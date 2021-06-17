IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
What is the difference between a Linux container and an image? | Enable Sysadmin
One of the problems with computer programming is that the same names are constantly used for different purposes. For example, the term namespace is used in many different ways. I often get confused when people talk about namespaces within Kubernetes. For example, some people hear the term and think of virtual clusters, but when I hear it, I think of the Linux namespaces used with pods and containers. Similarly, image can refer to a VM image, a container image, or an OCI image stored at a container registry.
Node.js serverless functions on Red Hat OpenShift, Part 2: Debugging locally | Red Hat Developer
Welcome back to our series on using serverless functions on Red Hat OpenShift. The previous article introduced you to how logging works in Node.js and how to customize what is logged in a Node.js function application. Now, we'll take a look at how to debug Node.js function-based applications. Because debugging is a longer topic, we'll cover it in two parts. This article walks through how to set up and debug function applications locally with Visual Studio Code (VS Code). The next article will show you how to connect and debug function applications running in a container on a cluster.
Note: For an introduction to logging function-based applications, see Node.js serverless functions on Red Hat OpenShift, Part 1: Logging. For an overview of Red Hat OpenShift Serverless Functions, see Create your first serverless function with Red Hat OpenShift Serverless Functions.
What is the state of enterprise open source in healthcare?
We conducted interviews with 1,250 IT leaders worldwide to get a picture of how, where, and why they’re using enterprise open source. We shared the results in the third installment of Red Hat’s "The State of Enterprise Open Source" report earlier this year. The survey included respondents from 13 different countries and various industries, who indicated enterprise open source has become a default choice of IT departments around the world. Let’s dive into key findings in healthcare.
Red Hat awards Australia and New Zealand partners for open source innovation
Partners remain an important multiplier for Red Hat and play a key role in enabling customer success by delivering innovative enterprise open source solutions to drive business results. Red Hat partners have demonstrated commendable resilience this past year, and have been instrumental in contributing to Red Hat’s success.
The 2021 Red Hat Australia and New Zealand Partner Awards celebrate our dedicated partners for their continued commitment to using open source technologies through collaborative and transparent working practices. From cloud-native applications to managed services to automation solutions, this year’s award winners have helped customers across varied industries on their path to IT modernization and digital transformation.
Digital transformation: 5 ways to collaborate across silos | The Enterprisers Project
With all the ways digital innovation has enabled companies to remain productive during the pandemic, one of the most positive outcomes is improved collaboration across traditional business silos. In my new book, Getting to Nimble: How to Transform Your Company into a Digital Leader, I discuss how enterprises have made these silos more permeable, creating greater partnerships along the way.
What is a hybrid work culture? 5 essentials
Organizational culture ranks as an eternally important leadership issue. Ignore culture and you’re more likely to end up with negative outcomes: toxicity, inequitability, burnout, turnover, and so forth.
Investing in a positive culture, on the other hand, is both healthy and good business.
How do you foster a healthy hybrid work culture? First, fight the FUD.
Organizational culture discussions took a different turn in 2020: How to foster a healthy one when everyone works remotely? In 2021, that question is shifting again for many companies: How do you foster a healthy hybrid work culture?
Of course, it helps to know what “hybrid work” means, as we recently reported. Hybrid work entails some well-defined mix of on-site and remote work, say on specific days of the week or by specific teams. Given that basic framework, building and maintaining a positive organizational culture can be even more complex, as it needs to encompass the different dynamics of hybrid work models.
Games: Splitgate, Batman Arkham Knight, and More
Android Leftovers
DIY Raspberry Pi 4 mini server includes UPS and OLED information display
While the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC has greater multimedia capabilities, it can also be used for headless projects like mini servers or networked access storage (NAS). Michael Klements’s DIY Raspberry Pi mini server is especially interesting as it’s cute, and includes a UPS to handle power failures, plus an OLED display to show information. Here’s the final result. Ideally, you’d need a laser cutter and a 3D printer like the Ender 3 Pro to make the case, but most of the parts are off-the-shelf components including...
Behind the scenes: How LibreOffice tutorial videos are made
Harald Berger is a volunteer in our German-speaking LibreOffice community, and over the years has created many tutorial videos for the software. We’re really thankful for his work, and we decided to find out exactly how he goes about creating the videos… I collect ideas and topics from Ask LibreOffice and the LibreOffice-Users mailing list. These are topics that are usually repeated quite often in the questions. Most of the time, these are topics that are very often requested or that I myself consider important, e.g. the use of templates. I collect the topics and add them to the wiki. Since I work with Windows 10, some of the videos are operating system-specific.
