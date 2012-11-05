Linux Kernel 5.14 RC1 Released with Plethora of ARM Updates
Linux Kernel 5.14 RC1 brings a good deal of new hardware support, we round up the new features in this kernel release in this post.
today's leftovers
-
Last year a new phrase crept into the zeitgeist: doomscrolling, the tendency to get stuck in a bad news content cycle even when consuming it makes us feel worse. That’s no surprise given that 2020 was one for the books with an unrelenting flow of calamitous topics, from the pandemic to murder hornets to wild fires. Even before we had a name for it and real life became a Nostradamus prediction, it was all too easy to fall into the doomscroll trap. Many content recommendation algorithms are designed to keep our eyeballs glued to a screen, potentially leading us into more questionable, extreme or ominous territory.
[...]
Every day, Pocket users save millions of articles, videos, links and more from across the web, forming the foundation of Pocket’s recommendations. From this activity, Pocket’s algorithms surface the most-saved and most-read content from the Pocket community. Pocket’s human curators then sift through this material and elevate great reads for the recommendation mix: in-depth features, clever explainers, curiosity chasers, timely reads and evergreen pieces. The curator team makes sure that a wide assortment of publishers are represented, as well as a large variety of topics, including what’s happening in the world right now. And it’s done in a way that respects and preserves the privacy of Pocket readers.
-
Some sundials are as simple as a stick pushed into the dirt, but they’re still reliable and accurate. The sun is, after all, quite consistent. But there are some caveats. The Earth’s orbit and its rotational tilt mean that the lengths of our days are variable and that means the simplest sundials are only perfectly accurate once a year. To compensate for those factors, Redditor Onemywaybackhome built this sundial that is capable of self-correction.
This sundial automatically compensates for the difference between solar noon (the time at which the sun is at its highest point) and civil noon (the time when the local clock is at 1200). Solar noon is dependent on the exact location on the planet’s surface. This sundial stays in a fixed location, so that variable in the solar noon calculation is known. The other important variable is the date. With the location and date, this sundial knows how to adjust itself so that it reads noon at the same time as a local clock.
-
Win Enterprises’ rugged, IP66-protected “PL-50240” computer runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake and offers 2x GbE, 2x USB, 2x COM, 2x CAN, HDMI, M.2, and 2x mini-PCIe with SIM.
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 691 for the week of July 4 – 10, 2021.
-
IBM has announced CodeFlare, an open-source framework for simplifying the integration and efficient scaling of big data and AI workflows onto the hybrid cloud. CodeFlare is built on top of Ray, an emerging open-source distributed computing framework for machine learning applications.
CodeFlare extends the capabilities of Ray by adding specific elements to make scaling workflows easier.
To create a machine learning model, researchers and developers have to train and optimize the model first. This might involve data cleaning, feature extraction, and model optimization. CodeFlare simplifies this process using a Python-based interface for what’s called a pipeline—by making it simpler to integrate, parallelize and share data.
-
Currently we have a handful of core printers working correctly, the intention is to make sure they stay working after adding new printers.
This is where testing comes in. before now testing had to be done manually by comparing the result from the gdb console to the expected output. This becomes inconvenient real quick if this is repeated for every class and its output. With manual testing you cannot test if the display_hint strings works correctly and if the index of a list, map or set shown correctly.
I reached out to my mentors Ralf Habacker and Thomas Baumgart, which we decided to use gdb batch argument pipe it to a file and compare. But the problem of testing when the variable is initialized, empty or assigned is still there although possible would take too much testing to get the tester working, we came up with a solution.
-
So back from where we left off, I completed majority of work on the other branches. Don’t be fooled from my casual attitude towards things, the work was still important since we had to add tooltips to various controls and keyboard navigation. Now the tooltips part was relatively simpler, both in coding as well as in reviewing, but for simplicity I merged both the issues into one. [...] I had to finish the API with more role names and incorporating it all into the QML side of things. That required an extensive internal debate as to using a dialog to display the feed overviews.
-
We are pleased to announce that the File System Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. File systems are key to any operating system, and especially for the Linux kernel. They are the gateway to the underling storage, or could simply live in RAM as a virtual information repository. The file system developers are constantly adding features and improvements. Some of these new features are slow to be utilized by the application developers, or they may be used in interesting ways that the file system developers never thought of.
-
Intel open-source engineers are back around with a new take on introducing a PECI subsystem for the Linux kernel to ultimately make their Xeon servers more attractive and friendly for OpenBMC usage.
PECI is the Platform Environment Control Interface and is for communication between Intel Xeon processors and BMCs / management controllers. The patches being worked on by Intel would bring-up a PECI subsystem within the kernel for managing this communication interface and provide various Intel drivers for PECI devices. The focus of this mainline support is to enhance the support for OpenBMC on Intel servers for that open-source BMC software stack that is Linux-based and in turn would benefit from mainline PECI support.
-
Github recently announced Copilot, a machine learning system that makes suggestions for you when you're writing code. It's apparently trained on all public code hosted on Github, which means there's a lot of free software in its training set. Github assert that the output of Copilot belongs to the user, although they admit that it may occasionally produce output that is identical to content from the training set.
-
We made it! With your support, we quickly reached our summer fundraising goal. In fact, we surpassed it before our deadline. As of today, we've raised USD 51,798.
From now until just after the original deadline, July 19th, we are stretching our goal to add another USD 11,000 to the total, and this time, it will be matched! Thanks to a generous offer from Cristian Frâncu, Andreea Frâncu, and Andrei Pitis, we can push freedom forward even further this summer when you support us in this last week.
Programming Leftovers
-
The new version is OpenCL 3.0.8 and a prominent extension added this time is cl_khr_integer_dot_product. The new cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension adds support for SPIR-V instructions and OpenCL C built-in functions to compute the dote product of vectors of integers. The cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension was worked on by Intel, Arm, Qualcomm, and Imagination. This dot product extension can be useful and designed in mind for inferencing using quantized neural networks.
-
The Rust project has a number of mechanisms for getting people involved in the project, but most are oriented around 1:1 engagement. Doc has been investigating some of the ways that other projects engage contributors, such as Python’s mentored sprints. She will discuss how some of those projects run things and share some ideas about how that might be applied in the Rust project.
-
Linux drivers make working with devices so easy - assuming you know how. Here's how to get a Raspberry Pi to get data from the 1-Wire Bus.
-
With less than a month to go, and the deadline for submitting presentation proposals approaching this week (15 July),
-
This weekend we (Lars and I) finished our first public alpha release of Subplot. Subplot is a tool for helping you to document your acceptance criteria for a project in such a way that you can also produce a programmatic test suite for the verification criteria. We centre this around the concept of writing a Markdown document about your project, with the option to write Gherkin-like given/when/then scenarios inside which detail the automated verification of the acceptance criteria.
This may sound very similar to Yarn, a similar concept which Lars, Richard, and I came up with in 2013. Critically back then we were very 'software engineer' focussed and so Yarn was a testing tool which happened to also produce reasonable documentation outputs if you squinted sideways and tried not to think too critically about them. Subplot on the other hand considers the documentation output to be just as important, if not more important, than the test suite output. Yarn was a tool which ran tests embedded in Markdown files, where Subplot is a documentation tool capable of extracting tests from an acceptance document for use in testing your project.
Security and Proprietary Software
-
Whether you are a DevSecOps engineer responsible for managing your organization’s application infrastructure or you have your own personal Linux server that you use at home, the importance of keeping your systems safe and secure against malicious attacks by bad actors cannot be over emphasized.
While there are many aspects with regards to securing systems, one fundamental best practice is to continuously patch your systems and applications as soon as they are made available. The infamous WannaCry ransomware attack from the summer of 2017, that caused much grief to millions of users is a case in point. While the patch was made available much ahead of the actual attack, it was due to a sheer lack of security discipline that the attack was successful.
-
SolarWinds has issued an emergency patch after a critical security hole in its Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP was spotted being exploited in the wild.
The vulnerability, discovered by Microsoft's Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) and Offensive Security Research teams, can be exploited by an attacker to achieve remote code execution, and is present in Serv-U version 15.2.3 HF1 and all prior builds. The Redmond crew also said a "single threat actor" was abusing the programming blunder (CVE-2021-35211) though it's not known how many customers are affected.
"This attack is a Return Oriented Programming (ROP) attack," said SolarWinds in an advisory. "When exploited, the vulnerability causes the Serv-U product to throw an exception and then intercepts the exception handling code to run commands. Please note, several reasons exist for exceptions to be thrown, so an exception itself is not necessarily an indicator of attack."
-
ate last week, President Biden said he brought up the epidemic of ransomware hitting American businesses in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, and hinted America may start hitting back.
Biden said he and Vladimir Putin not only discussed the matter, their two countries are apparently going to try to coordinate some action to tackle the waves of extortionware infections, which seem to be mainly orchestrated by miscreants in Russia and typically avoid compromising computers configured to use the Russian language.
IT management software made by Kaseya was lately exploited to install REvil ransomware on as many as 1,500 businesses. The crew behind that software nasty is said to avoid targeting Russian organizations.
-
Fifteen hundred organizations around the world had their data locked up in the latest ransomware, including grocery store chains and schools. It’s unclear if any IBM i shops were included in the attack, which a Russian hacking group claimed credit for. But it’s clear that ransomware is a growing threat to all organizations, including IBM i shops.
-
About a month ago, a security researcher revealed what turned out to be zero-day bug in Apple’s Wi-Fi software, apparently without meaning to...
-
Microsoft's attempts to kill off resellable perpetual software licences infringe the EU constitution and UK competition law alike, according to the legal filings of a reseller suing Redmond for £270m in London's High Court.
Details of ValueLicensing's lawsuit against Microsoft are now in the public domain after the US-based software megalith filed an acknowledgement of service earlier this month.
Recent comments
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 34 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago