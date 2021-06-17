Lona: Realm Of Colors is a short adventure that focuses on bringing various paintings to life based on the protagonists conflicting emotions. Originally funded on Kickstarter back in 2017, it features music and artwork from Taraneh Karimi with the story being inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki (the co-founder of Studio Ghibli).

Ready for another game that will truly mash a bunch of genres together? Draft of Darkness is confirmed to be entering Early Access on July 30. In a post-apocalyptic setting you will be exploring a broken procedurally generated city, with it giving off a survival-horror theme. Explore, find items and weapons, deal with resource management and during combat it turns into a card-battler like something from Slay the Spire. Death is not the end in this one either, as you get to open booster packs of cards to unlock more for your next run, so each death is a chance to play it differently next time.

Splitgate, originally called Splitgate: Arena Warfare, is going through a huge overhaul and relaunching on July 27 and now Linux support is confirmed (Twitter). Not only that, there's a limited-time Beta that's going live today so that should be quite exciting.

DIY Raspberry Pi 4 mini server includes UPS and OLED information display While the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC has greater multimedia capabilities, it can also be used for headless projects like mini servers or networked access storage (NAS). Michael Klements’s DIY Raspberry Pi mini server is especially interesting as it’s cute, and includes a UPS to handle power failures, plus an OLED display to show information. Here’s the final result. Ideally, you’d need a laser cutter and a 3D printer like the Ender 3 Pro to make the case, but most of the parts are off-the-shelf components including...