Harald Berger is a volunteer in our German-speaking LibreOffice community, and over the years has created many tutorial videos for the software. We’re really thankful for his work, and we decided to find out exactly how he goes about creating the videos…

I collect ideas and topics from Ask LibreOffice and the LibreOffice-Users mailing list. These are topics that are usually repeated quite often in the questions.

Most of the time, these are topics that are very often requested or that I myself consider important, e.g. the use of templates. I collect the topics and add them to the wiki.

Since I work with Windows 10, some of the videos are operating system-specific.