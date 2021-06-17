Leonardo da Vinci said “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication“, but it seems like the “modern” computing world never heard that quote, or ignore it. Today, a single application takes hundreds of megabytes, both of disk and RAM space. Slow, buggy, inefficient systems at every level. Probably the best example on this cluttering mess comes from the mobile computing. Most phones are bloated with useless software that not only hinders the navigation experience, but pose a threat to your privacy. Yes, all this software is proprietary. Worst of it, you can not even uninstall it. Fortunately, there is hope. Let me introduce SXMO, the Simple X on Mobile project. As the authors describe it, SXMO is a minimalist environment for Linux smartphones, such as the PinePhone. SXMO embraces simplicity, and simplicity is both elegant and efficient.

Linux is a multi-user operating system that allows multiple users to access the system at the same time. As a Linux system administrator, you have to check who are logged into the system before starting to work on any issues, especially when you have a team members spread across multiple locations. Because, if multiple users are making the changes in the same configuration file, it may create additional problems. So, make sure nobody is currently working on the issue before you take it up. To avoid these things, we need to check who all are logged into the system and what are they doing.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Backdrop CMS on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Backdrop CMS is a simple, lightweight, and easy-to-use Content Management System used to build attractive, professional websites. It is very simple to use, that even users with minimal technical knowledge can easily create web content using this CMS tool. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Backdrop (CMS) Content Management System on a CentOS 8.

Plex Media Player is a native Linux GTK application that makes it surprisingly easy to enjoy your Plex content from the Linux desktop and is excellent for those who use Plex on Linux and don’t want to use it in the web browser. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up on Linux.

When a user logs into a system there are scripts that are executed. These scripts can be manipulated to allow specific programs to be run, services to be started or stopped, environment variables to be set or modified, etc. There is no limit to what can be done with login scripts. The same can be done with logout scripts as well. The login scripts are not specific to when a user logs into the system at the initial login screen. When a user changes privileges the scripts can also be executed.

today's leftovers Patching XFSTESTS file system regression testing suite for FUSE support Hello everyone! I’ve been working as a student software developer for Google Summer of Code at KDE (KIO-FUSE) since past couple months and thought it’d be nice to share the progress made. This particular blog is supposed to give readers a rough overview of what FUSE, KIO-FUSE, XFSTESTS are, why we’re trying to integrate them, how far we’ve managed to come, and more important, to announce that it is finally possible to test FUSE file systems using XFSTESTS without ugly hacks!

Repairing Akonadi on FreeBSD Akonadi (the server) crashes on startup in a MySQL function; if you restart it a couple of times quickly-enough, it stops auto-restarting and the sad-faced DrKonqi goes away from the task bar. I wrote about the problem previously with the somewhat derpy suggestion “use an older libmysql”. That’s a workaround, but any accidental upgrade (like I did saturday morning) will pull in the latest MySQL 5.7.34 libraries and start the problem all over again. (It actually took me until saturday afternoon or so to realise that I had this problem and that I had already described it – derp on me).

Avoiding the “Frankencloud” as you accelerate transformation [Ed: Or just avoid hype and buzzwords like clown computing altogether] We’re all now well aware that COVID-19 disrupted operations across industries and forced many companies to put a long list of projects on hold. But today it’s clear that digital transformation initiatives were often not on that list. In fact, a new Harvard Business Review study revealed that ninety percent of survey respondents say COVID-19 has accelerated the timing of their organization’s modernization efforts. But just because digital efforts are growing in importance and executives are feeling more confident that their strategies are working, it’s not all smooth sailing. In fact, nearly 30% report the complexity of the current IT environment as the biggest technology challenge to transformation.

A friendly business model – i. e. how we license EuroLinux and EuroMan [Ed: From Poland comes EuroLinux 8.3, based on RHEL. Their latest speaks of licensing.] Over the years, we have encountered many different product licensing models: from the very intricate to the less complicated ones. Licensing has always been a nightmare for customers and partners. So is it worth keeping the business model simple, friendly and honest? Many years of experience in the IT industry and observation of the activities of various companies have allowed us to draw many interesting conclusions. One of the main factors hindering the cooperation of customers and partners with software producers is complicated licensing. Some manufacturers often change their licensing method or introduce different models for the same group of products. This means that we get lost in the meanders of licensing and we cannot keep up with the changes. We start wondering: how many subscriptions should we buy? Do we use the subscription as expected by the manufacturer? Are we going to be charged penalties? How many subscriptions should we price for a customer for a given environment? In addition, changes to the licensing rules are usually accompanied by an increase in the price of the solution and a marketing guide for partners ‘how to convince the customer that it is cheaper’.

Linux overview | Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Cinnamon In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 20.2 "Cinnamon" and some of the applications pre-installed.

This Linux Laptop is ALMOST Perfect (Even with Intel) The InfinityBook Pro 14 is the newest Linux laptop from TUXEDO.