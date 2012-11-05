Ole Aamot: Record Live Multiple-Location Audio immediately in GNOME Gingerblue 0.6.0
GNOME Gingerblue 0.6.0 is available and builds/runs on GNOME 40 systems such as Fedora Core 34.
It supports immediate, live audio recording in compressed Xiph.org Ogg Vorbis encoded audio files stored in the private $HOME/Music/ directory from the microphone/input line on a computer or remote audio cards through USB connection through PipeWire (www.pipewire.org) with GStreamer (gstreamer.freedesktop.org) on Fedora Core 34 (getfedora.org).
See the GNOME Gingerblue project (www.gingerblue.org) for screenshots, Fedora Core 34 x86_64 RPM package and GNU autoconf installation package (https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/0.6/gingerblue-0.6.0.tar.xz) for GNOME 40 systems and https://gitlab.gnome.org/ole/gingerblue.git for the GPLv3 source code in my GNOME Git repository.
Also: Philip Withnall: Add metadata to your app to say what inputs and display sizes it supports
