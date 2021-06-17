today's howtos
How to install Firealpaca on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install Firealpaca on a Chromebook in 2021. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install FreeCAD on Linux Lite 5.4
In this video, we are looking at how to install FreeCAD on Linux Lite 5.4.
Deploy a Kubernetes Cluster using Ansible - buildVirtual
In this article we will take a look at how to deploy a Kubernetes cluster on Ubuntu 18.04 using Ansible Playbooks. I have found Ansible to be a fantastic tool for getting a Kubernetes cluster up and running quickly in my development environment, and now use the Ansible playbooks detailed in this article when I need to stand up a Kubernetes cluster quickly and easily.
For the purposes of this article, we will use Ansible to deploy a small Kubernetes cluster – with one master node, used to manage the cluster, and two worker nodes, which will be used to run our container applications. To achieve this, we will use four Ansible playbooks.
How to Install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors in Linux
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors is an open-source office suite that is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS users. Freely distributed under the terms of AGPLv3, it combines three editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations that are natively compatible with the Microsoft Office formats (DOCX, XLSX, PPTX).
How to Install and Configure RavenDB NoSQL Database on Ubuntu Linux
RavenDB is a free and open-source NoSQL database that was designed to use with dot net or Microsoft. But, you can now use the RavenDB NoSQL database widely on Windows, Mac, Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions. Using a NoSQL database can change the database speed revolutionary speedy. If you’re a database engineer, you might have already known that the debate between SQL or NoSQL is not a strong topic anymore. Any new database programmer can use RavenDB to learn the NoSQL engine. RavenDB is easy, and has both cloud-based and local machine-based services, and can provide a high performance than other DB engines.
How to Install and Switch Desktop Environments in Ubuntu – TecAdmin
Desktop environments are a collection of software packages and different components that run on top of an operating system and manage the look and feel (GUI; Graphical User Interface) of the operating system. They consist of window managers, text editors, folders, drag and drop functionality, and many other features to make it easier for the user to use an operating system.
Desktop environments are super user-friendly and intuitive; they help the user access, manage and manipulate files easily. But they do not provide full control over the functionality/capabilities of the OS. To get the most out of an operating system CLI (command line interface) is still preferred.
How to Use echo Command in Bash Scripts in Linux
echo is a shell built-in command that is used to print the information/message to your terminal. It is the most popular command that is available in most Linux distributions and is typically used in bash scripts and batch files to print status text/string to the screen or a file.
In this article, I will show you how to use the echo command in Linux shell scripts.
Installing fonts on your Linux system | Network World
Linux systems generally start out with a large number of fonts available, especially once you've installed LibreOffice. Even so, you might find yourself craving some highly distinctive or unusual fonts to add a special tone to some of your projects. If so, you're in luck. You're likely to find many thousands of free fonts available online – bold, italic, calligraphy, modern, script, hand lettering, cursive, brush lettering, symbolic and more.
Yum Command Cheat Sheet [Free PDF Download]
Yum is the package manager in Red Hat and Red Hat-based Linux distributions. It allows you to manage every aspect of software on your Red Hat system.
You are not going to learn Yum commands in detail here. Instead, this Yum cheat sheet provides you with a quick and easy overview of all major Yum package manager commands and their respective functionality.
You can download the Yum command cheat sheet in PDF form from the Dropbox link below.
Use XMLStarlet to parse XML in your the Linux terminal
Learning to parse XML is often considered a complex venture, but it doesn't have to be. XML is highly and strictly structured, so it's relatively predictable. There are also lots of tools out there to help make the job manageable.
One of my favorite XML utilities is XMLStarlet, an XML toolkit for your terminal. With XMLStarlet, you can validate, parse, edit, format, and transform XML data. XMLStarlet is a relatively minimal command, but navigating XML is full of potential, so this article demonstrates how to use it to query XML data.
DIY Raspberry Pi 4 mini server includes UPS and OLED information display
While the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC has greater multimedia capabilities, it can also be used for headless projects like mini servers or networked access storage (NAS). Michael Klements’s DIY Raspberry Pi mini server is especially interesting as it’s cute, and includes a UPS to handle power failures, plus an OLED display to show information. Here’s the final result. Ideally, you’d need a laser cutter and a 3D printer like the Ender 3 Pro to make the case, but most of the parts are off-the-shelf components including...
Behind the scenes: How LibreOffice tutorial videos are made
Harald Berger is a volunteer in our German-speaking LibreOffice community, and over the years has created many tutorial videos for the software. We’re really thankful for his work, and we decided to find out exactly how he goes about creating the videos… I collect ideas and topics from Ask LibreOffice and the LibreOffice-Users mailing list. These are topics that are usually repeated quite often in the questions. Most of the time, these are topics that are very often requested or that I myself consider important, e.g. the use of templates. I collect the topics and add them to the wiki. Since I work with Windows 10, some of the videos are operating system-specific.
