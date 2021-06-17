Language Selection

Tails 4.20 Anonymous OS Released with Brand-New Tor Connection Assistant

The biggest change in Tails 4.20 is the brand-new Tor Connection assistant that simplifies the way you connect to the Tor anonymous network from the Tails live system. The new Tor Connection assistant pops up immediately after connecting to a local network.

The advantages of the new Tor Connection wizard are many, mostly helping censored users, but it promises to better protect anyone who wants to remain unnoticed when using the Tor network, or those who want to connect to Tor using bridges, as well as first-time users.

Original page and Tor Browser 11.0a1

  • Tails 4.20 is out

    Tails 4.20 completely changes how to connect to the Tor network from Tails.

    After connecting to a local network, a Tor Connection assistant helps you connect to the Tor network.

  • New Release: Tor Browser 11.0a1 (Android Only)

    Tor Browser 11.0a1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.

