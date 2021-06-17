Language Selection

Devices/Hardware Leftovers

Thursday 15th of July 2021 11:54:43 PM
Hardware

  • Researchers developed fabric-friendly NFC antennas that can be woven into furniture | Arduino Blog

    Near-field communication, or NFC for short, has started popping up everywhere as a way to easily pay, unlock doors, or even start a car. And now it can do one more thing: locate and track objects within a room. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University’s Laboratory for Emerging Wireless Technologies have come up with an ingenious method to integrate NFC antennas into the fabric of pillows, furniture, and carpet to create smart environments.

    Their system, which they call “TextileSense,” takes advantage of multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) antenna arrays to make aimed beams of radio waves that can be measured when they interact with a conductive object, like a hand. 

  • ESP32-C3 board comes with 16340 battery holder, Mini D1 compatibility - CNX Software

    It looks like ESP32-C3 floodgates have opened. We’ve just written about several NodeMCU ESP32-C3 boards, and now there’s another board with the RISC-V WiFI & Bluetooth processor. Meet LilyGo TTGO T-OI PLUS equipped with a 16340 battery holder.

    Getting a battery-powered ESP32-C3 board could prove to be very interesting as ESP32-C3 power consumption is much lower than ESP8266 and ESP32, notably in deep sleep mode, where the RISC-V processor consumes just 5uA, against 20 uA for ESP8266 and ESP32, and the difference is even greater in light sleep mode (ESP8266: 2000 uA vs ESP32-C3: 130 uA).

  • Low-cost embedded router SBC offers 2.5 GbE, WiFi 6 through Qualcomm IPQ5018 SoC

    Wallys Communication has been offering Qualcomm-based embedded router boards for several years, including the higher-end DR8072A with dual 2.5GbE and WiFi 6 connectivity, followed by a lower-cost WiFi 6 SBC based on IPQ6010 with Gigabit Ethernet ports.

    But if you’d like to benefit from the lower cost while keeping WiFi 6 and 2.5GbE, the company has now introduced a new model based on Qualcomm IPQ5018 dual-core Cortex-A53 SoC, also found in Xiaomi Mi AX6000 router, with DR5018 embedded router board.

  • Building a Curve25519 Hardware Accelerator

    The “double ratchet” algorithm is integral to modern end-to-end-encrypted chat apps, such as Signal, WhatsApp, and Matrix. It gives encrypted conversations the properties of resilience, forward secrecy, and break-in recovery; basically, even if an adversary can manipulate or observe portions of an exchange, including certain secret materials, the damage is limited with each turn of the double ratchet.

    The double-ratchet algorithm is a soup of cryptographic components, but one of the most computationally expensive portions is the “Diffie-Hellman (DH) key exchange”, using Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) with Curve25519. How expensive? This post from 2020 claims a speed record of 3.2 million cycles on a Cortex-M0 for just one of the core mathematical operations: fairly hefty. A benchmark of the x25519-dalek Rust crate on a 100 MHz RV32-IMAC implementation clocks in at 100ms per DH key exchange, of which several are involved in a double-ratchet. Thus, any chat client implementation on a small embedded CPU would suffer from significant UI lag.

    There are a few strategies to rectify this, ranging from adding a second CPU core to off-load the crypto, to making a full-custom hardware accelerator. Adding a second RISC-V CPU core is expedient, but it wouldn’t do much to force me to understand what I was doing as far as the crypto goes; and there’s already a strong contingent of folks working on multi-core RISC-V on FPGA implementations. The last time I implemented a crypto algorithm was for RSA on a low-end STM32 back in the mid 2000’s. I really enjoyed getting into the guts of the algorithm and stretching my understanding of the underlying mathematical primitives. So, I decided to indulge my urge to tinker, and make a custom hardware accelerator for Curve25519 using Litex/Migen and Rust bindings.

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Debian (firefox-esr), Fedora (linuxptp), Gentoo (commons-collections), Mageia (aom, firefox, python-django, thunderbird, and tpm2-tools), openSUSE (claws-mail, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), Red Hat (nettle), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (firefox, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), and Ubuntu (libslirp and qemu).

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 178 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 178. This version includes the following changes: 

    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Don't traceback on an broken symlink in a directory.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#269)
* Rewrite the calculation of a file's "fuzzy hash" to make the control
  flow cleaner.

[ Balint Reczey ]
* Support .deb package members compressed with the Zstandard algorithm.
  (LP: #1923845)

[ Jean-Romain Garnier ]
* Overhaul the Mach-O executable file comparator.
* Implement tests for the Mach-O comparator.
* Switch to new argument format for the LLVM compiler.
* Fix test_libmix_differences in testsuite for the ELF format.
* Improve macOS compatibility for the Mach-O comparator.
* Add llvm-readobj and llvm-objdump to the internal EXTERNAL_TOOLS data
  structure.

[ Mattia Rizzolo ]
* Invoke gzip(1) with the short option variants to support Busybox's gzip.

  • RPM with key issues [Ed: Older and machine-translated]

    The Linux package management tool RPM checks the digital signature of the packages to be installed, but not the PGP key with which they were created. In any case, it does not check whether this key has already been revoked and is therefore invalid. The developer Dmitry Antipov found this out and reported it a bug report the development team. He even supplemented it with a patch that was supposed to retrofit the required functionality.

Games: Vintage Story, Clunky Hero, Oxygen Not Included, Jupiter Hell

  • Awesome survival game Vintage Story sees the Homesteading update out now | GamingOnLinux

    After multiple Release Candidates, the Homesteading update (which is huge) is out now for Vintage Story, one of the best survival games available for Linux. With a huge open world, it's very much a sandbox survival game in the spirit (and style) of Minecraft. However, it's deep. The mechanics have a huge amount of thought put into them, and I'll never get over how cool it actually is to craft items with you needing to chip away at tiny little blocks in their shape - it's fantastic.

  • Grab your broom as Clunky Hero has a new trailer and a Steam page | GamingOnLinux

    The upcoming metroidvania platformer Clunky Hero from Chaosmonger Studio (ENCODYA) has a brand new trailer to show off all the development, along with a Steam page. Funded on both Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, Clunky Hero is a story-driven platformer metroidvania with a touch of RPG and tons of humour. While it has no release date yet, the developer did mention in June that they were finalizing the Alpha version so it's starting to get closer. Clunky Hero also pulls in elements of other genres to make it a bit more than another platformer. There's some RPG elements, a proper comedy storyline to follow, quests and more.

  • Klei address some long-term concerns in Oxygen Not Included in the latest update | GamingOnLinux

    While Klei has been busy expanding the Oxygen Not Included expansion Spaced Out, they've now come back to the main game to improve it for everyone. A lot of the work on Spaced Out mechanically has improved the base game, with Klei mentioning that the two were actually on different codebases but that's no longer the case. They went back and unified them so that everyone who doesn't own the DLC can see some improvements. What the Breath Of Fresh Air update brings is a focus on some "long-term concerns" along with a new Modding API and an upgraded version of the Unity engine.

  • Jupiter Hell shows off a fancy new trailer ahead of the full release on August 5

    Currently in Early Access, the awesome and brutal roguelike Jupiter Hell is getting set to leave Early Access on August 5 and they have a surprisingly great new trailer. Acting as a successor to DRL (formerly DoomRL), Jupiter Hell is a shiny and tough proper roguelike that's so slick with the movement it often feels real-time but it's not. The new trailer (below) doesn't have a lot of gameplay in it (there's some towards the end) but we still love it. A good animated trailer always ends up suckering me in, not that I needed it considering that Jupiter Hell is just fantastic overall and thanks to the Vulkan support it runs blisteringly fast on Linux with the native build.

today's howtos

  • LibreDNS DnsOverTLS no ads with systemd-resolved
  • How to Remove Broken Packages in Ubuntu Linux

    As a professional Linux user, I need to install, test, and remove tons of packages on my Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch systems. Installing and removing packages are straightforward, but somehow, if you face a broken package issue on your Ubuntu machine, that is havoc. If you can not remove broken packages from your Ubuntu machine, you will probably face issues while installing it later. Moreover, broken packages also occupy some space in the Ubuntu file system.

  • How To Install Polr URL Shortener on Ubuntu 20.04

    Polr is a free and open-source URL shortener written in PHP. It provides a simple and user-friendly interface to create and manage links. You can host your own URL shortener, brand your URLs, and gain control over your data. It provides a ton of features including, robust API, URL forwarding, customize permissions, themes, and more. In this post, we will show you how to install Polr with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install Prometheus System Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04. For those unfamiliar with Prometheus, it is a system monitoring tool that provides an overview of all your system's metrics and performance information so you can identify any problems or bottlenecks. You might find it useful if you want to keep track of resources such as CPU usage, memory utilization, network IO wait time, etc... It has a web interface that allows for easy monitoring from any device with an internet connection and also supports alerting via email and SMS messages in case the metrics surpass a configured threshold.

