: From Poland comes EuroLinux 8.3, based on RHEL. Their latest speaks of licensing.]
Over the years, we have encountered many different product licensing models: from the very intricate to the less complicated ones. Licensing has always been a nightmare for customers and partners. So is it worth keeping the business model simple, friendly and honest?
Many years of experience in the IT industry and observation of the activities of various companies have allowed us to draw many interesting conclusions. One of the main factors hindering the cooperation of customers and partners with software producers is complicated licensing. Some manufacturers often change their licensing method or introduce different models for the same group of products. This means that we get lost in the meanders of licensing and we cannot keep up with the changes. We start wondering: how many subscriptions should we buy? Do we use the subscription as expected by the manufacturer? Are we going to be charged penalties? How many subscriptions should we price for a customer for a given environment? In addition, changes to the licensing rules are usually accompanied by an increase in the price of the solution and a marketing guide for partners ‘how to convince the customer that it is cheaper’.
Linux overview | Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Cinnamon
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 20.2 "Cinnamon" and some of the applications pre-installed.
This Linux Laptop is ALMOST Perfect (Even with Intel)
The InfinityBook Pro 14 is the newest Linux laptop from TUXEDO.
My IdeaPad Y50-70 now runs Linux, too - Nvidia, 4K, details
This would be the end of part one of my IdeaPad Y50-70 Linux saga. Overall, the experiment went well. But there were problems. Cardinally, HD/UHD scaling in Plasma before 5.20 is still rather meh, and I needed a lot of manual work to get things sorted. The desktop also had some rather rough edges, for no good reason. On the bright side, the hardware compatibility is top-notch, performance and responsiveness are more than reasonable for a seven-year old laptop with a 5,400rpm mechanical disk, and Kubuntu sure looks the part, plus you get a decent spread of good applications. But now we must up the game [sic]. I intend to test the gaming side of things as well, which will surely be rather interesting. Anyway, that would be all for now. Hopefully, this was an entertaining little exercise. GRUB and SDDM 4K scaling tutorials coming soon.
The 6 Best Linux Distros for Gaming
Linux has not had the best reputation for gaming, but that doesn’t mean you can’t game on it. In fact, there are several gaming-focused Linux distros that offer out-of-the-box support for gaming libraries and drivers for gaming-focused hardware, like graphic cards. Here are the six best Linux distros for gaming, including the features that make each distro the best and its shortcomings.
