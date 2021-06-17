Language Selection

Kernel Work and Linux Foundation on Back Doors, Kernels That Compete With Linux

Linux
  • Core scheduling lands in 5.14

    The core scheduling feature has been under discussion for over three years. For those who need it, the wait is over at last; core scheduling was merged for the 5.14 kernel release. Now that this work has reached a (presumably) final form, a look at why this feature makes sense and how it works is warranted. Core scheduling is not for everybody, but it may prove to be quite useful for some user communities.

    Simultaneous multithreading (SMT, or "hyperthreading") is a hardware feature that implements two or more threads of execution in a single processor, essentially causing one CPU to look like a set of "sibling" CPUs. When one sibling is executing, the other must wait. SMT is useful because CPUs often go idle while waiting for events — usually the arrival of data from memory. While one CPU waits, the other can be executing. SMT does not result in a performance gain for all workloads, but it is a significant improvement for most.

    SMT siblings share almost all of the hardware in the CPU, including the many caches that CPUs maintain. That opens up the possibility that one CPU could extract data from the other by watching for visible changes in the caches; the Spectre class of hardware vulnerabilities have made this problem far worse, and there is little to be done about it. About the only way to safely run processes that don't trust each other (with current kernels) is to disable SMT entirely; that is a prospect that makes a lot of people, cloud-computing providers in particular, distinctly grumpy.

    While one might argue that cloud-computing providers are usually grumpy anyway, there is still value in anything that might improve their mood. One possibility would be a way to allow them to enable SMT on their systems without opening up the possibility that their customers may use it to attack each other; that could be done by ensuring that mutually distrusting processes do not run simultaneously in siblings of the same CPU core. Cloud customers often have numerous processes running; spamming Internet users at scale requires a lot of parallel activity, after all. If those processes can be segregated so that all siblings of any given core run processes from the same customer, we can be spared the gruesome prospect of one spammer stealing another's target list — or somebody else's private keys.

    Core scheduling can provide this segregation. In abstract terms, each process is assigned a "cookie" that identifies it in some way; one approach might be to give each user a unique cookie. The scheduler then enforces a regime where processes can share an SMT core only if they have the same cookie value — only if they trust each other, in other words.

  • The first half of the 5.14 merge window

    As of this writing, just under 5,000 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.14 development cycle. That is less than half of the patches that have been queued up in linux-next, so it is fair to say that this merge window is getting off to a bit of a slow start. Nonetheless, a fair number of significant changes have been merged.

  • Bye-bye bdflush()

    The addition of system calls to the Linux kernel is a routine affair; it happens during almost every merge window. The removal of system calls, instead, is much more uncommon. That appears likely to happen soon, though, as discussions proceed on the removal of bdflush(). Read on for a look at the purpose and history of this obscure system call and to learn whether you will miss it (you won't).

    Linux, like most operating systems, buffers filesystem I/O through memory; a write() call results in a memory copy into the kernel's page cache, but does not immediately result in a write to the underlying block storage device. This buffering is necessary for writes of anything other than complete blocks; it is also important for filesystem performance. Deferring block writes can allow operations to be coalesced, provide opportunities for better on-disk file layout, and enables the batching of operations.

    Buffered file data cannot be allowed to live in memory forever, though; eventually the system must arrange for it to be flushed back to disk. Even the 0.01 Linux release included a version of the sync() system call, which forces all cached filesystem data to be written out. While the kernel would flush some buffers when the buffer cache (which preceded the page cache and was a fixed-size array at that time) filled up, there was no provision for regularly ensuring that all buffers were pushed out to disk. That task was, if your editor's memory serves, handled by a user-space process that would occasionally wake up and call sync().

    There are advantages to handling this task in the kernel, though; it has a much better idea of the state of both the buffer cache and the underlying devices. As a step in that direction, the bdflush() system call was added to the 0.99.14y release on February 2, 1994. (This was a different era of kernel development; the preceding 0.99.14x release came out seven hours earlier, and 0.99.14z came out nine hours later). That implementation was not particularly useful, though; all it did was return a "not implemented" error. An actual bdflush() implementation was not added until the 1.1.3 development kernel in April 1994.

  • Rust for Linux redux

    On July 4, the Rust for Linux project posted another version of its patch set adding support for the language to the kernel. It would seem that the project feels that it is ready to be considered for merging into the mainline. Perhaps a bigger question lingers, though: is the kernel development community ready for Rust? That part still seems to be up in the air.

    Round 2

    Miguel Ojeda, who has been hired to work on the project full-time, posted the patch set; in the cover letter, he listed a number of changes and updates since the RFC patch set was posted back in April. In particular, the allocations that would call panic!() when they failed have been replaced. A modified version of the alloc crate has been created for the kernel project, though the plan is for the changes to work their way into the upstream project so that the customized version can eventually be dropped. Incidentally, the patch adding the modified crate was apparently too large for the lore archive, though it does show up in the LWN archive.

    There is more progress on Rust abstractions for kernel facilities, including "red-black trees, reference-counted objects, file descriptor creation, tasks, files, io vectors...", he said, as well as additions for driver support. Beyond that, the Rust driver for the Android Binder interprocess communication mechanism has more features and there is ongoing work on a driver for the hardware random-number generator available on some Raspberry Pi models.

  • Apple Magic Mouse To Support High Resolution Scrolling With Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    For those that find themselves using an Apple Magic Mouse, the finger-sliding scrolling experience should be improved come Linux 5.15.

    Just days after the end of the Linux 5.14 merge window, another one of the early features queuing in the respective "-next" branches for Linux 5.15 is the Magic Mouse driver supporting high resolution scrolling.

    HID-next has merged high resolution scrolling into the "magicmouse" driver for supporting high resolution scrolling on the Apple Magic Mouse Gen1/Gen2 mice.

  • Understanding US Export Controls and Open Source Projects (2021 Update)

    One of the greatest strengths of open source development is how it enables collaboration across the entire world. However, because open source development is a global activity, it necessarily involves making available software across national boundaries. Some countries’ export control regulations, such as the United States, may require taking additional steps to ensure that an open source project is satisfying obligations under local laws.

  • Latest Zephyr Release Focusses On Security | Linaro Explains How

    Zephyr is a scalable and secure real-time operating system optimized for resource-constrained devices, such as IoT.  With the latest release (version 2.6), development was focused on stabilizing several subsystems and functionality.

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Debian (firefox-esr), Fedora (linuxptp), Gentoo (commons-collections), Mageia (aom, firefox, python-django, thunderbird, and tpm2-tools), openSUSE (claws-mail, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), Red Hat (nettle), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (firefox, kernel, nodejs10, and nodejs14), and Ubuntu (libslirp and qemu).

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 178 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 178. This version includes the following changes: 

    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Don't traceback on an broken symlink in a directory.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#269)
* Rewrite the calculation of a file's "fuzzy hash" to make the control
  flow cleaner.

[ Balint Reczey ]
* Support .deb package members compressed with the Zstandard algorithm.
  (LP: #1923845)

[ Jean-Romain Garnier ]
* Overhaul the Mach-O executable file comparator.
* Implement tests for the Mach-O comparator.
* Switch to new argument format for the LLVM compiler.
* Fix test_libmix_differences in testsuite for the ELF format.
* Improve macOS compatibility for the Mach-O comparator.
* Add llvm-readobj and llvm-objdump to the internal EXTERNAL_TOOLS data
  structure.

[ Mattia Rizzolo ]
* Invoke gzip(1) with the short option variants to support Busybox's gzip.

  • RPM with key issues [Ed: Older and machine-translated]

    The Linux package management tool RPM checks the digital signature of the packages to be installed, but not the PGP key with which they were created. In any case, it does not check whether this key has already been revoked and is therefore invalid. The developer Dmitry Antipov found this out and reported it a bug report the development team. He even supplemented it with a patch that was supposed to retrofit the required functionality.

Games: Vintage Story, Clunky Hero, Oxygen Not Included, Jupiter Hell

  • Awesome survival game Vintage Story sees the Homesteading update out now | GamingOnLinux

    After multiple Release Candidates, the Homesteading update (which is huge) is out now for Vintage Story, one of the best survival games available for Linux. With a huge open world, it's very much a sandbox survival game in the spirit (and style) of Minecraft. However, it's deep. The mechanics have a huge amount of thought put into them, and I'll never get over how cool it actually is to craft items with you needing to chip away at tiny little blocks in their shape - it's fantastic.

  • Grab your broom as Clunky Hero has a new trailer and a Steam page | GamingOnLinux

    The upcoming metroidvania platformer Clunky Hero from Chaosmonger Studio (ENCODYA) has a brand new trailer to show off all the development, along with a Steam page. Funded on both Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, Clunky Hero is a story-driven platformer metroidvania with a touch of RPG and tons of humour. While it has no release date yet, the developer did mention in June that they were finalizing the Alpha version so it's starting to get closer. Clunky Hero also pulls in elements of other genres to make it a bit more than another platformer. There's some RPG elements, a proper comedy storyline to follow, quests and more.

  • Klei address some long-term concerns in Oxygen Not Included in the latest update | GamingOnLinux

    While Klei has been busy expanding the Oxygen Not Included expansion Spaced Out, they've now come back to the main game to improve it for everyone. A lot of the work on Spaced Out mechanically has improved the base game, with Klei mentioning that the two were actually on different codebases but that's no longer the case. They went back and unified them so that everyone who doesn't own the DLC can see some improvements. What the Breath Of Fresh Air update brings is a focus on some "long-term concerns" along with a new Modding API and an upgraded version of the Unity engine.

  • Jupiter Hell shows off a fancy new trailer ahead of the full release on August 5

    Currently in Early Access, the awesome and brutal roguelike Jupiter Hell is getting set to leave Early Access on August 5 and they have a surprisingly great new trailer. Acting as a successor to DRL (formerly DoomRL), Jupiter Hell is a shiny and tough proper roguelike that's so slick with the movement it often feels real-time but it's not. The new trailer (below) doesn't have a lot of gameplay in it (there's some towards the end) but we still love it. A good animated trailer always ends up suckering me in, not that I needed it considering that Jupiter Hell is just fantastic overall and thanks to the Vulkan support it runs blisteringly fast on Linux with the native build.

today's howtos

  • LibreDNS DnsOverTLS no ads with systemd-resolved
  • How to Remove Broken Packages in Ubuntu Linux

    As a professional Linux user, I need to install, test, and remove tons of packages on my Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch systems. Installing and removing packages are straightforward, but somehow, if you face a broken package issue on your Ubuntu machine, that is havoc. If you can not remove broken packages from your Ubuntu machine, you will probably face issues while installing it later. Moreover, broken packages also occupy some space in the Ubuntu file system.

  • How To Install Polr URL Shortener on Ubuntu 20.04

    Polr is a free and open-source URL shortener written in PHP. It provides a simple and user-friendly interface to create and manage links. You can host your own URL shortener, brand your URLs, and gain control over your data. It provides a ton of features including, robust API, URL forwarding, customize permissions, themes, and more. In this post, we will show you how to install Polr with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install Prometheus System Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04. For those unfamiliar with Prometheus, it is a system monitoring tool that provides an overview of all your system's metrics and performance information so you can identify any problems or bottlenecks. You might find it useful if you want to keep track of resources such as CPU usage, memory utilization, network IO wait time, etc... It has a web interface that allows for easy monitoring from any device with an internet connection and also supports alerting via email and SMS messages in case the metrics surpass a configured threshold.

