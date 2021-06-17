today's howtos
-
How To Install Amazon Corretto 16 on Ubuntu 18.04 - howtodojo
In this tutorial we learn how to install Amazon Corretto 16 on Ubuntu 18.04. Amazon Corretto is a no-cost, multiplatform, production-ready distribution of the Open Java Development Kit (OpenJDK).
It comes with long-term support that includes performance enhancements and security fixes. Corretto is certified as compatible with the Java SE standard and is used internally at Amazon for many production services.
Corretto also available for Java 8, Java 11, and Java 15. In this tutorial we learn how to setup Java 16 From Amazon Corretto 16.
-
How To Install Amazon Corretto 16 on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How To Install Amazon Corretto 15 on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How To Install Amazon Corretto 8 on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How To Install Amazon Corretto 8 on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How To Install Zoom on Ubuntu
-
How to reset MySQL root password - Unixcop
In this article I will show you how to reset MySQL root password in two different ways. Also both methods happen to work with the Oracle-free MariaDB fork.
-
How to deploy an Elasticsearch cluster on Ubuntu Server 20.04 - TechRepublic
Elasticsearch is a very powerful search and analysis engine that can scale extremely well. With this tool, you have the foundation for visualizing massive amounts of data. But when you start to scale Elasticsearch to meet the demands of big data, you're going to want to employ more than one server. When you start to scale up to meet enterprise demands, a single server would choke on that amount of data.
-
How to install Speed Dreams on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Speed Dreams on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to rollback a snapshot on openSUSE - PragmaticLinux
By default, openSUSE proposes the Btrfs filesystem for the root partition. One of the great Btrfs features is the build-in snapshots. openSUSE automatically creates snapshots for you when you install or change something on your system. As such, the only thing you really need to know is how to rollback to a snapshot, to restore your openSUSE system to a previously working state. This article explains exactly that: How to rollback your openSUSE system to a previous snapshot.
-
How to install SmartGit on Linux
SmartGit is a tool for Mac OS, Linux, and Windows for developers that work with Git and SVN. It comes with special integrations with GitHub, BitBucket, and others. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install the SmartGit app on Linux.
-
How to install Shotcut Video Editor on Linux Lite 5.4
In this video, we are looking at how to install Shotcut Video Editor on Linux Lite 5.4.
-
Replace all forward slashes with backward slashes
-
Replace all backward slashes with forward slashes
-
Get line number 12 (or n) from a file
-
Remove all the characters after last space per line including it
-
