today's leftovers
Google's latest Chromebook update is safe to install again, leaving the Chromebook Pixel stranded
The latest incremental Chrome OS 91 update caused quite some woes, with far too many people reporting that their Chromebooks were locked up due to extremely high CPU usage. Google had to pull the update, causing more problems in the process, but it looks like now, it's finally solved the underlying issues. The incremental update is rolling out again, and everyone is happy — except for Chromebook Pixel users.
As Chrome Unboxed reports, Google is rolling out the incremental update to v91.0.4472.147 again. While the version number is still the same as the one for the problematic update, it looks like Google fixed whatever caused the problems under the hood, as there are no longer any reports about slowed Chromebooks using this Chrome OS release.
Microsoft just blew up the only reason you can't use a Linux desktop [Ed: ZDNet's "Linux" section is all IBM and Microsoft, not Linux. You can easily tell ZDNet is run by/for IBM and Microsoft... they bribe it for PR in 'news' clothing basically. Latest 7 stories in "LINUX" section: Microsoft, IBM, IBM, Microsoft, IBM, anti-Linux FUD, Microsoft...]
Microsoft, yes, Microsoft now promises that you can run Windows on your Linux PC. We don't know exactly how they're going to do that. It might be by using a native Remote Desktop application or by a web browser. I'll bet that on Linux -- and probably on iPads, Macs, and Android devices -- it will be done over a web browser.
After all, the Linux-powered Chrome OS has already shown that you can do most of your enterprise work on just a browser alone. Indeed, Microsoft's entire move to a subscription, cloud service-based desktop was foreshadowed by Google's Chromebooks.
Makulu Unity – First Look ! – MakuluLinux
Streets Of Rage 4 - Mr. X Nightmare rolls out with a free update for all players | GamingOnLinux
Today is the day! Streets Of Rage 4 - Mr. X Nightmare is out now expanding the beat 'em up with a bunch of new content, plus there's a free upgrade for all players. Currently, the Steam page doesn't list Linux on the DLC but the big update to the base game did enable it and according to the porter Ethan Lee you should be good to go.
Mr. X Nightmare adds in Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder and Shiva, a new survival mode and leaderboard, new moves and weapons plus new music tracks.
health @ Savannah: MyGNUHealth maintenance release 1.0.2 is out!
MyGNUHealth 1.0.2 is ready to be downloaded from GNU.org!
This maintenance release fixes some issues with global (drawer) menus in MATE, XFCE desktops, as well as in SXMO on the PinePhone.
LibreOffice flyer for schools and universities: extra design
Our LibreOffice New Generation project aims to bring new – and especially younger – contributors into the LibreOffice community. Earlier in the year, we created a flyer for schools and universities, and we’ve sent out printed versions to many people around the world.
Mozilla Performance Blog: What’s new in Perfherder?
Since last “What’s new in Perfherder” article a lot has changed. Our development team is making progresses towards automating the regression detection process. This post will cover the various improvements that have been made to Perfherder since July 2020.
[...]
We’ve almost automated the filing of the regression bugs. We don’t have to copy-paste anymore the details from the regressor bug but just to input its number in the dialog below and the new bug screen the fields will auto-populate. The only thing that’s left to be automated is setting the Version of the bug, which should be the latest release of Firefox. It is currently set to unspecified.
