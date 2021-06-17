Games: Splitgate, Batman Arkham Knight, and More
Splitgate the FPS with portals (formerly Splitgate: Arena Warfare) is confirmed for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Splitgate, originally called Splitgate: Arena Warfare, is going through a huge overhaul and relaunching on July 27 and now Linux support is confirmed (Twitter). Not only that, there's a limited-time Beta that's going live today so that should be quite exciting.
Batman Arkham Knight on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
Batman Arkham Knight running through Steam Play on Linux. As mentioned, it just works. Little bit of stuttering due to the Shader cache which fixes itself in the long run.
Draft of Darkness is a survival horror deck building dungeon crawler out July 30 | GamingOnLinux
Ready for another game that will truly mash a bunch of genres together? Draft of Darkness is confirmed to be entering Early Access on July 30.
In a post-apocalyptic setting you will be exploring a broken procedurally generated city, with it giving off a survival-horror theme. Explore, find items and weapons, deal with resource management and during combat it turns into a card-battler like something from Slay the Spire. Death is not the end in this one either, as you get to open booster packs of cards to unlock more for your next run, so each death is a chance to play it differently next time.
Lona: Realm Of Colors is a short artsy adventure that looks quite astonishing | GamingOnLinux
Lona: Realm Of Colors is a short adventure that focuses on bringing various paintings to life based on the protagonists conflicting emotions. Originally funded on Kickstarter back in 2017, it features music and artwork from Taraneh Karimi with the story being inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki (the co-founder of Studio Ghibli).
Save creatures from disaster in Panic Mode, a 3D Lemmings-like in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
With creatures inspired by the idea of the classic Lemmings games, in Panic Mode you need to safely guide a bunch of 'pammies' out of various dangerous situations.
DIY Raspberry Pi 4 mini server includes UPS and OLED information display
While the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC has greater multimedia capabilities, it can also be used for headless projects like mini servers or networked access storage (NAS). Michael Klements’s DIY Raspberry Pi mini server is especially interesting as it’s cute, and includes a UPS to handle power failures, plus an OLED display to show information. Here’s the final result. Ideally, you’d need a laser cutter and a 3D printer like the Ender 3 Pro to make the case, but most of the parts are off-the-shelf components including...
Behind the scenes: How LibreOffice tutorial videos are made
Harald Berger is a volunteer in our German-speaking LibreOffice community, and over the years has created many tutorial videos for the software. We’re really thankful for his work, and we decided to find out exactly how he goes about creating the videos… I collect ideas and topics from Ask LibreOffice and the LibreOffice-Users mailing list. These are topics that are usually repeated quite often in the questions. Most of the time, these are topics that are very often requested or that I myself consider important, e.g. the use of templates. I collect the topics and add them to the wiki. Since I work with Windows 10, some of the videos are operating system-specific.
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
