Github recently announced Copilot, a machine learning system that makes suggestions for you when you're writing code. It's apparently trained on all public code hosted on Github, which means there's a lot of free software in its training set. Github assert that the output of Copilot belongs to the user, although they admit that it may occasionally produce output that is identical to content from the training set.

Intel open-source engineers are back around with a new take on introducing a PECI subsystem for the Linux kernel to ultimately make their Xeon servers more attractive and friendly for OpenBMC usage. PECI is the Platform Environment Control Interface and is for communication between Intel Xeon processors and BMCs / management controllers. The patches being worked on by Intel would bring-up a PECI subsystem within the kernel for managing this communication interface and provide various Intel drivers for PECI devices. The focus of this mainline support is to enhance the support for OpenBMC on Intel servers for that open-source BMC software stack that is Linux-based and in turn would benefit from mainline PECI support.

We are pleased to announce that the File System Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. File systems are key to any operating system, and especially for the Linux kernel. They are the gateway to the underling storage, or could simply live in RAM as a virtual information repository. The file system developers are constantly adding features and improvements. Some of these new features are slow to be utilized by the application developers, or they may be used in interesting ways that the file system developers never thought of.

So back from where we left off, I completed majority of work on the other branches. Don’t be fooled from my casual attitude towards things, the work was still important since we had to add tooltips to various controls and keyboard navigation. Now the tooltips part was relatively simpler, both in coding as well as in reviewing, but for simplicity I merged both the issues into one. [...] I had to finish the API with more role names and incorporating it all into the QML side of things. That required an extensive internal debate as to using a dialog to display the feed overviews.

Currently we have a handful of core printers working correctly, the intention is to make sure they stay working after adding new printers. This is where testing comes in. before now testing had to be done manually by comparing the result from the gdb console to the expected output. This becomes inconvenient real quick if this is repeated for every class and its output. With manual testing you cannot test if the display_hint strings works correctly and if the index of a list, map or set shown correctly. I reached out to my mentors Ralf Habacker and Thomas Baumgart, which we decided to use gdb batch argument pipe it to a file and compare. But the problem of testing when the variable is initialized, empty or assigned is still there although possible would take too much testing to get the tester working, we came up with a solution.

IBM has announced CodeFlare, an open-source framework for simplifying the integration and efficient scaling of big data and AI workflows onto the hybrid cloud. CodeFlare is built on top of Ray, an emerging open-source distributed computing framework for machine learning applications. CodeFlare extends the capabilities of Ray by adding specific elements to make scaling workflows easier. To create a machine learning model, researchers and developers have to train and optimize the model first. This might involve data cleaning, feature extraction, and model optimization. CodeFlare simplifies this process using a Python-based interface for what’s called a pipeline—by making it simpler to integrate, parallelize and share data.

Some sundials are as simple as a stick pushed into the dirt, but they’re still reliable and accurate. The sun is, after all, quite consistent. But there are some caveats. The Earth’s orbit and its rotational tilt mean that the lengths of our days are variable and that means the simplest sundials are only perfectly accurate once a year. To compensate for those factors, Redditor Onemywaybackhome built this sundial that is capable of self-correction. This sundial automatically compensates for the difference between solar noon (the time at which the sun is at its highest point) and civil noon (the time when the local clock is at 1200). Solar noon is dependent on the exact location on the planet’s surface. This sundial stays in a fixed location, so that variable in the solar noon calculation is known. The other important variable is the date. With the location and date, this sundial knows how to adjust itself so that it reads noon at the same time as a local clock.

Last year a new phrase crept into the zeitgeist: doomscrolling, the tendency to get stuck in a bad news content cycle even when consuming it makes us feel worse. That’s no surprise given that 2020 was one for the books with an unrelenting flow of calamitous topics, from the pandemic to murder hornets to wild fires. Even before we had a name for it and real life became a Nostradamus prediction, it was all too easy to fall into the doomscroll trap. Many content recommendation algorithms are designed to keep our eyeballs glued to a screen, potentially leading us into more questionable, extreme or ominous territory. [...] Every day, Pocket users save millions of articles, videos, links and more from across the web, forming the foundation of Pocket’s recommendations. From this activity, Pocket’s algorithms surface the most-saved and most-read content from the Pocket community. Pocket’s human curators then sift through this material and elevate great reads for the recommendation mix: in-depth features, clever explainers, curiosity chasers, timely reads and evergreen pieces. The curator team makes sure that a wide assortment of publishers are represented, as well as a large variety of topics, including what’s happening in the world right now. And it’s done in a way that respects and preserves the privacy of Pocket readers.